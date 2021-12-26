The Hamden Journal

Falcons elevate WR Marvin Hall, Lions QB Jared Goff ruled OUT

The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on by a thread in the NFC playoff race, but they have a chance to improve to 7-8 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Something has got to give as the Falcons put their 0-5 record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the line against a Lions team that is 0-6 on the road this season.

In today’s recap, Atlanta makes two roster moves and Detroit updates the status of quarterback Jared Goff for Sunday’s game.

Falcons roster moves

Linebacker Daren Bates has been activated from the injured reserve list and should be available against Detroit on Sunday. Meanwhile, Marvin Hall, a speedster that has previously played for both the Falcons and Lions, was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster — as a COVID-19 elevation — for Week 16.

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff OUT vs. Falcons

We knew Lions QB Jared Goff was unlikely to play after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but the team’s Saturday roster moves appear to have sealed Goff’s fate. As reported by Pride of Detroit editor Jeremy Reisman, the Lions have ruled Goff out and will play backup Tim Boyle at quarterback:

Falcons Week 16 injury report: Sharpe questionable

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Avery Williams

Groin

LP

LP

Chris Lindstrom

Personal

DNP

FP

FP

C. Patterson

Rest

DNP

Deion Jones

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Tajae Sharpe

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

QUEST

Tyeler Davison

Illness

DNP

DNP

