Family culture and former Texas RB has Jaden Allen sold on the Longhorns

Jaden Allen was the first to commit to Texas in the 2024 class when he made the call in late December of 2022. Since then, the Aledo (Texas) standout has remained fully bought into what the Longhorns are selling.

The two-way athlete is a well-rounded playmaker that can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Allen primarily lines up in the defensive backfield, but he has also showcased the ability to be dynamic on offense, too. That versatility makes him one of the top-rated prospects in his class.

Despite some interest from other programs, Allen is confident about his decision to follow his brother – BJ Allen – to Austin. He is high on the culture at Texas and believes the Longhorns are on the verge of doing big things.

“It’s a family thing,” Allen told OB about his commitment to Texas. “It’s all love. It’s been love since day one. They appreciate me and they want me to come there. And I want to go there. It’s just all love.”