Fallece la actriz y cantante Olivia Newton-John a los 73 años

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73, Husband Says

Cole Bennetts/Getty ImagesGrease legend Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at age 73, according to her husband.In a statement posted across Newton-John’s social media accounts, John Easterling said that the actress and singer died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Easterling, whom Newton-John married in 2008, asked that the family be given privacy “during this very difficult time.”Easterling’s statement did not confirm a cause of death, but he call