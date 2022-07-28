Fake Florida bishop Mark Grenon and sons charged in COVID cure scam

A self-styled Florida “bishop” and his three sons are facing federal fraud charges for allegedly marketing a bogus COVID-19 cure called “Miracle Mineral Solution” from their “non-religious” church, according to a report.

Mark Grenon, 64, who was recently extradited from Colombia, and his sons, Jordan, 28, Joseph, 34, and Jonathan, 36, are all currently behind bars after pleading not guilty to peddling the potentially dangerous concoction, according to the Miami Herald.

“The Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“They sold this dangerous product under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity they are accused of creating to avoid government regulation of MMS and shield themselves from prosecution.”

“Bishop” Mark Grenon and his three sons were charged with marketing a bogus COVID cure tied to their fake church, federal prosecutors said. Facebook

Genesis, which operated out of Bradenton, billed itself as a secular institution dedicated to “restoring health to the world” and “serving mankind.”

But the family business ended up getting served with a federal indictment after allegedly flouting an injunction forbidding them from marketing and selling their potion.

According to prosecutors, MMS contains sodium chlorite and water, a mix that turns to chlorine dioxide when ingested. It then acts as a type of industrial bleach.

Before claiming it could cure COVID, the defendants allegedly said MMS could wipe out a variety of other illnesses, the outlet reported.

Grenon and his sons were arraigned Thursday on charges of conspiring to defraud the government and criminal contempt.

The patriarch vanished several years ago before being tracked down in South America.