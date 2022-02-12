A tree-trimming company partly owned by Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa’s family was fined $95 million by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency over a scheme to knowingly employ illegal immigrants.

The fine against Asplundh Tree Experts Co. was the largest ever levied in ICE history according to a 2017 agency press release.

“Today’s judgment sends a strong, clear message to employers who scheme to hire and retain a workforce of illegal immigrants: we will find you and hold you accountable,” then-ICE boss Thomas Homan said at the time.

The company was co-founded by Carl Asplundh, the maternal grandfather of Lisa Oz and remains controlled by family members. Dr. Oz is listed as a “shareholder” in the company, according to federal filings which also show he donated $23,000 to the Asplundh Tree Expert Co. Political Action Committee.

Dr. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and Oprah protege, injected some star power into a closely-watched GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania. The fight to replace the state’s retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is one of several races that will determine control of the Senate for the remainder of President Biden’s term in office.

“Neither Dr. Oz nor Lisa Oz have even worked at the company or had any involvement in decision-making regarding its business practices, period,” said campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine.

A worker from Asplundh Tree Expert Company cuts away tree limbs from a power line. Kathy Kmonicek/AP

“The company reached a civil settlement in 2017 with the federal government with no further action taken since then. Dr. Oz and Lisa Oz are passive shareholders in the company along with 200+ other family members. As passive, minority shareholders, Dr. Oz and Lisa Oz had zero involvement in the settlement.”