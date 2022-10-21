‘Fake Barbie’ OnlyFans model Abigail White guilty of murdering ex

A British OnlyFans model dubbed “Fake Barbie” was found guilty Friday of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the heart just hours after he broke up with her.

Abigail White, 23, had plunged the knife into 22-year-old Bradley Lewis in their South Gloucestershire home the night of March 25, a court heard during her two-week trial.

White, who made $54,000 a year on OnlyFans, called for an ambulance just minutes later — but lied and told investigators her ex had stabbed himself.

“I did not stab Bradley,” White told police after she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died hours later from a single stab wound to his chest. An autopsy later revealed that the knife blade had penetrated his heart.

During her trial, White insisted to jurors that the fatal attack was a mistake and she had only meant to “shock and scare” him by picking up the knife after a night of heavy drinking at a pub following their break-up.

“We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side,” White said.

“Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it, I had stabbed him.”

She added: “I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

Jurors heard the night of violence unfolded during a turbulent period in her life because she’d recently lost a pregnancy and discovered that Lewis had allegedly cheated on her.

White denied lying about the stabbing to protect herself, arguing: “I was scared. I was worried about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and the family … Just wish I had told the truth from the beginning.”

White denied the murder charge and instead admitted to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The jury rejected her defense and handed down their guilty verdict on Friday after 12 hours of deliberations.

She is yet to be sentenced.

White used the pseudonym Mitzee Lewis on OnlyFans and styled herself as “Fake Barbie.”

She regularly posted semi-naked photos of herself on the platform and invited followers to subscribe to her account for $5 a month.

With Post wires