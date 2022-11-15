Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses.

The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger.

The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

“In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases,” according to the filing.