Fake heiress Anna Sorokin has likely been deported, her immigration attorney says

An attorney for Anna “Delvey” Sorokin on Monday said that he hasn’t heard from the infamous socialite who scammed friends and businesses while posing as a German heiress and presumes that she is being deported after nearly a year in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Immigration attorney Manny Arora said that he has not been able to contact the 31-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

“Legally, they should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal,” Arora said in a statement. “But we are dealing with bureaucracy, and there are numerous filings in her case so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. I haven’t heard from Miss Sorokin this afternoon, and so I am working under the presumption that she is being deported.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Sorokin, the subject of the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” served about four years in prison after she was found guilty of swindling and attempting to swindle banks and hotels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sorokin falsely claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey who had a $60 million inheritance and was raising funds to launch a Manhattan social club. She swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends, banks and New York City luxury hotels to float her lavish lifestyle.

She was released on parole more than a year ago, but six weeks later was taken into custody for overstaying her visa. Sorokin appealed to stay in the United States and was scheduled for a hearing April 19.

Sorokin was recently part of a class-action lawsuit suing ICE for refusing to give Covid vaccines to inmates. In the lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, she said she contracted Covid-19 after she was denied multiple requests for a booster shot.

Sorokin’s ascent into New York City’s wealthy social scene, as well as her crimes, were popularized by 2018 profile in The Cut, which inspired the Netflix series. Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000, and she served as a consultant for the Shonda Rhimes-produced show.

She told a New York Times reporter that she’s not so “brazen and shameless” as the show portrayed her to be.

“I don’t think, like, I order people around as much,” Sorokin told reporter Emily Palmer in a video posted on TikTok.

Sorokin’s best friend Neffatari Davis, who also worked on “Inventing Anna” and was a character in the show, told the New York Post that Sorokin has paid her dues.

“She got out on good behavior and she used the money Netflix gave her to pay everybody back, she owes no money,” Davis said. “She’s paid for her crimes, she didn’t kill anyone. She did wrong, but, at the end of the day, there are people who have done worse.”