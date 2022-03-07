Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara Join CW Pilot – The Hamden Journal

Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) are set as series regulars in the CW’s DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot, The Hamden Journal has confirmed

Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Smythe plays Harper Row. Described as streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.

DiChiara portrays Cullen Row. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, the transgender teen is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

