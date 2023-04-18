Falling house prices force retired over-50s back to work

Over-50s are being forced to return to work – REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Falling house prices and high inflation are forcing early retirees back to work as their pensions are not spreading as far as planned.

The wave of over-50s who took early retirement during the pandemic is slowly reversing, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

There were 71,000 fewer working-age people who were inactive due to early retirement than last summer, although the total remains above 1.1m.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the fall suggested “that a combination of the recent fall in house prices, as well as the sharp rise in the cost of living, has propped up labour supply.”

It came as pay in the public sector increased by the largest amount since 2005 – barring the pandemic – as the nation’s economy was rocked by strikes.

Salaries in the public sector were 5.3pc higher during the three-month period than a year earlier, ONS figures show.

This is the steepest rate of growth since December 2005, excluding during Covid, and narrows the gap with the private sector, where workers were given a 6.9pc boost.

But double-digit inflation means that the strong wage growth across the board still amounts to pay cuts in real terms, marking an average 2.3pc fall for all workers.

It comes as another 348,000 working days were lost to strikes in February, bringing the total over the past nine months to more than 3m days. This is the highest figure for any such period since March 1990.

The closely watched labour market data comes as Bank of England policymakers will meet in a few weeks to weigh up on whether to opt for a 12th straight rise in interest rates.

Strong wage growth is a key indicator of inflation becoming embedded in the economy. Pay for all employees grew by 6.6pc, which is more than economists had expected and could push rate-setters towards another hike.

Ellie Henderson of Investec said that the figures will prompt the Bank to raise interest rates by a further 0.25 percentage points as a “last push” in May before pausing.

This was echoed by Goldman Sachs analysts who said the hot numbers alongside the recent improvement in the UK’s growth outlook should sway policymakers in favour of a small increase.

Evidence of a slowdown is also mounting, however.

Vacancies fell by 47,000 in December to February on the quarter to 1,105,000, the ninth period of decline, though the figure remains high by historical standards.

Meanwhile, unemployment rose very slightly by 0.1 point to 3.8pc.

There were also signs that the UK’s workforce, which remains smaller than before the pandemic, is slowly recovering.

A rise in self-employed and part-time workers helped boost the employment rate by 0.2 percentage points to 75.8pc in December to February.

The share of people neither in work nor looking for a job also fell by 0.4 points to 21.1pc, as fewer people aged 16 to 24 years were studying.

However, despite signs that the labour force is recovering, the number of people classed as having long-term sickness broke another record at above 2.5m.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said that a milder economic downturn could “prevent a labour market deterioration”.

Low unemployment could also point to a structural change as remote working became more widespread, she added.

“In addition, the falling cost of digital advertising may be keeping the vacancy rate artificially high,” Ms Selfin said.

It came as separate data from the Government’s Insolvency Service showed that the number of companies failing in March hit at least a four-year high at 2,457.

David Kelly, Head of Insolvency at PwC, said the high figure suggests that even as the UK has likely dodged a recession, firms are starting to buckle under pressure.

“Businesses are struggling to secure financing and pay off their loans due to high interest rates and the wider impact inflation and consumer sentiment is having on sales and cash flows, so company insolvencies will likely continue to rise in the short term, making for a challenging spring,” he said.

A breakdown of the figures showed that the food production sector had been especially hard hit in the wave of insolvencies, with the number of firms going under nearly tripling in the year to February at 173.

The skyrocketing number comes as many suppliers to well-known chains have gone under in the past year. These include Orchard House Foods, a supplier to Pret A Manger, and Garth Bakery which supplied bread rolls to Tesco.

HSBC shareholder accuses bosses of exaggerating risks of split

HSBC’s biggest shareholder has escalated its campaign to break up Britain’s biggest bank, accusing bosses of a “closed-minded attitude” and claiming the lender has overstated the risks of a split.

My colleague James Titcomb has the latest:

Ping An, the Chinese insurer that owns an 8pc stake in the bank, issued a statement outlining a series of alleged failures at HSBC and said management had refused to engage about the potential of a break-up. The 2,000-word statement, which comes ahead of the bank’s annual meeting next month, is Ping An’s most forthright intervention in its long-running campaign to break up HSBC’s Asian and Western businesses. Michael Huang, Ping An’s chairman and chief executive, said: “HSBC management has failed to fundamentally address key business model challenges. “Despite sharing multiple suggestions with HSBC, we have been extremely disappointed by HSBC management’s consistent closed-minded attitude to all solutions. “We believe that both the HSBC team and its appointed paid external advisors have an adamantly preconceived view against reviewing any structural options, despite our continued request for an open dialogue and the demands of other shareholders.” He said the bank had “refused to verbally engage in discussions on the proposals” and had “exaggerated many of the costs and risks” of a break-up.

Here’s how HSBC responded…

Apple opens its first store in India

Apple has opened its first flagship store in Mumbai as part of efforts to expand its presence across India.

The iPhone maker has been operating in India for more than 25 years, selling its products through authorised retailers and the website it launched a few years ago.

However, regulatory hurdles and the pandemic delayed its plans to open a flagship store in India.

A second store will open in India’s capital New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief executive Tim Cook said: “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history.”

It comes as Apple hopes to shift some of its manufacturing away from China amid geo-political tensions and after anti-Covid factory shutdowns and protests over pay disrupted production of iPhones.

The California-based tech company is expected to move some production to India – the world’s second largest smartphone market in the world – and Vietnam.

FTSE 100 closes after eight-consecutive day of growth

The FTSE 100 closed 0.38pc higher to close at 7,909.44.

A surge in tin prices boosted miners listed on the commodity-heavy index, including Anglo American (share price up 1.43pc), Glencore (up 0.73pc) and Antofagasta (up 2.40pc).

Fallers included Unite Group (down 2.16pc), GSK (down 1.84pc) and B&M (down 1.33pc).

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index ended 0.05pc higher at 19,296.32.

Government recruits ex-Bank of England economist as adviser

The Bank of England’s former chief economist, Andy Haldane, will become an official adviser to the Government on how to get the economy growing.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, announced on Tuesday that Mr Haldane will, alongside economist Anna Valero and businessman Sir Jonathan Symonds, join four existing members of the Government’s Economic Advisory Council.

The Chancellor said he was “delighted” to announce their membership, bringing “decades of economic experience across the private and public sector”.

Mr Haldane is currently the chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts.

Ms Valero, who is a senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics, does research on the drivers of productivity and innovation.

Sir Jonathan is chairman of the pharmaceutical giant GSK.

The Bank of England’s former chief economist, Andy Haldane

Cineworld scraps plans to sell operations outside of UK and US

Cineworld has abandoned plans to sell its businesses outside the UK, US and Ireland after failing to find a suitable buyer.

The world’s second largest cinema chain has ended the marketing process for its “rest of world” operations, the company announced in a market update on Tuesday.

Cineworld said that the proposals received from prospective buyers “did not meet the value level” required by its lenders.

The group currently has operations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.

Last September, Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US while it continues to reorganise its debt and assets.

It is still running its global business and cinemas as usual during the restructuring process.

Cineworld said that it expects to emerge from the bankruptcy process during the first half of 2023.

However, the group said that plans to reorganise its £4bn debt pile will not provide any recovery for its existing shareholders.

Superdrug to expand UK presence with 25 new stores

Superdrug has announced plans to open 25 new stores this year, in a project expected to create over 570 jobs across the UK.

The new “bigger and better” sites are part of Superdrug’s strategy to boost its online and offline offering.

The new locations will be designed to enhance the in-person shopping experience, particularly through new affordable beauty studio treatments, plus healthcare services offered by pharmacy and nurse clinics.

The health and beauty chain will also refit 70 stores in 2023 as part of efforts to modernise its network of high street and retail park shops.

The revamp will include new shop fronts, plus fully recyclable signage and energy efficient lighting.

Nigel Duxbury, Superdrug’s property director said:

High streets and retail parks are the beating heart of our communities and an essential part of our economy. Our investment in bricks and mortar will help us continue to stretch, shape, and deliver for our customers in the future, as well as helping transform communities into vibrant places to live, work and shop.

Morrisons to trim 26 in-store florists

Morrisons is closing down selected in-store florists as part of cost cutting measures.

The supermarket chain said that 26 of its florist stations are no longer “commercially viable”.

It is offering alternate roles to all impacted employees if they wish to remain with Morrisons.

A Morrisons spokesman said:

“Following a detailed review of our florist offer we have made the decision to close 26 florists that are not commercially viable.”

These branches will instead sell a new range of hand tied bouquets for customers created at its Flowerworld manufacturing site in Derby.

Morrisons, which is one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK, will continue offering customers a florist service in over 160 stores.

It comes after Morrisons doubled the number of fully-qualified florists in its stores during the pandemic to provide fresh, bespoke bouquets for customers.

Morrisons doubled the number of fully-qualified, expert florists in its stores during the pandemic – REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

I leave you with data showing new residential housing construction in the US fell in March.

Residential starts fell 0.8pc to a 1.42m annualised rate, according to government data released today.

Multifamily construction dropped 5.9pc, while single-family homebuilding increased 2.7pc to a three-month high.

The pickup in one-family home construction may reflect builders’ efforts to stoke demand after a spike in borrowing costs sidelined many prospective buyers.

Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, dropped 8.8pc to an annualised rate of 1.41m units.

Russia and UN to hold talks over Black Sea grain deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to discuss the Black Sea grain deal with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a visit to New York next week.

“Of course, he will be raising that during his bilateral,” Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

The Black Sea grain export deal, which allows vital wholefoods from Ukraine to be exported around the world despite the war in the country, was renewed for 60 days last month.

However, Russia has signalled it may not agree to extend it further unless the West removes what it says are obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov – ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Canada inflation cools to 4.3pc

Canada’s inflation rate plunged to 4.3pc in March, led by falling gasoline prices, the national statistical agency said Tuesday.

The reading was in line with analysts’ forecasts following a 5.2pc increase in the average costs of goods and services the previous month.

The year-over-year deceleration was primarily due to what Statistics Canada called a “base-year effect” in which prices were down or rising more slowly relative to a big uptick last year.

Gasoline prices, for example, dropped 13.8pc after jumping 11.8pc in March 2022 as a result of supply uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

02:58 PM

THG plans to bulk up supplement sales with price cuts

Bodybuilders’ wallets are set to swell after online retailer THG unveiled plans to cut prices of its sports supplements later this year.

Retail editor Hannah Boland has the latest:

THG, which owns Myprotein as well as Glossybox and Lookfantastic, said commodity prices had fallen “quite dramatically, and we will be the first and are the first to see the benefits of that versus the high street”. It said it was expecting to drop prices in its Myprotein business later this year, in a step it said would help it steal more market share. The comments came alongside results in which THG revealed its operating losses ballooned to £496m last year from £137m a year earlier, as it battled higher costs. On Monday, THG revealed it had received a takeover proposal from private equity firm Apollo, sending shares up more than 40pc on the day. It said it was not able to give any more details on Tuesday. Shares slipped on the news of the wider losses, however, falling by almost 18pc in early trade.

02:44 PM

Bank of America helps boost Wall Street

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have opened higher as an upbeat quarterly report from Bank of America boosted optimism about the earnings season amid concerns about a looming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.02 points, or 0.1pc, at the open to 33,965.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.94 points, or 0.3pc, at 4,164.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 76.83 points, or 0.6pc, to 12,234.56 at the opening bell.

Gas prices rise as colder weather forecast

European gas prices moved higher amid a forecast for colder and calmer weather that could boost demand.

The UK is facing a cold spell next week, according to Maxar Technologies, while Germany is expecting unusually low temperatures this week.

Europe is also beginning to replenish gas stockpiles, with storage edging toward 57pc full after the winter drawdown, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Dutch front-month futures, the continent’s pricing benchmark, have increased by 3.5pc today to more than €42 per megawatt hour.

Murdoch poised to testify in US election fraud defamation trial

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is poised to take to the stand as the courtroom showdown in the $1.6bn defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp and Fox News is set to get underway today.

Jury selection is due to be completed and opening statements delivered in a trial putting one of the world’s leading media properties in the crosshairs.

Anticipation has been building for this day since Denver-based Dominion sued in 2021 over Fox’s airing of false claims that the Denver-based company’s ballot-counting machines were used to rig the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

After a one-day delay ordered by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, selection of the jury was set to resume at 1pm UK time in Wilmington.

That process is expected to go quickly, setting the stage for lawyers representing the two sides to make opening statements to the 12-member panel.

Adding to the drama is the fact that 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who serves as Fox Corp chairman, is due to testify during the trial, along with a procession of Fox executives such as chief executive Suzanne Scott and on-air hosts including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

Fox Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch – REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bank of England’s Covid money-printing spree ‘drove up inflation’

The Bank of England helped to trigger double-digit inflation by launching a money-printing spree during the Covid crisis, economists have claimed.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the details:

Experts said that Threadneedle Street stoked price rises by pumping £450bn into the economy during the pandemic. Andrew Sentance, a former rate-setter at the Bank, told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that a combination of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing (QE) – where electronic money is created and used to buy bonds – “quite significantly contributed to the inflation we’re now experiencing”. He said: “We had this long period of extremely low interest rates and further injections of QE after the immediate problems and the financial crisis have passed. “That all I think has contributed over a period of time to the inflationary pressures that we’re now seeing.”

This graph shows how Britain’s sky-high inflation compares to the rest of Europe.

01:29 PM

WhatsApp opposes Government’s private message proposals

WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose the Government’s plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed internet safety legislation.

Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal and five other apps have signed an open letter saying the law could give an “unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world”.

The Online Safety Bill was originally designed to create one of the toughest regimes for regulating platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The proposals were watered down in November, when a requirement to stop “legal but harmful content” was removed to protect free speech, and instead the focus was put on illegal content, particularly related to child safety.

The Government said the bill in “no way represented a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor would it require services to weaken encryption”.

But it wants regulator Ofcom to be able to make platforms use accredited technology, or try to develop new technology, to identify child sexual abuse content.

The letter signatories said this was incompatible with end-to-end encryption, which enables a message to be read only by the sender and recipient.

WhatsApp – KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

EU adopts emission-cutting laws

The European Parliament has adopted sweeping climate measures aimed at massively cutting EU greenhouse emissions, including the introduction of a carbon border tax on imports.

The legislative step crystallises an ambitious EU plan to reform Europe’s carbon market by broadening an emissions trading scheme to more industries and lowering quotas of allowable polluting gases.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “With today’s votes, we reach another milestone.”

She urged EU member states to give final approval to the laws so they can come into effect.

Under the incoming legislation, European Union carbon emissions would be reduced by 62pc by 2030, compared to levels in 2005 – a big step up from a previous target of a 43pc cut.

The EU, made up of 27 European countries, is collectively the third biggest global emitter of carbon dioxide.

The biggest by far is China, which is greatly expanding its fleet of coal-fired power plants despite a vow to have carbon emissions peak by 2030 then reduced to net zero by 2060.

Goldman Sachs takes £378m hit after consumer banking flop

Let’s take a closer look at Goldman Sachs’s first-quarter numbers.

Profit fell 19pc as sluggish dealmaking eroded the Wall Street giant’s fees from investment banking.

A partial sale of the loan portfolio of its consumer unit Marcus also weighed on the results.

Goldman booked a $470m (£378m) loss on the sale as the bank rejigs its strategy after its flopped foray into consumer banking, which chief executive David Solomon had championed for years.

It is also exploring strategic options for its consumer unit, which lost about $3bn in three years, executives told investors in February.

Goldman reshuffled its businesses last year, leaning into its traditional mainstays of trading and investment banking, beefing up its asset management arm and stepping back from its consumer aspirations.

Mr Solomon said: “The events of the first quarter acted as another real-life stress test.”

Goldman shares were down nearly 3pc at $329 in premarket trading.

Goldman Sachs – REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

US markets poised to open higher as banks report earnings

Wall Street is on track to rise at the opening bell as investors digest a busy day of earnings reports, particularly from major banks.

Bank of America’s first-quarter profit beat estimates after its fixed-income traders delivered a windfall large enough to cover the rising cost of the bank’s souring loans.

Revenue from fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading unexpectedly rose almost 30pc to $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in the

first quarter, as clients reacted to changing interest rates, the bank said.

Bank of New York Mellon reported deposits for the end of the first quarter that beat analyst estimates in a sign it weathered turmoil that engulfed some smaller lenders.

However, Goldman Sachs first-quarter profit dropped as the worst three months for dealmaking in more than a decade eroded the Wall Street giant’s fees from investment banking.

Profit fell to $3.1bn in the first three months of the year compared with $3.8bn a year earlier, while earnings per share slid to $8.79 from $10.76 last year, the bank reported.

In pre-market trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2pc while the S&P 500 was up 0.4pc. The Nasdaq 100 is on course to open 0.8pc higher.

Bank of America – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Late Queen’s favourite marmalade maker cuts jar size

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s favoured marmalade has become the latest food brand to fall victim to shrinkflation after its maker cut jar sizes in response to rising costs.

Senior business reporter Daniel Woolfson has the latest:

Wilkin & Sons has shrunk its Tiptree marmalade jars from 454g to 340g, blaming the rising cost of energy and raw materials over recent months. It has reduced the recommended price of the jars for retailers from £2.79 to £2.59 – but despite this cut, shoppers are still paying significantly more per 100g of the marmalade. The move makes Tiptree the latest in a long list of food brands with smaller yet more expensive products as manufacturers scramble to cope with soaring costs – a practice commonly referred to as ‘shrinkflation’.

Read what a spokesman for Wilkin & Sons said.

Tiptree Jam has supplied Britain’s monarchs since 1911 – Wilkin and Sons

12:12 PM

Watchdog to examine Amazon’s merger with iRobot

The competition watchdog has opened a formal inquiry into the proposed merger between Amazon and robot vacuum business iRobot.

The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed it will examine the $1.7bn (£1.4bn) deal.

It previously asked for evidence on whether the tie-up could lessen competition.

Amazon could also face a similar probe in the US, while the EU settled three investigations with the company in December.

The UK regulator has until June 16 to decide whether it will conduct an in-depth investigation.

iRobot vacuuming robots – Webb Chappell

Pain relief drugs chirp up Johnson & Johnson’s outlook

Johnson & Johnson has raised its profit guidance as it was helped by strong demand for its over-the-counter pain relievers Tylenol and Motrin.

The US drugmaker expects adjusted earnings of $10.60 to $10.70 a share for the year, up from prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.65.

Sales for the year will be in the range of $97.9bn to $98.9bn, $1bn higher than the company’s original forecast on both the low and high end.

Consumer health, which is being spun out of the broader company, was the fastest-growing segment.

However, investors are watching closely to see growth in the pharmaceutical business, the company’s biggest division.

Overall in the first quarter, J&J’s drug sales grew 4pc year-on-year to $13.4bn.

11:31 AM

Bitcoin rally stalls amid crackdown by US regulators

Bitcoin’s rebound this year has stalled around the closely watched $30,000 level (£24,000), hampered by the latest US crypto crackdown and a more sober assessment of the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The largest token edged up 1.6pc to trade around $29,900, after sinking 3pc a day earlier in its worst drop since March 9.

Ether and an index of the top 100 digital assets also posted small gains.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday added to its digital-asset clampdown, saying that crypto platform Bittrex broke the agency’s rules for years.

The growing regulatory heat and cooling expectations for eventual Fed interest-rate cuts damped investor enthusiasm.

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia said Bitcoin may pull back toward $27,000 if “the market continues to take out some of the 60 basis points or so of rate cuts still priced into year-end”.

The digital currency has jumped 80pc this year, outstripping an 8pc climb in global stocks, as crypto markets partially rebounded from 2022’s crash.

11:15 AM

Coinbase would now consider listing in London over New York, says founder

Crypto exchange Coinbase might well have listed in London rather than New York if it began the process toward a stock market float now, its co-founder and chief executive has said.

Brian Armstrong said he felt Britain is “leaning into” crypto following comments from the Prime Minister and the City minister Andrew Griffith.

By contrast he said the regulatory approach in the US had left him considering moving Coinbase’s headquarters out of the country.

Mr Armstrong said “anything is on the table,” when asked by former chancellor George Osborne at a fintech conference in London today whether the company would consider moving to Britain.

Earlier, he told BBC Radio 4:

We started in the US so it was natural for us to list there but, honestly, given that recently the UK has been quite positive on crypto so in a different world, going back, we may have considered it. I do think the US risks falling a little bit behind here if some of the regulators don’t engage further with the industry and create that clear regulatory environment.

Coinbase co-founder and chief executive Brian Armstrong – Michael Short/Bloomberg

JobCentre workers to hold fresh strikes

Hundreds of civil servants working in JobCentres are to stage a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 600 of its members at 13 JobCentres in Glasgow and Liverpool will walk out for five days from May 2.

The union said Glasgow has been targeted for disruptive action because it is one of the areas piloting a scheme on claimants having to attend an office several times over two weeks, while Liverpool will face action because of plans to close a local JobCentre.

PCS members are this week on strike in the Passport Office, Ofgem, and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ahead of a nationwide walkout by 133,000 civil servants on April 28.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said:

This targeted action in Glasgow and Liverpool will severely disrupt the DWP’s ill-thought-out plans. Ministers might have hoped our members’ anger had dissipated as our dispute has gone on, but it hasn’t, and it won’t until ministers make a meaningful offer.

10:37 AM

E-scooter firm blames vandals as it pulls out of city

An e-scooter firm has blamed vandals for its decision to pull out of a rental scheme in Sunderland.

Zwings began operating in the city in January after the last provider pulled out, saying rising energy costs were a key factor.

Its blue scooters took over from Neuron’s orange models earlier this year, launching with 100 scooters.

The scheme was expected to double in size in 2023, with a trial due to last until May 2024.

But now the rental company said it will cut the number of its electric scooters in Sunderland from Wednesday and end its trial there altogether on May 5.

A spokesman said:

This difficult decision has been made after a series of incidents of vandalism that have occurred in the past couple of months in Sunderland. Unfortunately, vandalism has been higher than expected – resulting in significant financial losses for the operator – and has put the safety of its riders at risk.

e-scooters – Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Surge in companies going out of business amid interest rate squeeze

The number of companies failing in March hit a four-year high as businesses battle against surging costs and difficulties securing finance amid this year’s banking turmoil.

Data from the Government’s Insolvency Service showed 2,457 companies became insolvent in the UK last month, which was the highest since 2019.

David Kelly, head of insolvency at PwC, said the high figure suggests that even as the UK has likely dodged a recession, firms are starting to buckle under pressure:

Businesses are struggling to secure financing and pay off their loans due to high interest rates and the wider impact inflation and consumer sentiment is having on sales and cash flows, so company insolvencies will likely continue to rise in the short term, making for a challenging spring. This is particularly the case following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which has caused lenders to reassess risk appetites. However, hard hit sectors like hospitality and leisure might soon begin to reap the benefits of the weather improving, so we hope to see the number of insolvencies in these sectors dip during the summer months, which will be a relief to pubs, restaurants and hotels who have struggled through the start of the year.

Oil falls despite China recovery

Oil has fallen even as data showed China’s economic recovery was on track following the end of its zero-Covid restrictions.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen 0.2pc toward $84.50, while US-produced West Texas Intermediate also fell 0.2pc below $81 a barrel.

It follows a 2pc fall on Monday, the biggest daily drop in four weeks.

China’s economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter, while apparent oil demand and crude processing jumped in March.

However, China’s factory output was below forecasts, potentially tempering the outlook.

09:39 AM

China economy’s recovery risks fuelling West’s red-hot inflation

China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year thanks to higher consumer spending, raising fears that the recovery will unleash a new surge in global inflation.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

Chinese gross domestic product grew by 4.5pc between January and March compared with the same period a year ago, as the world’s second largest economy continued to open up after ending its zero-Covid policies. Figures published by the country’s statistics bureau came in above analyst expectations of a 4pc rise and followed a 2.9pc increase in the final quarter of 2022. Growth was led by a jump in household spending, with separate data showing China’s annual retail sales grew 10.6pc in March alone. Economists said they expected consumers to keep spending following the end of years of repeated lockdowns. Some have warned this will keep inflation high as demand for energy, goods and services increases accordingly. “The combination of a steady uptick in consumer confidence as well as the still-incomplete release of pent-up demand suggest to us that the consumer-led recovery still has room to run,” said Louise Loo, China Economist at Oxford Economics. Others said the end of draconian zero-Covid measures would help the economy comfortably reach its official growth target of “around 5pc”. Wei Yao, an economist at Societe Generale, said the firm’s own 5.8pc forecasts for GDP growth this year “no longer looked optimistic”.

09:24 AM

Pound rises as wage growth remains high

The pound has risen nearly half a per cent after stronger than expected jobs figures raised the prospect of an interest rate rise.

Sterling has climbed nearly 0.5pc to well over $1.24 as pay growth stayed at 6.6pc in the three months to February.

Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said:

Sterling has enjoyed a modest lift from today’s data. Earnings figures have surprised on the upside. At the margin, that supports a 25 basis point hike in May from the Bank of England.

Abrdn to axe fifth of multi-asset team

Abrdn is axing about a fifth of staff in one of its divisions as chief executive Stephen Bird continues to reshape the asset manager.

The Edinburgh-based financial services business is offering voluntary redundancy to at least 27 staff in its 144-person multi-asset team.

A spokesman for the company said that no funds would close as a result of the departures, which are expected to affect back, mid and front office roles.

The spokesman added the changes were telegraphed earlier this year when the firm announced it was redesigning the team.

Abrdn was created from the 2017 merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management and has been contending with heavy outflows since.

Mr Bird, who became chief executive in 2020, has taken several steps to revamp the asset manager, including changing its name, buying Interactive Investor and splitting the firm into three different business units.

Abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird – Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

08:52 AM

GSK sooths shareholders with £1.6bn deal for cough medicine maker

GSK will boost its product line with a cough medicine that has shown promising results in clinical trials after agreeing to buy a Canadian biotech business for $2bn (£1.6bn).

The UK drugmaker will pay $14.75 per share in cash for Bellus Health, a 103pc premium to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

It comes as the company tries to replenish its product pipeline as it faces pressure to improve shareholder returns and keep up with British-Swedish rival AstraZeneca.

The announcement comes two days after Merck agreed to buy Prometheus Biosciences for about $10.8bn, pointing to a deal resurgence as large drugmakers target biotechs to gain new products to replace aging best-sellers.

Bellus’s experimental cough medicine, called camlipixant, will probably launch in 2026 and the transaction will likely

start boosting earnings per share in 2027, according to GSK.

The GSK headquarters in London – REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Soaring tin prices boost FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has risen for the eighth straight day, with a surge in tin prices boosting miners on the commodity-heavy index, while shares of Entain were up on upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip index has gained 0.3pc, while the midcap FTSE 250 was also up 0.3pc.

Industrial miners gained 0.9pc as tin prices soared more than 10pc, supported by supply fears after a major ore producing region in Myanmar issued a ban on mining activities.

Meanwhile, data showed pay growth in Britain – which is key to the Bank of England’s debate about whether to extend its run of interest rate hikes next month – held at 6.6pc in the three months to February. Real pay has fallen 2.3pc for public and private sector workers.

Entain rose as much as 3.7pc to briefly top the FTSE 100 after the Ladbrokes owner reported higher quarterly net gaming revenues, helped by acquisitions and robust demand in its retail shops.

EasyJet has added as much as 3.8pc after the airline forecast profit for the 2023 financial year ahead of market expectations.

Forced pre-payment meter installation banned for over-85s

All UK household energy suppliers have agreed to a ban on forcibly installing prepayment meters in the homes of people over the age of 85, the industry regulator has announced.

Ofgem said suppliers have signed up to a new code of practice which will also see them give customers more chances to clear debts.

Prepayment meters have been in the spotlight after some energy suppliers, including British Gas, were caught breaking into the homes of people struggling to pay their bills to forcibly install them.

The tougher rules also mean that energy suppliers and their contractors must make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer and carry out a site welfare visit before a prepayment meter can be installed.

Suppliers will also need to avoid forced installations where a “continuous supply” of energy is needed for health reasons, such as for the terminally ill, as well as for people over 85 years of age.

Energy firms will be required to make representatives fitting prepayment meters wear body cameras or audio equipment – John Birdsall / Alamy Stock Photo

Economy needs low income workers to progress, says minister

Employment minister Guy Opperman MP said the latest data from the Office for National Statistics are “encouraging” but the economy needs more people to climb the jobs ladder.

The figures showed a rise in employment – to 75.8pc in the three months to February from 75.7pc in the previous three months – as more people returned to the jobs market in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Opperman said:

Helping more people into work will deliver on our priority to halve inflation and grow the economy, while tackling labour shortages. Today’s figures are encouraging, and I remain focused on supporting those on the lowest incomes to progress in work and build a steady and sustainable future. To do this we are increasing claimant time with work coaches, and boosting our training and childcare offers to break down barriers for people out of work. But we also recognise the most vulnerable need support as prices climb, which is why we have increased the National Living Wage, extended the Energy Price Guarantee and uprated benefits by 10.1pc.

Markets open higher as real pay falls

Markets have opened higher as the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed real pay is falling.

The FTSE 100 has opened 0.4pc higher at 7,901.85 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has risen 0.5pc to 19,373.19.

Adjusted for double-digit inflation, pay fell by 2.3pc for public and private sector workers in the three months to February, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It eases pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates to combat inflation, which officials had warned could be fuelled by rising wages.

07:58 AM

EasyJet expects profits to fly as passengers seek cheaper travel

EasyJet expects its annual profits to be higher than expected due to increased revenue and growing passenger numbers as holidaymakers seek cheaper travel options.

The Luton-based airline announced that its loss before tax for the six months to the end of March was between £405m and £425m.

That represents a cut of more than £120m compared with a year earlier.

Passenger numbers reached 15.6m during the first three months of the year, up by more than a third from 11.6m during the same period in 2022.

EasyJet said it expects to outperform market expectations of a profit before tax of £260m for the year to the end of September.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said:

We see continued strong booking momentum into summer as customers prioritise spending on travel and choose airlines like easyJet offering the best value and destination mix, as well as easyJet Holidays which is continuing its steep growth trajectory as the fastest growing holidays company in the UK. All of this means easyJet expects to outperform FY23 market expectations.

EasyJet expects to outperform is profit forecasts for the year – Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images

‘Lack of ambition leaving real wages down’ says Reeves

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said:

Our country has enormous potential. We should be leading in the industries of the future and creating good jobs across Britain – but the Tories continue to hold us back. Thirteen years of the Tories and all we have is a gaping hole where their plan for growth should be and a cost-of-living crisis that continues to damage family finances. Their lack of ambition for Britain is leaving real wages down, families worse off, hundreds of thousands fewer people in work and our economy lagging.

07:48 AM

Real earnings suffer one of the sharpest declines since 2001

Divya Sridhar, economist at PwC UK, warned the latest jobs figures show workers continue to grapple with falling real earnings as inflation outpaced growth in pay. He said:

Inflation-adjusted total pay fell annually by 3pc in the three months to February 2023, recording one of the sharpest declines in real earnings since comparable records began in 2001. Vacancies fell for the ninth consecutive period in the three months leading to March 2023, declining by 4pc compared to the October – December 2022 period. Vacancies fell in 13 out of the 18 industry sectors, with the sharpest falls recorded in the real estate and mining and quarrying sectors. More positively, the economic inactivity rate continued to fall, with around 150,000 fewer people economically inactive in the three months to February 2023 compared to the previous three-month period. High levels of inactivity was a key focus of the Spring Budget, with measures such as support for the long-term sick and disabled, increased provision of free childcare, and the increase in the annual pensions allowance introduced. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts the economic inactivity rate to stay above pre-pandemic levels until 2027.

Part-time and self-employed drive employment growth

In more positive news, the employment rate edged up to 75.8pc in December to February, rising by 0.2 points, writes Eir Nolsøe.

The increase was driven by part-time and self-employed workers.

Economic inactivity fell by 0.4 percentage points to 21.1pc, driven by fewer people aged 16 to 24 years studying.

However, despite signs that the labour force is recovering, the number of people classed as long-term sick broke another record above 2.5m.

07:32 AM

Vacancies fall as labour market cools

Although it was the biggest increase in almost 20 years outside Covid, pay in real terms is falling across the board as wage packets are eaten up by inflation.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has analysed the data from the Office for National Statistics:

Double-digit inflation means pay when adjusted for price rises fell by 2.3pc for public and private sector workers. The closely watched figures come as Bank of England policymakers in a few weeks will weigh up on whether to opt for a 12th straight rise in interest rates. Wage growth is a key indicator of whether inflation is becoming embedded in the economy. Despite the strong wage growth, evidence of a cooling labour market is mounting. Vacancies fell by 47,000 in December to February on the quarter to 1,105,000. This is the ninth period of decline, however the figure remains high by historical standards. Meanwhile, unemployment rose very slightly by 0.1 point to 3.8pc.

07:28 AM

Rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques, says Hunt

Following the latest jobs data from the Office for National Statistics, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

While unemployment remains close to historic lows, rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques which is why halving inflation this year is one of our top economic priorities. To help families in the meantime, we are making work pay with a record increase in the National Living Wage, while providing cost of living support worth an average of £3,300 per household this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.

07:24 AM

Public sector pay surges as strikes batter Britain

Public sector pay across Britain increased by the largest amount since 2005 – barring the pandemic – as the nation was rocked by strikes.

Average regular pay growth for the public sector was 5.3pc from December to February, compared to growth of 6.9pc in the private sector, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It came as 348,000 working days were lost to strike action in February, up from 210,000 in January.

More than three-fifths of the strikes in February were in the education sector as teachers walked out in their long-running pay dispute.

The eight-month total number of days lost to strike action since last summer stands at 2.7m. This is the highest figure for any eight-month period since February 1990.

Although public sector pay experienced the biggest increase in almost 20 years outside Covid, pay in real terms is falling across the board as wage packets are eaten up by inflation.

Adjusted for double-digit inflation, pay actually fell by 2.3pc for public and private sector workers.

Meanwhile, the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.8pc in the three months to February, up from 3.7pc in the previous three months.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said:

With the number of people neither working nor looking for a job down again, there were rises in both those in work and those actively looking for a job. However, while the group outside the labour market – termed ‘economically inactive’ – fell, the number among them who were long-term sick rose to a new record high. Job vacancies have fallen again but remain at very high levels. Meanwhile, pay continues to grow more slowly than prices, so earnings are still falling in real terms, although the gap between public and private sector earnings growth continues to narrow. The number of days lost to strikes picked up again in February, after January’s sharp fall, albeit not to the levels seen before Christmas. Once again education was the most affected sector, accounting for over three-fifths of the total.

Good morning

Public sector pay increased by its highest percentage outside of the Covid pandemic in the three months to February.

The increase of 5.3pc in average regular pay came as 348,000 working days were lost to strike action in February, as teachers walked out.

Unemployment rose to 3.8pc over the period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

