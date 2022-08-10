Faith Kipyegon just misses world record; Noah Lyles wins 200m showdown in Monaco

Faith Kipyegon

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon ran the second-fastest women’s 1500m in history, while Noah Lyles won a men’s 200m showdown with the ninth-best time ever at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

Kipyegon ran 3:50.37 to miss Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba‘s world record by three tenths of a second.

“I have been chasing the time for quite some time, but I am happy with the personal best,” Kipyegon said, according to organizers. “It seems I did not give all, but I tried hard. I knew this was the best place to get the world record, but I am so disappointed I lost it in the last meters. I hope for the best next time.”

Kipyegon, a 28-year-old mom, owns two Olympic 1500m gold medals and two world 1500m titles. She ran by herself for the last 600 meters after pacers shed, aided by lights along the track showing her the world record pace.

They went out 2.86 seconds faster at 800 meters than Dibaba’s pacers did for her world record in Monaco in 2015. Over the next lap, Kipyegon fell 11 hundredths behind Dibaba’s pace going into the last 300 meters.

Later, Lyles claimed the men’s 200m in 19.46 seconds, his second-best time after his 19.31 American record from last month’s world championships. Lyles distanced 18-year-old world bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton (19.84) and world 400m champion Michael Norman (19.95), cementing his status as the clear 200m king. He became the first man to break 19.50 twice in one year.

Full Monaco results are here. The Diamond League returns after a break for the European Championships for the season’s last three meets, starting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Aug. 26.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m in 10.62 seconds, matching the sixth-best time in history. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old with seven combined Olympic and world 100m titles, has broken 10.70 seconds eight times in her career, all in the last two years after returning from 2017 childbirth. Six of those times came since May 7, and three of them came in the last five days.

Countrywoman Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, was second in 10.71, a personal best by .02 to become the sixth-fastest woman in history. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire was third in 10.72, taking .06 off the African record.

Two-time world champion Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 12.99 seconds, edging world silver medalist Trey Cunningham by four hundredths. Holloway ran the second-fastest time in the world this year behind Devon Allen‘s 12.84. Allen wasn’t in Monaco as he’s at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, bidding to make the team at wide receiver.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas won a women’s triple jump that included the top six from worlds. Rojas, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder, moved from last to first with a 15.01-meter leap in the fifth of six rounds.

Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber won a battle among the world championships medalists in the women’s javelin. Barber, the gold medalist, threw 64.50 meters. Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi, the bronze medalist, took second, while American Kara Winger, the silver medalist, was fourth.

Surprise world 1500m champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain ran down Canadian Marco Arop to win the men’s 1000m in 2:13.88. Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, the Olympic and world 800m champion, finished last in the rarely contested distance.

Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo ran the third-fastest 3000m in history, catching Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi. The 3000m is not on the Olympic or world championships program. Grant Fisher ran an American record 7:28.48, taking .52 off Bernard Lagat‘s American record.

