Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

Meta’s record $19.2 billion of share repurchases in the fourth quarter amounted to 2% of the company’s shares outstanding.

Mark Zuckerberg picked a bad time to ramp up share repurchases at



Meta Platforms.

Meta (ticker: FB), formerly Facebook, repurchased a record $19.2 billion of stock in the fourth quarter when the company’s shares averaged about $330 a share.

The stock is down $71, or 22%, to $252 in after-hours trading after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter and gave disappointing guidance for the current period.