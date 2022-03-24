Family accuses facility of abuse after loved one dies

Associated Press

Jackson invokes her Christian faith, stays mum on specifics

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has put her religious faith front, center — and vague. “I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to God, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment,” Jackson told the committee on Monday, in words similar to her opening remarks after President Joe Biden introduced her last month as his nominee. Jackson identifies as a nondenominational Protestant, she told the committee on Tuesday, when questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.