Faly Rakotohavana & Jordyn McIntosh Join Onyx Collective Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and Jordyn McIntosh (Emancipation) have been cast as series regulars opposite Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Marque Richardson in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Rakotohavana will play Finn. Super-logical (a gamer), low-key but hilarious, sweet, smart and hyper-rational, Finn is the son of single mom/family therapist/influencer Paige (Washington). Finn is open hearted and open-minded toward his grandfather, and their relationship becomes a bridge home for Edwin — and a bridge into the world for Finn.

McIntosh will portray Little Paige. Seven-year-old Little Paige is the personification of grown-up Paige’s Inner Child, she’s the part of Paige untouched by everything that has happened in her life — losing her mother, foster care, a dad in prison. She shows up regularly, speaking directly to us (and to Paige) with a hilarious and incisive wisdom of the all-knowing child.

Yvette Lee Bowser serves as executive producer and showrunner. Joy Gorman Wettels will executive produce with Anonymous Content. Jen Braeden is also an executive producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Rakotohavana is best-known for his lead role as Matteo in the hit Disney+ film Secret Society of Second Born Royals alongside Skylar Astin, Niles Fitch, and Peyton Elizabeth Lee. He also recurred on The Mick and Raven’s Home and guest-starred on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. Rakotohavana is repped by Media Artists Group and The ESI Network.

McIntosh most recently appeared on the big screen opposite Will Smith in Emancipation and in The Storied Life of AJ Fikry opposite Kunal Nayar. She portrayed young Sasha Obama alongside Viola Davis in Showtime’s The First Lady and will next be seen guest-starring on Abbott Elementary. She is repped by CESD Talent Agency, East Coast Talent Agency, Discover Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.