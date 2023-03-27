FairPrice boosts halal product range, offers free snacks, drinks for Muslims

FairPrice Bedok North Blk 212
Blk 212 Bedok Nth St 1, #01-147 S(460212)
24-hour
FairPrice Boon Lay Shopping Complex
Blk 221 Boon Lay Place, #02-200, Boon Lay Shopping Complex S(640221)
24-hour
FairPrice Canberra Plaza
133 Canberra View, #B1-03/04 Canberra Plaza S(750133)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice City Square Mall
180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall, #B1-09/10 S(208539)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Clementi A (Blk 451)
Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3, #01-307 S(120451)
24-hour
FairPrice Downtown East
e! Hub Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #02-127 S(519599)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Eastpoint
3 Simei St 6, #05-01 Eastpoint S(528833)
24-hour
FairPrice Finest Bedok Mall
311 New Upper Changi Road #B2-60, Bedok Mall S(467360)
24-hour
FairPrice Finest Bukit Panjang Plaza
No.1 Jelebu Rd, #01-15 & #02-20 Bukit Panjang Plaza S(677743)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Causeway Point
1 Woodlands Square, #B1-31/32/33, Singapore 738099
9am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Changi Airport T3
65 Airport Boulevard, Basement 2 North Unit B2LS2, #B2-10, Terminal 3, S(819663)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Changi City Point
5 Changi Business Park Central ,1 #B1-09/10/11 Changi City Point S(486038)
10am – 10pm
FairPrice Finest Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-205 to 208 Jewel Changi Airport S(819666)
10am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Junction 8
9 Bishan Place, #B1-01 Junction 8 Shopping Centre S(579837)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Paya Lebar Quarter
10 Paya Lebar Road, #B2-09 Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore S(409057)
8am – 10pm
FairPrice Finest The Clementi Mall
3155 Commonwealth Avenue West, #B1-12/13/14 The Clementi Mall S(129588)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest The Seletar Mall
33 Sengkang West Avenue #B2-24 Seletar Mall S(797653)
24-hour
FairPrice Finest The Woodgrove
30 Woodlands Ave 1 #01-11 The Woodgrove S(739065)
24-hour
FairPrice Finest Waterway Point
83 Punggol Central #B2-32 Waterway Point S(828761)
24-hour
FairPrice Finest Wisteria Mall
598 Yishun Ring Road, #01-01Wisteria Mall S(768698)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Finest Yew Tee MRT
61 Choa Chu Kang Drive, #01-01 Yew Tee MRT Station S(689715)
24-hour
FairPrice Hillion Mall
17 Petir Road, #B2-67 S(678278)
24-hour
FairPrice Hougang Mall
90 Hougang Ave 10, Hougang Mall, #B1-07 S(538766)
8am – 10pm
FairPrice Joo Chiat Complex
Blk 2 Joo Chiat Road, #01-1139/#02-1139, Joo Chiat Complex S(420002)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Jurong East
Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-337 S(600135)
24-hour
FairPrice Jurong West St 41
Blk 498 Jurong West St 41, #01-434/436/438 S(640498)
24-hour
FairPrice Kampung Admiralty
Blk 676 Woodlands Drive 71, #B1-02, Kampung Admiralty S(730676)
24-hour
FairPrice Kang Kar Mall
100 Hougang Ave 10 #01-01/#02-01, Kang Kar Mall S(538767)
24-hour
FairPrice Khatib
Blk 849 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-3701/#01-3703 S(760849)
24-hour
FairPrice Lot One Shoppers’ Mall
21 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #B1-05 Lot 1 Shoppers’ Mall S(689812)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Marsiling MRT Station
71 Woodlands Ave 3 #01-01, Marsiling MRT Station S(739044)
7an – 11.30pm
FairPrice Northpoint City
1 Northpoint Drive, Northpoint City, #B2-103 to 107 S(768019)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Our Tampines Hub
1 Tampines Walk, Our Tampines Hub, #B1-01 S(528523)
24-hour
FairPrice Pasir Ris West Plaza
Blk 734 Pasir Ris St 72 #01-37, Pasir Ris West Plaza S(510734)
24-hour
FairPrice Punggol Oasis
681 Punggol Drive Oasis Terraces, #B1-01 S(820681)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Punggol Plaza
Blk 168 Punggol Field Rd, Punggol Plaza #03-01/02 S(820168)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Rivervale Plaza
118 Rivervale Dr #01-08, Rivervale Plaza S(540118)
24-hour
FairPrice SingPost Centre
10 Eunos Road 8, SingPost Centre, #B1-101 to 107 S(408600)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Sun Plaza
30 Sembawang Drive, #B1-01/02 Sun Plaza S(757713)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Taman Jurong Shopping Centre
Taman Jurong Shopping Centre,Blk 399 Yung Sheng Rd, #01-35 S(610399)
24-hour
FairPrice Tampines Blk 138
Blk 138 Tampines St 11, #01-136 S(521138)
24-hour
FairPrice Tampines Blk 475
Blk 475 Tampines St 44, #01-145 S(520475)
24-hour
FairPrice Tampines Mall
4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-12 Tampines Mall S(529510)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Toa Payoh HDB Hub
Blk 500 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #B1-32/#01-33 S(310500)
7am – 12am
FairPrice Toa Payoh Lorong 4
Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-670/672 S(310192)
24-hour
FairPrice West Coast
Blk 502 West Coast Drive, #01-41 S(120502)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Whitesands
1 Pasir Ris Central St 3, #B1-10 Whitesands S(518457)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Woodlands 888
Blk 888 Woodlands Dr 50, #01-757 S(730888)
24-hour
FairPrice Woodlands Civic Centre
900 South Woodlands Drive, #B1-01, Woodlands Civic Centre, S(730900)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra AMK Hub
53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #B2-40 Ang Mo Kio Hub, S(569933)
24-hour
FairPrice Xtra Changi Business Park
8 Changi Business Park Ave 1, #01-51& #02-51, S(486018)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra Hougang One
No.1 Hougang St 91, #02-01 Hougang 1, S(538692)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra Jem
50 Jurong Gateway Road, #B1-21/22 & #B3-01, S(608549)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point (JP2)
63 Jurong Central 3, #03-01 Jurong Point, S(648331)
24-hour
FairPrice Xtra Kallang Wave
1 Stadium Place, #01-29 Singapore Sports Hub, S(397628)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra nex
23 Serangoon Central, #03-42 Nex Mall, S(556083)
24-hour
FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade
80 Marine Parade Road, #03-28 Parkway Parade S(449269)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Xtra VivoCity
1 HarbourFront Walk, #B2-23/#01-23, VivoCity, S(098585)
8am – 11pm
FairPrice Yew Tee Point
21 Choa Chu Kang North 6, Yew Tee Point, #B1-01 S(689578)
7am – 11pm
FairPrice Yishun MRT
301 Yishun Ave 2, #01-02, Yishun MRT Station S(769093)
7am – 11.30pm