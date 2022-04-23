Facebook Is Broken. Execs Say a Fix Won’t Come Fast.

Meta Platforms, the former Facebook, has come under heavy fire from Congress, regulators, and even its own users, but there has been nothing like the crisis it now faces. Its core business is decelerating, and investors are questioning whether Meta can ever get back its money-minting mojo.

The company’s superpower—its ability to precisely target ads on both Facebook and Instagram based on online consumer behavior—has been badly disrupted. A decision by Apple (ticker: AAPL) last year to favor consumer privacy over ad targeting…