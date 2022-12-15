Face-tatted Florida man wanted for mutilating woman arrested

A face-tatted Florida man accused of raping and mutilating a woman over the weekend is off the street thanks to an eagle-eyed citizen, police said Thursday.

Fugitive Bruce Whitehead, 54, tried to hide a massive “sacrifice” forehead tattoo by wearing a hat — but couldn’t fool an “observant resident” who spotted him early Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The tipster alerted cops to his location and he was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m., according to police.

Officials said a woman voluntarily got into Whitehead’s car around 4 a.m. Saturday near an Orlando strip club and that he bought her some water at a convenience store.

Whitehead then drove to another location, got out of the vehicle, and raped the victim at knifepoint.

Accused rapist Bruce Whitehead was taken into custody Thursday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

Police said he mutilated the woman and attempted to kill her after the sexual assault, but she fought him off and escaped to a nearby subdivision.

They did not elaborate on her injuries.

Whitehead previously served two decades in prison for an armed sexual battery and attempted murder in Duval County in 1986, officials said.

Video from the Orange County Sheriff shows a glaring Whitehead being walked from a station house to an awaiting police cruiser in a white hazmat suit.

He now faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and physical force, attempted felony murder with a weapon, armed kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Whitehead served two decades in prison for a 1986 rape and attempted murder. Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

“Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.