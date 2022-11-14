Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

by

The founder of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly bought crypto tokens before they were listed on the platform, according to a Wall Street Journal article.

FTX’s trading firm, Alameda Research, bought nearly 60 ethereum-blockchain based tokens before the company’s own clients could buy and sell them.

The practice is akin to insider trading.

Alameda was founded and owned by Bankman-Fried.

Blockchain data from Argus, an analytics firm, showed that even though FTX said it would list the tokens first on its exchange so that investors, ranging from retail to institutional ones such as hedge funds, could purchase them, it was not true.