Facing a rash of injuries, the Brewers needed someone to step up against the Padres. Tyrone Taylor did.

Brewers rightfielder Tyrone Taylor is greeted by Christian Yelich after he belted a three-run home run against the Padres in the sixth inning Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO – Get used to seeing plenty of Tyrone Taylor, Milwaukee.

With his importance to the Brewers heightened due to the team having to place outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the injured list prior to Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres, Taylor clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer off reliever Craig Stammen in the sixth inning.

That would prove to be the decisive hit as the Brewers won for the third consecutive time with Corbin Burnes on the mound in a 4-1 victory at Petco Park.

Taylor’s start in right field was his ninth in Milwaukee’s last 10 games. With Lorenzo Cain’s struggles and the Brewers being down a power right-handed bat since last Sunday when Willy Adames injured his ankle, the 28-year-old has been presented as much of an everyday opportunity as he’s ever seen.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost some really good players the last couple of days or weeks and we just gotta withstand that as a group,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Taylor has done nothing but hit in the big leagues, but most of his tenure in Milwaukee since his first call-up in 2019 has been spent in a reserve role. Many have wondered aloud what what Taylor could do with regular playing time, but a crowded outfield picture has been a staple of his time with the Brewers.

Batting cleanup with the platoon advantage against San Diego starter Blake Snell, a lefty, Taylor pounced on Stammen, a right-hander, as the first batter he faced out. After a walk by Andrew McCutchen and a single by Christian Yelich chased Snell with one out in the sixth, Taylor hit an 0-2 hanging curve a couple rows deep into the seats in straightaway left.

Mike Brosseau also homered for Milwaukee, which improved to 27-16 on the year.

Burnes allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts over six innings, the major-league leading 14th start of at least six innings with one run or fewer by a Brewers pitcher this season. The Brewers improved to 5-4 in the reigning Cy Young Award winner’s starts in 2022.

Devin Williams earned the save as the Brewers are without closer Josh Hader, who is attending to a family medical emergency.

