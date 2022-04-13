Facundo Campazzo suspended for Nuggets-Warriors Game 1, Wayne Ellington fined for Twitter threat

Lakers guard Wayne Ellington played keyboard warrior. Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo can’t play against the Warriors.

That’s the fallout from Campazzo pushing down Ellington from behind in the Los Angeles-Denver regular-season finale.

After the game, Ellington tweeted:

NBA release:

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind, and Ellington has been fined $20,000 for escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media postgame, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident, for which Campazzo was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 146-141 overtime loss to the Lakers on April 10

Campazzo will serve his suspension Saturday when the Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors … in Game One of their first round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Campazzo appeared unlikely to crack Denver’s postseason rotation, anyway. The Nuggets will rely on Monte Morris, Will Barton, Austin Rivers and maybe Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes at guard.

But Denver loses the option to turn to Campazzo for a spark. He can swing momentum with his energy and feistiness (which, yes, sometimes includes dirty plays).

