Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

Thursday was brutal for technology stock investors, as the carnage spread far beyond the parent company of Facebook.

Below is a list of the worst 20 performers among the Nasdaq-100 on Feb. 3., led by a 26% plunge in Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-26.39%

following a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Read: Facebook stands to shed more than $200 billion in market value after rough earnings report