FAA apologizes for not alerting Capitol police of Nationals Park parachute jump

They really dropped the ball.

The Federal Aviation Administration has apologized for failing to alert DC authorities that an Army parachute team would be flying over Nationals Park during a baseball game – a colossal screw-up that led to a security alert and evacuation of the Capitol.

“We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there,” the FAA said in a statement late Friday.

The Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol complex over the plane flying in restricted airspace on April 20, 2022. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The agency also said it is “taking immediate steps to ensure that we always coordinate well in advance with other agencies to avoid confusion over future aviation events in the Washington, DC, area.”

The FAA never told Capitol Police that a small plane would circle over the ballpark in heavily restricted airspace Wednesday evening shortly before the first pitch of a Washington Nationals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The plane was dropping off members of the US Army Golden Knights, who parachuted into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night.

Unaware of the plane’s mission, congressional staffers fled the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings. Capitol police also reportedly evacuated other nearby buildings.

A member of the US Army Golden Knights landing on the field for Military Appreciation Night. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FAA said in a statement that it apologizes for the “disruption and fear experienced by those who work” in the Capitol complex. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed a congressional review of the FAA’s actions, which she called “outrageous and inexcusable.”

With Post wires.