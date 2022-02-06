The Hamden Journal

Facebook Shows Metaverse Is Hemorrhaging Money (So Far)

Facebook Shows Metaverse Is Hemorrhaging Money (So Far)

Facebook’s  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report bet is not paying off. For the moment. We will probably have to wait a little longer to pass final judgment.

But at a time when all companies, small, medium and multinational, are throwing themselves headlong into the metaverse, this new virtual world that the gurus and big names in tech are selling us, the performance of Facebook’s metaverse division should challenge more than one. 

The company, which renamed itself Meta in October in order to put many controversies behind it, on Wednesday released for the first time earnings for its metaverse projects.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.