The Hamden Journal

Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

Thursday was brutal for technology stock investors, as the carnage spread far beyond the parent company of Facebook.

Below is a list of the worst 20 performers among the Nasdaq-100 on Feb. 3., led by a 26% plunge in Meta Platforms Inc.
FB,
-26.39%
following a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Read: Facebook stands to shed more than $200 billion in market value after rough earnings report

Here’s how the broad indexes performed on Feb. 3:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average
    DJIA,
    -1.45%
    fared best, declining 518 points, or 1.5%, to close at 35,111.16. Despite all the fear in the market as investors look ahead to an expected cycle of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve, the Dow has pulled back only 3.4% during 2022 and only 5% from its all-time intraday high set on Jan. 5.

  • The S&P 500
    SPX,
    -2.44%
    pulled back 2.4% for the session. The benchmark index is now down 6.1% for 2022 and down 7.1% from its high set on Jan. 4.

  • The Nasdaq Composite Index
    COMP,
    -3.74%
    dropped 3.7% and is now down 11.3% for 2022 and 14.4% from its intraday high set on Nov. 22. The index is in correction territory, having fallen more than 10%.

  • The Nasdaq-100 Index
    NDX,
    -4.22%,
    made up of the largest nonfinancial companies in the full Nasdaq and tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust
    QQQ,
    -4.05%,
    sank 4.2%. It is also in the midst of a correction, declining 11.1% this year and 13.5% from its intraday high, also set on Nov 22.

Meta tops the Nasdaq-100 loser list

Here are the 20 worst performers among the Nasdaq-100 on Feb. 3:

Company

 Ticker

 Price change – Feb. 3

 Price change – 2022

 Decline from 52-week high

 Date of 52-week high
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A

 FB,
-26.39% 		-26.4%

 -29.4%

 -38.2%

 09/01/2021
Amazon.com Inc.

 AMZN,
-7.81% 		-7.8%

 -16.7%

 -26.4%

 07/13/2021
MercadoLibre Inc.

 MELI,
-7.65% 		-7.7%

 -25.9%

 -50.2%

 02/16/2021
Honeywell International Inc.

 HON,
-7.62% 		-7.6%

 -8.0%

 -19.0%

 08/02/2021
Marvell Technology Inc.

 MRVL,
-7.36% 		-7.4%

 -21.6%

 -26.9%

 12/08/2021
Zoom Video Communications Inc. Class A

 ZM,
-6.87% 		-6.9%

 -25.0%

 -69.5%

 02/16/2021
Skyworks Solutions Inc.

 SWKS,
-6.69% 		-6.7%

 -10.7%

 -32.1%

 04/29/2021
Texas Instruments Inc.

 TXN,
-6.52% 		-6.5%

 -6.8%

 -13.2%

 10/25/2021
PayPal Holdings Inc.

 PYPL,
-6.24% 		-6.2%

 -34.1%

 -59.9%

 07/26/2021
Microchip Technology Inc.

 MCHP,
-6.16% 		-6.1%

 -14.8%

 -17.6%

 12/28/2021
DocuSign Inc.

 DOCU,
-6.03% 		-6.0%

 -25.0%

 -63.7%

 08/10/2021
NXP Semiconductors NV

 NXPI,
-5.71% 		-5.7%

 -12.9%

 -17.3%

 12/07/2021
Netflix Inc.

 NFLX,
-5.56% 		-5.6%

 -32.7%

 -42.1%

 11/17/2021
KLA Corp.

 KLAC,
-5.51% 		-5.4%

 -13.0%

 -18.2%

 01/13/2022
Lululemon Athletica Inc.

 LULU,
-5.40% 		-5.4%

 -15.6%

 -32.0%

 11/16/2021
Nvidia Corp.

 NVDA,
-5.13% 		-5.1%

 -18.6%

 -30.9%

 11/22/2021
Match Group Inc.

 MTCH,
-5.11% 		-5.1%

 -15.3%

 -38.5%

 10/21/2021
Splunk Inc.

 SPLK,
-4.85% 		-4.9%

 -0.7%

 -35.5%

 02/02/2021
Zscaler Inc.

 ZS,
-4.85% 		-4.8%

 -23.7%

 -34.9%

 11/19/2021
Qualcomm Inc.

 QCOM,
-4.84% 		-4.8%

 -2.1%

 -7.5%

 01/05/2022
Source: FactSet

You can click the tickers for more about each company, including the latest news.

Then read Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

A lesson about tech-stock concentration

In this week’s ETF wrap, Mark DeCambre highlights the risks of exchange-traded funds that are heavily concentrated in a small number of stocks.

More coverage of the disappointing fourth quarter for Meta Platforms and Facebook

First the bad news:

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

  • Can Meta ‘salvage any growth’ out of Facebook platform?

And what may be a silver lining:

Facebook is one of only four companies in the S&P 500 to make this remarkable achievement over the past 10 years — and its stock is already cheap

Don’t miss: Russian stocks have 35% upside when Ukraine crisis ‘de-escalates.’ These 2 ETFs give you a way to play

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.