Family Comedy ‘Moore & Moore’ In The Works At ABC Lauren Ashley Smith & Damon Wayans Jr. – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Ashley Smith, a head writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC.

The network has put single-camera comedy Moore & Moore into development, after winning the project in a competitive situation.

The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial identity crisis when the lone bi sister brings her male fiancé into the family.

It comes from CBS Studios and Two Shakes Entertainment, which has a first-look deal at the studio. Two Shakes’ Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow are exec producing alongside Smith, who is writing.

Smith was the head writer and co-exec producer of the first two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also worked with Robin Thede as head writer on BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede, was a senior producer on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and a staff writer on VH1’s Best Week Ever.

Smith and her sisters, Rachel and Mariah, also co-host Smith Sisters Live, a pop culture radio show on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy.

Two Shakes was founded by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow and is also behind upcoming Netflix series Glamorous, starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall. It also developing a father-son multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. with CBS, and a single-camera comedy with Amazon set behind the scenes of a struggling national sports show.