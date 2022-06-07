Fallout of Schultz skipping sessions, vets in jeopardy, ex-Cowboys light up USFL

As our own K.D. Drummond summed it up in a Monday morning tweet, Dalton Schultz skipping voluntary OTAs is like bailing on the company retreat. It’ll make a few people notice he’s not there by putting some focus on his inferior coworkers, and that’s about it. But one outlet argues that it should be the beginning of a long and slow goodbye for the tight end, who’s not worth breaking the bank for. Hey, it wouldn’t be a Cowboys summer without a contract drama.

Meanwhile, we’re ranking the 11 defensive starters, looking at which Cowboys veterans are already on the bubble, and seeing where Dak Prescott lands on Chris Simms’s Top 40 quarterback rankings. Ezekiel Elliott is sporting the newest piece of safety gear, rookie linebacker Damone Clark continues his march toward seeing the field, and a five-way internal shuffle shakes up the team’s scouting department. Five former Cowboys make the College Football Hall of Fame class, and several ex-Cowboys are still lighting it up, albeit in an upstart league. All that, plus the team is well represented at a celebration for late running backs coach Gary Brown. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Dalton Schultz will skip final Cowboys OTAs, tired of contract impasse :: Cowboys Wire

The July 15 deadline for a new long-term deal is coming, and Schultz is using what leverage he has while he still can. He can’t be punished for skipping voluntary OTAs this week, but missing days of mandatory minicamp next week will start to cost the tight end. Cleveland’s David Njoku just re-set the market with a stunning four-year, $56 million contract; Schultz would likely expect more, given his superior stats. Whether the Cowboys play ball is another matter.

Why giving Dalton Schultz a long-term deal shouldn’t even be a discussion for the Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

Schultz is good and has maybe even surpassed expectations, but he should be the fourth or fifth receiving option on the team, says this line of thinking. It would be bad business to pay him like an elite player who could actually be the difference between winning and losing a championship. Plus, you don’t want his money compromising the ability to pay CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs in a year or two.

Chris Simms’ Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Dak Prescott :: NBC Sports

The analyst puts Prescott just inside the top 10 of his annual quarterback rankings. Toughness may be his greatest trait, says Simms, and he’s one of the game’s best under pressure in the pocket. But 2021 was not his best year throwing the ball, with too many off-target throws and plays left on the field. Perhaps Prescott’s calf injury affected his performance more than he wanted to believe.

Role Call: What is Damone Clark’s timeline? :: The Mothership

The rookie out of LSU was likely to be a Top 100 pick on the draft until a herniated disc in his neck was discovered at the scouting combine. Still, the Cowboys believe their fifth-round pick will see the field in 2022. They’ve liked his dedication to his rehab and his business-like approach to playing at the pro level.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott one of many players trying out futuristic new helmet for 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

It looks space-age, and it’s the next generation in player safety. The Riddell Axiom is custom-built for each individual player based on a digital head scan and has a “panoramic elliptical” facemask that improves visibility on the field. Elliott and Tony Pollard are among the Cowboys trying it out this year, as are players on a long list of other NFL and college teams.

Ranking all 11 defensive starters for the Cowboys 2022 season :: Blogging the Boys

Unsurprisingly, Micah Parsons tops this list as the best player on the Cowboys’ defense, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs rounding out the top three. Also unsurprisingly, the remaining three-fourths of the secondary makes up the bottom of the list.

3 Cowboys veterans whose roster spot is in jeopardy :: The Landry Hat

Being a veteran doesn’t guarantee a roster spot. Tyler Biadasz has two undrafted free agents and even Matt Farniok breathing down his neck at center, Noah Brown may not last long on that recently-signed one-year deal if Simi Fehoko or T.J. Vasher continue to improve at receiver, and the currently-injured Carlos Watkins suddenly finds himself in a crowded defensive tackle room… and therefore, vulnerable.

5 Former Cowboys nominated for College Football Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

None are in Canton yet, but there may be a stop in Atlanta first for these former Dallas stars. Flozell Adams, Bradie James, Kellen Moore, Ken Norton Jr., and Kevin Smith all played a part in a chapter of Cowboys history, but each was a standout at his respective university even before that and deserving of this special recognition.

Jason Garrett, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard among Cowboys notables at celebration for former RB coach Gary Brown :: Jason Garrett (Twitter)

Cowboys make several promotions amid scouting department reshuffle :: 105.3 The Fan

Following two departures in the scouting department, the Cowboys have made five internal moves. Mitch LaPoint, who was previously the Assistant Director of College Scouting and is in his 18th season with the team, has now been promoted to director. Chris Vaughn, who just attended the league’s Coach and Front Office Accelerator program, assumes LaPoint’s vacated position. West Coast Area Scout Ross Wuensche, a 10-year Cowboys staffer, is being promoted to National Scout. Midwest Area Scout Klein Kubiak is now National Scout with a secondary role in Special Projects. And Upper Midwest Area Scout Eric Ellingworth is taking over Vaughn’s old spot as Southeast Area Scout.

The USFL’s best players, coaches and teams as the playoffs near :: The Athletic

A couple of former Cowboys seem to be making the most of their second chance at pro football. Running back Bo Scarbrough has posted back-to-back 100-yard games for the undefeated Birmingham Stallions and may be the team’s best player. Wideout Johnnie Dixon has 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the USFL’s top passing attack, the 5-2 New Orleans Breakers. And Lance Lenoir leads the league in both targets and catches and is second overall in receiving yards- 413 in 8 games- but his Michigan Panthers are just 1-8.

