Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

by

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, can not hide his disgust at financial regulators.

The 30-year old former billionaire borrowed a whopping $1 billion from one of his bankrupt companies that he founded in 2019, but dismisses the role of regulators.

Now both he and and FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research are under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although Bankman-Fried has been dubbed the “Bernie Madoff of crypto,” he continues to seek attention by tweeting his concerns about financial regulators and speaking to a reporter at Vox.