Facebook stock falls to yet another ignominious level

Facebook was a member of the exclusive $1 trillion club a year ago, but it’s fallen a long way since then.

Now named Meta Platforms Inc.

META,

-2.18% ,

the company saw its market value fall below $400 billion Friday for the first time since Jan. 7, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meta’s valuation is 63.5% lower than its Sept. 7, 2021, peak of $1.078 trillion.

