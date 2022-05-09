Fabrication Films Takes Sales Rights To ‘Frank & Penelope’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fabrication Films is headed to Cannes with international sales rights to Sean Patrick Flanery’s thriller Frank & Penelope.

The upcoming film stars Billy Budinich (Maya), Caylee Cowan (Willy’s Wonderland), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Jonathan Schaech (Blue Ridge) and Flanery, who directs, and comes from Redbud Studios.

Frank and Penelope tells the story of two soulmates who had nothing to for live that find themselves in a violent battle for life and love in a small desert town where nothing is what it seems.

LA-based Fabrication will launch sales at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film has its premiere market screening on May 22 at 11.30am.

“We are very excited to be working with this dynamic and groundbreaking team at Redbud Studios on a film that we feel will find a broad global audience,” said Miriam Elchanan, President of Sales and Acquisitions at Fabrication Films.

Flanery is known for his role as Connor MacManus in The Boondog Saints and its follow up The Boondog Saints II: All Saints Day.