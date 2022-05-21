Falling to 30th in the draft put a chip on my shoulder

“Getting invited into the Green Room, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is a dream come true,” Kevon Looney told FOX Sports. “But then to not get called until the 30th pick, you watch everyone get drafted, not knowing when you’re going to get picked or not. I actually left and came back. It was great, but sad at the same time. That put a chip on my shoulder.”

New video: My @sportscenter report from Game 2 of the Western Conference finals where Kevon Looney busted out to turn the game around for the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/a4vh5hZgM8 – 1:48 PM

Your Game 2 episode of All-82, which probably should be renamed The Kevon Looney podcast at this point.

Enjoyed this column from @annkillion on Kevon Looney, who received M-V-P chants last night: sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 11:50 AM

It looked like the torch may have been passed, but Connor McDavid and Kevon Looney are still the best players left in the playoffs. – 9:25 AM

Kevon Looney was once a wide-eyed rookie intimidated by joining the Warriors mid-dynasty. “They used to joke that I didn’t talk for the first 6 months,” he said. He’s now a critical part of the team’s next championship attempt, as he showed Friday night. nytimes.com/2022/05/21/spo… – 4:55 AM

“MVP” chants rained down for Kevon Looney Friday night – an experience he called “nerve wracking.”

He became the first Warrior center with a 20 & 10 playoff game since the 70s as he led the charge in the Warriors’ comeback over the Mavs: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:37 AM

Two questions: Is Maxi Kleber’s box score line among most pathetic ever … and is Kevon Looney poised to win first-ever Magic Johnson award? – 1:56 AM

Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors rallied past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

“I feel honored just to be a part of the ride,” Looney said. https://t.co/qco2mEtHWy pic.twitter.com/sdB5D40dC0 – 12:55 AM

Jordan Poole isn’t surprised by how Kevon Looney played tonight.

“Loon is a dog. He’s always been a dog.” – 12:37 AM

Jordan Poole just got emotional talking about seeing Kevon Looney have the game he had tonight. GSW chemistry is truly something special. – 12:34 AM

Jordan Poole on him and Kevon Looney, coming from the same city, and watching Looney play well:

“The little kid in me is so excited…I’m so happy for him, and I’m happy to be a part of it. Shoutout to big bro Loon.” – 12:32 AM

Kevon Looney’s sister, Summer, graduated today. He made sure to shout her out while leaving the podium tonight. – 12:25 AM

Just a couple of years ago, Kevon Looney’s NBA career was on life support. Now, he’s a key difference-maker for a title contender. Feels like a good time to revisit this story I wrote in January: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:24 AM

Kevon Looney on the Warriors’ dominance in the paint tonight: pic.twitter.com/yg9ary6T9q – 12:20 AM

Kevon Looney on the crowd chanting MVP while he was shooting free throws:

“It was nerve-racking. I haven’t shot a free throw in like three weeks.” – 12:16 AM

More of Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I don’t know where we’d be without him, frankly. He’s just been a huge part of our team.” – 12:01 AM

Connor McDavid looking like Kevon Looney out there. – 12:00 AM

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney:

“Loon is everybody’s favorite guy…He gives us a lot of stability that we need.” – 11:59 PM

Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney is “incredibly underrated by everybody” and was “brilliant” tonight. In the 2nd half, Looney held the Mavericks to 0-7 FG as a primary defender, including holding Luka Doncic to 0-3 FG as his primary defender. Looney had 21 points and 12 rebounds. – 11:57 PM

Steve Kerr: “I thought Kevon Looney was brilliant tonight… He’s had a fantastic playoff run… He’s underrated by everybody.” – 11:56 PM

Kevon Looney over last 2 games vs Mavericks

15.5 points

8.5 rebounds

3 assists

78% FG

+12

#GoldBlooded – 11:53 PM

Kevon Looney post game interview.

He’s about to get that cheese like the Antonellis. – 11:37 PM

The Warriors stormed back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Mavs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, 126-117. The night belonged to Kevon Looney, who scored the most points ever in his career, regular season or postseason (21) on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed 12 boards – 11:37 PM

Warriors go up 2-0 on the Mavericks.

-Kevon Looney: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 32 more gigantic minutes

-Jordan Poole: 23 bench points

-Otto Porter: 11-7-4-1-1 stat line off the bench

-Steph Curry: 32 points, closed it out late – 11:37 PM

Kevon Looney in Game 2:

21 PTS (career high)

12 REB

10-14 FG

MVP of the series. pic.twitter.com/wqbTX38B2a – 11:36 PM

Kevon Looney is younger than Karl-Anthony Towns, Christian Wood and Patrick McCaw – 11:25 PM

I honestly thought Kevon Looney wouldn’t play big minutes in this series, just because it seemed to have the makings of a small-ball-centric matchup. The fact that Looney has even had the chance to have a night like this speaks to how much Kerr trusts and values him. – 11:17 PM

Kevon Looney currently has more made FGs than Luka Doncic – 11:13 PM

Have yourself a game, Kevon Looney (21 & 10 and counting)… – 11:13 PM

Kevon Looney tonight pic.twitter.com/NVfqkyTE7s – 11:13 PM

Kevon Looney has a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with those points. – 11:09 PM

This is the first 20-point game in Kevon Looney’s career, including regular season and playoffs. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo

He has 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 10 rebonds in 29 minutes. 7:48 left in the game. – 11:09 PM

Who is paying Kevon Looney this summer?! – 11:09 PM

Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney have the Chase Center going crazy in the fourth quarter. Yes, you read that right, Poole and Looney. Warriors lead 97-92 with 7:48 left. – 11:08 PM

Warriors center Kevon Looney has a career-high 21 points (playoffs and regular season) on 10-of-14 from the field to go with 10 rebounds, his second career postseason double-double (first in 2022 Playoffs). Via @Golden State Warriors PR – 11:08 PM

Kevon Looney is the first Warriors center with a 20/10 playoff game since Robert Parish in 1977. pic.twitter.com/LOBecakSy0 – 11:07 PM

That’s 21 points and 10 rebounds for Kevon Looney. First time he’s scored 20 points in his career, regular season or playoffs. – 11:07 PM

Kevon Looney with 21 points and 10 rebounds midway through the fourth quarter. Wow. – 11:07 PM

Kevon Looney has been terrific to start this series. Dominating his role by doing the little things on both ends, and the Mavs are struggling to attack him defensively – 11:05 PM

Fully prepared for the Warriors to win the NBA title and Steph to lose out on Finals MVP to Kevon Looney. – 11:05 PM

Mavericks scored 13 3rd quarter points

Kevon Looney *created* 14 3rd quarter points (11 scored, assist to Wiggins 3) – 11:04 PM

Every time I see Kevon Looney’s mother at a game, she has a standard line: ‘Hi! . . . Now write and say something good about my son. Not just that he’s a good guy.’ – 11:00 PM

Only player in this game for either team with more FGs than Kevon Looney (17 points, 8/11 FGs) through three quarters is Luka Doncic (28 points, 9/17 FGs) – 11:00 PM

We’ve talked a lot about the Warriors trying to sign Jordan Poole to an extension this summer. Guess what? Kevon Looney will be a free agent. Bringing him back will be a huge priority for Golden State. 17 points and 10 rebounds so far tonight. Been sensational yet again. – 10:59 PM

Kevon Looney was nothing short of remarkable in that 3rd Q. He scored 11 pts on 5-of-6 shooting and held the Mavs to 0-of-5 shooting with a turnover on the defensive end. Mavs up 85-83 heading into the 4th. Here we go. – 10:58 PM

Warriors center Kevon Looney scored 14 points in the third quarter. @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:58 PM

Maxi Kleber letting Kevon Looney look like Olajuwon. – 10:57 PM

kevon looney needs to renegotiate his contract during the commercial break – 10:56 PM

Kevon Looney is having another big game. The Warriors center has 15 points, 7 rebounds, and some MVP chants at the free-throw line. – 10:48 PM

not even kidding when i say Kevon Looney has a legit chance of winning the first Western Conference Finals MVP. – 10:47 PM

Kevon Looney just stepped to the foul line to “M-V-P” chants. This crowd is showing its love for one of the Warriors’ unsung heroes. – 10:47 PM

Kevon Looney is actually older than Robert Parish. – 10:46 PM

Kevon Looney playing his ass off again: 15 points, 7 rebounds, holding up well on switches, handling the interior with Draymond Green on the bench with five fouls. – 10:46 PM

Kevon Looney (12 points, six rebounds) is quietly putting together his third really solid performance in a row. His re-emergence has been key for the Warriors. – 10:42 PM

Kevon Looney is proof that you shouldn’t pay Deandre Ayton the bag. – 10:33 PM

Kevon Looney getting his lower back wrapped on the bench. His workload has been upped way more than normal lately — 35 minutes in Game 6 vs Memphis, 28 minutes in G1 and 13 first half minutes tonight. – 10:07 PM

After so much struggle, beginning with that fateful night at the NBA Draft nearly a decade ago, his brilliant performance Friday was a testament to his unwavering belief in himself. “Everything was going the wrong way, but I always just kind of stayed even-keel and keep working,” Looney told FOX Sports. ” And things have been working out for me. To have a moment like this is something special for me.” -via FoxSports.com / May 21, 2022

After having a career-night, as Looney walked toward the locker room, he was asked if that was his favorite moment he’s ever had on the court. He shook his head. “I would say the best moment is still winning the championship with them, even though in some games I didn’t play a lot,” Looney told FOX Sports. “But I was there and I contributed in certain series. So, I felt a part of it.” -via FoxSports.com / May 21, 2022

The Warriors came back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors now have a 2-0 advantage in the series. The first two quarters of the game were owned by the Mavericks. They hit 15 3-pointers in the first half, setting a new franchise record for 3s made in a playoff half. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson became the second pair of starting guards to each score 20 points in the first half of a playoff game in the past 25 seasons. “I told them that if we developed some poise in the second half, the game would come to us,” Kerr said. “But I thought we were so scattered in the first half. Maybe emotionally more so than anything. Dallas came out and just punched us. We felt confident that if we [got poised], they wouldn’t make 15 3s in the second half.” -via ESPN / May 21, 2022