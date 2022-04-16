FA Cup semi-final latest score and updates as Grealish pulls one back

Follow for live updates as Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. An enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend saw Manchester City remain one point clear in the Premier League title race and the quality and intensity of the match means another encounter between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s heavyweight sides promises to be another unmissable ocassion.

The minute’s silence before the semi-final began to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster was stopped early after being disrupted by noise from the Manchester City fans at Wembley.

While last weekend’s Premier League draw means the title is once again set to go down to the wire, the outcome of this afternoon’s semi-final will have a more immediate impact on City and Liverpool’s respective ambitions this season. For the Reds, this will be the greatest test yet of their quadruple hopes, while City are also trying to keep their treble bid alive. The winner of Chelsea and Crystal Palace’s match tomorrow will await in the final.

Today’s match comes after a busy midweek for both teams which saw City and Liverpool progress to the Champions League semi-finals, and a step closer to a potential European final in Paris. Liverpool were able to rest key players as they advanced against Benfica, but City’s exertions in a fiery and brusing battle at Atletico Madrid could be significant in what has been a short turnaround.

Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals, below.

Man City vs Liverpool

46’ – GOAL! Grealish lashes home to give City a glimmer of hope (1-3)

45’ – GOAL! Brilliant Mane volley at the end of a great team move makes it three (0-3)

17’ – GOAL! Howler from City goalkeeper Steffen gifts Mane a goal (0-2)

9’ – GOAL! Konate heads Liverpool into the lead (0-1)

Pre-match minute’s silence in memory of Hillsborough cut short after chanting from the City end

Manchester City FC 1 – 3 Liverpool FC

GOAL! Man City 1 – 3 Liverpool (Grealish, 47’)⚽️

16:36 , Michael Jones

47 mins: Yes they can! What a start to the second half for Man City. Whatever Pep Guardiola said at the break seems to have worked as Gabriel Jesus keeps himself onside and makes a darting run in behind the Liverpool line as the ball is played into the box for him. He collects it, shimmies inside of Fabinho and slots it over to Jack Grealish who smokes it home to give City a glimmer of hope.

Second half: Man City 0 – 3 Liverpool

16:36 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from either team as Manchester City get the second half underway. Can they get the next goal and get themselves back into this game?

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:30 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mané has scored nine goals against Man City, only scoring more against Crystal Palace (13) since he arrived in England in 2014.

In fact, since the start of the 2014-15 season, no player has scored more goals against Manchester City in all competitions.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Hillsborough minute’s silence stopped early after crowd disruption

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

The minute’s silence before Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster was stopped early after being disrupted by noise from the Manchester City fans at Wembley.

WIth the match taking place one day after 15 April – the date in which a crush on the Leppings Lane led to the death of 97 people the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989 – both teams lined up on the centre circle but noise continued to emerge from the end of the stadium where the Manchester City fans were seated.

It sparked booing from Liverpool supporters at the opposite end of the stadium and referee Michael Oliver was forced to blow his whistle after around 20 seconds to bring the silence to an early end.

Manchester City released a statement midway through the first half apologising for the incident. A club spokesperson said: “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game. The Club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

Hillsborough minute’s silence stopped early after crowd disruption

Man City 0 – 3 Liverpool

16:24 , Michael Jones

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring for Liverpool with another headed effort before Sadio Mane sent home two goals to blow Man City away in the first half at Wembley.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Half-time: Man City 0 – 3 Liverpool

16:20 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Three goals for Liverpool has put them in a commanding position in this FA Cup semi-final. Man City have a huge mountain to climb in the second half.

This is Liverpool’s game to win now.

GOAL! Man City 0 – 3 Liverpool (Mane, 45’)⚽️

16:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Is that the knockout blow?! Liverpool have three before half-time. Alexander-Arnold sends a diagonal out to the left wing and Liverpool knock it inside to Thiago after Robertson has a shot blocked. Thiago plays a one-two with Alexander-Arnold before lifting the ball over to the right side of the box where Sadio Mane meets it on the volley and smokes it into the back of the net through the gap at the near post!

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:11 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Naby Keita fouls Bernardo Silva in the middle of the pitch after he receives the ball off Jack Grealish. The free kick is floated into the right side of the box where John Stones nods it down for Gabriel Jesus who can’t turn it towards goal and loses possession to Thiago Alcantara.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:09 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Fabinho is the first Liverpool player to go in the book after clipping fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus and stopping his run down the right hand side.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:07 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Mo Salah receives the ball on the inside right with his back to goal and spins into the middle of the City half. He tries to set Robertson free down the left wing but Cancelo gets across to poke the ball out for a throw in.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold laces a lovely diagonal pass over to the opposite side of the pitch where Sadio Mane chests the ball down. Joao Cancelo closes him down and gets whacked in the face by Mane’s trailing arm for his efforts. He does win Man City a free kick though.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

16:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Alisson gets away with another poor pass after Jack Grealish’s interception knocks the ball to Fabinho instead of another Man City player.

Thirty minutes played at Wembley and Liverpool in full control of this semi-final.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

15:59 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Gabriel Jesus gets booked for cynically stopping Luis Diaz’s breakaway. Liverpool play the ball back to Alisson who then miscues his pass into midfield and sends it out for a Man City throw in.

Pep Guardiola looks thoughtful on the touchline. His team haven’t clicked into gear yet.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

15:56 , Michael Jones

23 mins: The Liverpool fans are drowning out everything else with their cheering and singing. They’re enjoying their day out at Wembley.

Fernandinho catches Luis Diaz late and gives away a fre kick. Andy Robertson sends the ball into the area but Manchester City clear.

Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool

15:51 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Manchester City are on the ropes already and there’s only been 20 minutes played in the game. You can never write them off but it’s already looking like a long way back for Pep Guardiola’s men.

GOAL! Man City 0 – 2 Liverpool (Mane, 17’)⚽️

15:49 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Horror show from Zack Steffen! A simple backpass comes to Zack Steffen and he takes way too long to get rid of the ball. Liverpool press as they always do and Sadio Mane leaps into a sliding tackle on the goalkeeper. Steffen’s poor touch takes the ball away from him and Mane’s slide intercepts it and diverts the ball into the back of the net!

Man City 0 – 1 Liverpool

15:48 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Ibrahima Konate now has three goals in his last three starts for Liverpool. Two against Benfica and today versus Man City. All three have been scored from headers after corners.

Man City 0 – 1 Liverpool

15:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Liverpool have got to grips with the game a lot quicker than Manchester City. The Reds seem slightly sharper which may be down to Jurgen Klopp being able to rest some of his key players during the week.

GOAL! Man City 0 – 1 Liverpool (Konate, 9’)⚽️

15:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Liverpool lead at Wembley! Andy Robertson whips the corner into the middle of the City box and picks out the run of Ibrahima Konate. He makes a run from deep and leaps in front of Nathan Ake wo win the header and power it past Zack Steffen!

Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

15:40 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Virgil van Dijkm threads the ball up to Andy Robertson on the left side who feeds Sadio Mane in behind the City line. He whips in a cross and wins a corner for Liverpool.

Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

15:37 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Zinchenko is put under pressure by the pressing from Liverpool. Salah and Keita work well to pin him inside his own final third and Keita wins a throw in for Liverpool.

The ball is sent into the box where Sadio Mane flicks it through to Mo Salah who gets flagged offside.

Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

15:35 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! Fernandinho guides a nice looking diagonal pass over to the right wing for Joao Cancelo’s forward run. He brings in under control and pulls it into the box for Jack Grealish who takes a touch and sees his shot blocked on the edge of the six-yard area.

Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

15:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold flicks the ball down the right wing and plays Mo Salah in behind Oleksandr Zinchenko but the Liverpool forward is flagged offside and the attack dies down.

City knock the ball into midfield where Bernardo Silva is cleaned out by Fabinho.

Kick off: Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

15:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the game underway with a pass back to Ibrahima Konate. He sends the ball over to the left wing but City win the ball in the air and clear it without too much trouble.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:28 , Michael Jones

Fernandinho leads Manchester City out of the tunnel and into the sun shining over the Wembley pitch. Virgil van Dijk does the same for Liverpool.

This is the third match between these two teams this season. The previous two have ended in draws but there has to be a winner today. Who will it be?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vows to go ‘all in’ against Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final

15:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool will go “all in” and treat their trip to Wembley to face Manchester City like a final because manager Jurgen Klopp believes that is what they have been doing with all their games since the turn of the year.

The Reds have lost just once since late December – to Inter Milan in a Champions League second leg from which they still progressed on aggregate – and have built momentum ahead of the final part of the season.

In January they were 14 points behind Premier League leaders City and that is when the ‘final’ mentality kicked in as they knew they could not realistically afford to lose again.

Liverpool boss Klopp vows to go ‘all in’ against Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola spoke about why he has made seven changes to the Manchester City team that faced Atletico Madrid during the week. He said:

“We have no alternative other than to make changes – we have injuries and we have had incredibly mentally and physically demanding fixtures, not just Atletico Madrid but Liverpool and Atletico again before that.

“We had no choice – we have to have fresh legs.

“We don’t choose competitions, we don’t choose games, we try every game to do our best.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:17 , Michael Jones

Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, says it is a great feeling to still be competing for glory in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup but acknowledges that today’s semi-final with Liverpool will be difficult. He said:

“We are incredibly happy to be here. We are going to try and perform well against Liverpool which is not easy. We will try to do our game.

“Always I have the feeling we arrive one and half months to the end of the season and we are in two semi-finals in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“We are top of the Premier League and in two semis. It is so great.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:14 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp on the decision to rest Mo Salah against Benfica during the week: “The reason to rest Mo is easy. We hopefully have 12 games [left to play]. We had the opportunity to that’s all. Even if Mo would have scored four goals in the last game, he wouldn’t have started. There’s no story, just a necessity.

“In January and February Mo played 120 minutes six times. Even he is just a human being and there will be games where he is taken out or is taken off and he hates that – that’s clear.

“I think the game proved it 100%. There we some moments of bad defending. Some of the defending was a bit flat-footed. But in general, the intensity of the game showed it was right to make seven changes.

“I just hope my players can be at their highest level as often as possible.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:12 , Michael Jones

Despite the difficult travel conditions there are plenty of fans arriving on Wembley way. The sun is shining and the atmosphere is building nicely.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:08 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of kick off: “Circumstances are obviously different today, it’s 50/50 supporter-wise and the summer is introducing itself to England! It will again be intense but we will be ready.

“I have said to the boys this is my seventh season in England – and I have never said ‘welcome to the semi-final of the FA Cup’. It is big for us, it is our first chance and hopefully it won’t be our last.

“It will be difficult today [in the heat] – we all love Liverpool but it is not famous for the best weather in England. It will be different but for both teams as we are both from the north west.”

History shows Man City and Liverpool’s greater targets could result in an FA Cup classic

15:05 , Michael Jones

On the way back from taxing Champions League games, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could have allowed themselves the time to relax, but that’s just not in their nature. The Manchester City manager was already on the laptop on the way home from Madrid. There was something to be figured out.

If there has been any sense that Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final is a fixture they could have really done without – a game against exactly the wrong opponents at the wrong time – it was quickly pushed back. The brief build-up has instead inspired an enthusiasm in both managers. It reminded them this is what they live for.

The very fact they have big games in such quick succession actually makes it all the better, because it brings out the best in them.

Man City and Liverpool’s greater targets could result in an FA Cup classic

MAnchester City vs Liverpool

14:59 , Michael Jones

Manchester City and Liverpool have met twice before at Wembley, with both games ending in 1-1 draws before going to penalties.

City eventually emerged victorious on both occasions – in 2016 (League Cup final) and 2019 (Community Shield).

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:55 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the importance of the FA Cup and whether his Liverpool team had practiced penalties in case of another shootout at Wembley today. He said:

“The FA Cup is a massive competition. So far we couldn’t even get to the semis, so it’s our first experience of a semi-final at Wembley, but better late than never.

“Now we are there is means everything to us. I hope the fans can get to London, I think the trains have stopped, and we have the atmosphere a semi-final between Manchester City v Liverpool deserves.

“We do that [practice penalties] Quite frequently around cup games. It could have gone to penalties last night so the boys should remember which corner to choose.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:49 , Michael Jones

The Premier League’s two best sides have already faced each other twice this season with neither team getting the advantage over the other. Both league games have ended 2-2 but there has to be a result at Wembley today as Man City and Liverpool are seeking to reach the FA Cup final.

Liverpool still have the possibilty of a quadruple winning season while Man City themselves are on for a treble. One of these possibilites will definitely end today.

The Reds have good memories of Wembley already this season having won the Carabao Cup in a penalty shootout against Chelsea.

Liverpool can add to Manchester City’s bruises as rivals prepare for Wembley battle

14:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have had a tough week. Liverpool might make it even rougher at Wembley today.

The Premier League’s two best teams face off in the FA Cup semi-final with the season building up to a titanic finale. Both teams proceeded to the last four of the Champions League on Wednesday but City’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano was a much more bruising experience than Liverpool’s outing against Benfica at Anfield. The Spanish side used every trick in the book to make life uncomfortable for the English champions.

Kevin De Bruyne limped off in the Spanish capital and is highly doubtful for today. Kyle Walker is also questionable. Altetico proved you cannot beat City with brute force. But you can hurt them. Jurgen Klopp needs no lessons from Diego Simeone on how to disrupt Pep Guardiola’s flow.

Liverpool can add to Manchester City’s bruises as rivals prepare for Wembley battle

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:40 , Michael Jones

Today’s FA Cup semi-final is being held at Wembley which is a cause of concern for both sets of traveling fans. There are no trains running between the North West and London for the bank holiday weekend and despite appeals from both clubs to have the match moved to a more accessible neutral ground the FA haven’t budged on their stance to host it at the national stadium.

The decision to keep the semi-final between City and Liverpool at Wembley has been criticised as in addition to no trains coming to the captial, Transport for London (TfL) have said that urgent saftey checks are being carried out on the subway trains running on the Metropolitan line section of the Tube this weekend.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said it ‘would make sense’ to switch the tie away from Wembley with fans of both clubs and the mayors of the respective cities also asking for a venue change.

In response the Football Association is providing 100 free buses for each set of fans attending the game.

The free return bus journeys “will ensure that up to 5,000 Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will be able to travel to Wembley Stadium free of charge”, a Football Association statement said.

Despite this Liverpool and Manchester City have each received 34,000 tickets for the game meaning 60,000 fans will have to find alternate routes to Wembley.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:35 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp was asked in his pre-match press conference whether Man City and Liverpool could surprise each other anymore after playing out two 2-2 draws in the Premier League this season.

“We think a lot about these games.” he replied, “City were really strong last week [during the league game at the Etihad] and we were not at our best. So I’d like to see a game where we are at our best. Why don’t we give that a try?

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but there were a couple of things and I know that we can perform to a different level.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:32 , Michael Jones

A bit of reaction still to come from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after Leandro Trossard’s late winner gave Brighton all three points but the focus now moves to a huge FA Cup semi-final between Man City and Liverpool at Wembley.

Here’s how the two teams line-up:

Man City XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Full-time: Tottenham 0 – 1 Brighton

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: It’s a shock result for Tottenham. They stay fourth but Arsenal can catch them when the play Southampton later today. It was a good performance from Brighton. They’re unbeaten in the Premier League this season when they’ve played in London. Those three points move Graham Potter’s men up to 10th in the table.

Tottenham 0 – 1 Brighton

14:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There’s going to be five minutes of added time to play so there’s time for Spurs to equalise but is there enough belief? Brighton have been the better side and they’ll fully deserve the three points if they close out the game.

GOAL! Tottenham 0 – 1 Brighton (Trossard, 90’)⚽️

14:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There is late drama but it’s gone Brighton’s way! A free kick in Brighton’s half comes up to Danny Welbeck who nods it down to Leandro Trossard. He flicks the ball over the Tottenham defence and plays Welbeck into the box. Cristian Romero comes across to regain possession but the ball comes loose and Trossard takes over. He dummies inside of Eric Dier then pokes his shot into the far bottom corner!

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:17 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min for the final few minutes of the game. Can he provide some late drama? Seems unlikely.

Man City vs Liverpool: Team news

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:15 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Nothing is happening for Spurs. Brighton are in the ascendancy as they switch the play over to March on the right side. Spurs can’t get hold of the ball.

This game is going to end goalless.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:12 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Solly March gets stuck in immediately. He brings the ball into the box from the right, checks to the byline and flicks the ball into the six-yard box for Danny Welbeck but Cristian Romero squeezes in front of the forward and heads it out for a corner.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:11 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Brighton are into game management mode now. Moises Caicedo takes his sweet time leaving the pitch for Adam Lallana to come on.

Tariq Lamptey then takes a knock and stays down for some treatment. He eventually hobbles off and Solly March comes on too.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:06 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Chance! Tottenham’s press ensures they win the ball deep in Brighton’s half and Hojbjerg does brilliantly to spin away from a tackle and izz the ball across the six-yard area. Sergio Reguilon comes sprinting towards the back post and lunges at the ball as it rolls to him but he can’t get a touch and the chance goes begging.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:04 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Nearly. Gross carries the ball into the Tottenham final third and laces it over to Lamptey bombing it down the right wing. He’s looking for Welbeck in the box and curls a cross into the middle but Lloris comes confidently off his line and grabs hold of the ball before it reaches the Brighton striker.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

14:01 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Harry Winks is getting a 20 minute run out for Tottenham as he comes on to replace Rodrigo Bentancur. Can he spark something for Spurs? They’ll need him to if they want to win this game.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:57 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Lucas Moura makes a quick run in behind for Spurs but the through ball doesn’t reach him. It’s a good start for the substitute though as Tottenham have hardly made any runs before now.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:54 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! Trossard brings the ball down the left side before sliding it across to Mac Allister. He has space to set himself on the edge of the ‘D’ before drilling an effort wide of the left-hand post.

Dejan Kulusevski is then replaced with Lucas Moura for Tottenham.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Yves Bissouma picks up a yellow coard for a foul outside the box but Spurs fail to capitalise on the resultant free kick.

Leandro Trossard then brings the ball down the left side for Brighton and tries to weave his way into the box but Bentancur is back to defend for Tottenham. He wins possession and boots it clear.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:48 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Much better from Tottenham. They win the ball in their own half and play it up to Son. He threads it across to Hojbjerg who drives into the penalty area before cutting it back to Son. He shoots but the effort is blocked and rebounds out to Bentancur. Bentancur fires one towards the far corner but misses the target and sends the ball wide of goal.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:46 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Eric Dier fires a long ball down the left side in a different mode of attack for Spurs. Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon both go sprinting after the ball to try and keep it in play but neither player is successful and Brighton win a goal kick.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Chance! It’s not how Spurs would have been expecting it to happen but they get a the first chance of the second half when Harry Kane sends a long throw into the penalty area. Son Heung-Min brings the ball down under pressure and turns towards goal. He scuttles back to create space to shoot but Joel Veltman is there to block it and clear for the visitors.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:39 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Gross links up with Mac Allister to work the ball up the inside right channel and over to Lamptey on the right wing. He carries the ball towards the byline and sees his cross into the box blocked.

Second half: Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Graham Potter does make a change at half-time and Danny Welbeck comes on to replace Enock Mwepu. Spurs get the game back underway.

Antonio Conte bringing an infectious joy back to Tottenham amid pressure of top four run-in

13:29 , Michael Jones

When Antonio Conte took over at Tottenham just five short months ago, the despondency from Spurs fans was at its lowest ebb since Juande Ramos’ final hours back in 2008.

Five defeats, nine goals scored and 15 conceded in just ten Premier League matches was not pleasing reading for the swiftly sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese coach was shown the exit door in double quick time not only because of the results but the manner of the displays. It was dull, restrained, reactionary football which only yielded more than one league goal on two occasions.

Antonio Conte bringing an infectious joy back to Tottenham amid top four run-in

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:24 , Michael Jones

There aren’t many highlights from that first half but it will be interesting to see if Enock Mwepu comes back out for Brighton after the break. He was growing in frustration and looked the most likely to see a second yellow card. Will Graham Potter risk going down to 10-men if Mwepu continues to throw himself about?

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Nothing to separate the two teams as they head into the break. Tottenham haven’t been at it, they’re a little sluggish, a little slow and a lacking in creativity.

Brighton have been decent but as is usually the case for Graham Potter’s men they’re lacking the clinical finish in the final third.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Mwepu is involved in a bit of argy bargy again and is tredding a fine line with the referee. Graham Potter needs to calm him down at half-time.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Enock Mwepu is another lucky man. He’s already on a yellow card and raise his foot high in an attempt to bring an aerial pass under control. He doesn’t spot Ben Davies approaching from behind and the Tottenham defender nips in front of Mwepu to head the ball clear. It’s a high foot from Mwepu but the referee awards a free kick to Spurs and keeps the cards in his pocket.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:09 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! A simple long ball is won inside Brighton’s box by Harry Kane who heads it over to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Hojbjerg returns the ball after Kane rolls away from his marker but his shot gets closed down quickyl by Robert Sanchez. Good goalkeeping.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:07 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Brighton’s build-up has been solid. They’re getting the ball in and around Tottenham’s box pretty regularly but they don’t have many options when the ball comes into the middle. A cross from Pascal Gross comes over to Emerson Royal who has plenty of time and space to chest the ball safely down to Hugo Lloris with no threat from the Brighton forwards.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Rodrigo Bentancur is the next Tottenham man to pick up a yellow card. He comes across the pitch and slides into a tackle on Yves Bissouma. Bentancur wins the ball but cleans out the man in the process and goes in the book.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Oh close. What a chance this could have been for Brighton. They win a corner that is swung into the middle of the box. It gets flicked over to the back post where Alexis Mac Allister is arriving for a tap in. Rodrigo Bentancur sticks out his left leg and gets the slightest of touches to the ball as it hits his shin but that’s enough to divert it behind the Brighton forward and stop the visitors from opening the scoring.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Dejan Kulusevski is a lucky man. He throws an elbow at Marc Cucurella after the Brighton defender wins the ball after a tussle. Kulusevski only brushes Cucurella with his outburst but the referee spots it and pulls out a card. More contact and he could have been looking at a red.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:57 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chance! The corner comes into the box and Tottenham are a little sloppy trying to clear it. It drops to Joel Veltman whose shot on the spin is blocked by Harry Kane.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chance! Brighton whip a cross in from the right wing that Spurs fail to deal with. It comes out to Trossard who nods it back into the box and drops kindly for Mwepu. He shoots from just inside the box and wins a corner as Ben Dives deflects the effort behind.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Emerson Royal leaps above Leandro Trossard as the ball is played over to Spurs’ right side by Hugo Lloris. Royal wins the ball but can only head it as far as Yves Bissouma in midfield but the referee stops the game as Trossard stays down after the challenge from Royal.

He’s okay to play on though.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Tottenham win a couple of corners back-to-back. Son Heung-Min plays the first one short and earns a repeat after his cross is deflected behind by a block from Tariq Lamptey.

The second set piece is whipped into the middle. Robert Sanchez flaps at the ball to clear it but scuffs it to Marc Cucurella who tries to drive it up the pitch.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:45 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Brighton are dominating possession with Spurs looking to hit them on the counter-attack. There is space around Brighton’s back line when they commit men up the pitch with Marc Cucurella in particular sprinting up and down that left side to get back in his defensive position.

Lewis Dunk and Harry Kane collide off the ball and the referee just has a word with both players.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:42 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Tariq Lamptey loses the ball just inside Tottenham’s half which sparks a quick counter for the home side. Son Heung-Min has Harry Kane in front of him but holds onto the ball and gets clattered from the right. He goes down but the referee judges that Yves Bissouma – who made the tackle – won the ball and lets play go on.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:39 , Michael Jones

6 mins: It’s been a positive start for Brighton who have pushed into Tottenham’s final third and are passing it around nicely. As I say that Lewis Dunk fires a wayward pass over to the left wing and sends it out for a Tottenham throw in.

Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Tottenham take too long knocking the ball around their own back line and Brighton nick it off Cristian Romero high up the pitch. Pascal Gross makes a decent run into the box but loses the ball to Eric Dier as he tries to cut back onto his right-foot. The ball comes loose and Emerson Royal boots it away for Spurs.

Kick off: Tottenham 0 – 0 Brighton

12:33 , Michael Jones

Brighton get the match started with a long ball up the right side of the pitch that Tottenham clear without too much trouble. The ball is knocked back to Marc Cucurella who sends it across to Brighton’s left wing. Harry Kane presses up the pitch and wins the ball sending Spurs into a slight counter-attack. He drives inside and lets fly with an early effort at goal that Robert Sanchez clings onto.

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:29 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. This should be a decent game but history is not kind to Brighton. Tottenham have won their last eight fixtures played at home against Brighton.

Will they make it nine this afternoon?

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:22 , Michael Jones

This is Brighton’s fifth season in the Premier League since winning promotion in 2017 – and they could finish in the top-half of the table after securing 16th, 15th, 17th and 15th in the past four campaigns.

They start the weekend in 11th spot and will climb above Crystal Palace – who are in FA Cup semi-final action on Sunday – into 10th if they avoid defeat.

Brighton’s last six games after this are Manchester City (away), Southampton (home), Wolves (away), Manchester United (home), Leeds (away) and West Ham (home).

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:19 , Michael Jones

Dejan Kulusevski could become the first Premier League player to provide seven assists in his first 10 starts.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:16 , Michael Jones

Enock Mwepu has one goal and four assists from his last three top-flight starts, with Brighton winning all three of those games.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:13 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte spoke about what he is expecting from today’s game against Brighton saying:

“The game against Brighton wont be easy, we are trying to give the right message to our players because it’s a really important game.

“We are going to a play a team that is really strong, played them twice in the last period and in both games we struggled a lot against them. They are well organised, have good players, a good manager, won last game against Arsenal and they deserved to win.”

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:10 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has seven Premier League assists from 14 appearances in 2022 – he registered five in 36 matches last year – and Kane has scored eight times in nine games against Brighton in all competitions.

Tottenham’s key man today?

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:06 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have scored 34 league goals in 2022, the joint-best record in Europe’s top five divisions along with RB Leipzig.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton

12:03 , Michael Jones

Brighton’s victory at Arsenal last weekend ended a run of one point from seven matches. The Seagulls have scored just three goals in their last eight Premier League games.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:59 , Michael Jones

Brighton have lost just four of their 19 away fixtures this season in all competitions with seven wins and eight draws. They are vying to earn a club record sixth top-flight away win in a season.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton: Conte on qualifying for Champions League

11:55 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte says today’s game is an important moment for Tottenham in their hunt of a Champions League place. Victory would give them a six point lead over chasers Arsenal and Conte wants to make qualifying for the Champions League a ‘normal’ thing for Spurs.

“It’s an important moment,” he said. “There are not many left to play and every game has to be a final. The importance of the game brings more pressure – that has to be normal for a club like Tottenham.

“The Champions League is a competition that every club, every player and every manager wants to play in. It can change your life, for this reason, it’s important to have this great goal, it changes your life, this situation has to give us a great push and a great desire to finish the season in the best possible way.”

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:51 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are aiming to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018. Antonio Conte’s side have scored at least twice in each of their last seven top-flight matches

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:47 , Michael Jones

The Seagulls have arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will be out for the warm-ups soon.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Head-to-head

11:43 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won eight consecutive home games against Brighton in all competitions, including all four Premier League meetings.

Brighton’s last top-flight away victory at Spurs came at White Hart Lane in October 1981 and the Seagulls have lost 12 of their last 17 matches with Tottenham.

Their three wins in that period all came at home.

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:41 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this week’s game and spoke about how he manages to prepare the team without close contact.

“I attended the training session but from distance.” said Conte, “I had my staff, they did a really good job after the game against Aston Villa and the day after, I started to feel a bit of mild symptoms, a bit of pain in my throat. I asked to have a Covid test and it was positive, but now I’m fine.

“I’m well and for sure this was a strange week for me and the players, they are used to have sessions with me but it’s OK because my staff are doing a great job.

“I think on Saturday, I will be able to be with my players on the bench given the length of time from my Covid test, I think I can stay on the bench on Saturday.”

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:37 , Michael Jones

Tottenham vs Brighton: Team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte makes just one change to his Tottenham team from the 11 that started against Aston Villa last week. Matt Doherty is injured and gets replaced with Sergio Reguilon.

There’s one change for Graham Potter’s men as well. Tariq Lamptey comes in to replace Danny Welbeck.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, So, Kane

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard

Tottenham vs Brighton: Premier League standings

11:27 , Michael Jones

Tottenham come into the game sitting fourth in the Premier League with a three point cushion over Arsenal in fifth although they have played a game more than the Gunners. Spurs’ goal difference (+19) is superior to Arsenal’s (+9) as well so another three points for Antonio Conte’s men would take them a step closer to Champions League football next year.

Brighton have dipped back into the bottom half of the table after a run of five league defeats which they ended with a 0-0 draw against Norwich two weeks agao before picking up another three points in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal last time out. The Seagulls head into today’s match 11th in the table and Graham Potter will be aiming for a top-10 finish during the final few games of the season.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Webster on returning for Brighton

11:21 , Michael Jones

Adam Webster says he is fully confident that his body will hold up after returning from a long spell on the sidelines against Arsenal last time out.

The centre-back picked up a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in February, but had planned to be back in action for the following game against Burnley. He said:

“I’d trained in the build up to the Burnley game and then I broke down with it, I was really gutted. I aimed to be back fit and ready to start against Norwich as well but I had a couple of issues.

“Ahead of Arsenal last weekend I hadn’t trained too much, but the gaffer wanted me involved for the last ten minutes. When we went 2-0 up I had an inkling I’d get on to help shore things up. I ended up having to beat Aaron Ramsdale to a header as they looked to snatch something – imagine if he’d scored!

“I had full confidence in my body going onto the pitch though, I’d had a few training sessions to get back into the swing of things. I was more excited than anything and I tried to enjoy it.”

Tottenham vs Brighton: Conte on Doherty injury

11:15 , Michael Jones

Speaking in a pre-match press conference Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, explained that defender Matt Doherty is out for the rest of the season but may not need surgery to full recover.

“The Doherty injury is really bad news for us.” he said, “You know well the improvement in our team and it’s a pity because to lose a player like him for the rest of the season is no good for us.

“The first visit with the doctor, he said he can recover without surgery, but it is important to have different opinions and then to make the best decision, talking about seven/eight weeks to recover and for this reason his season has finished and it’s a pity he was an important player for us.”

Tottenham vs Brighton: Early team news

11:10 , Michael Jones

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during Spurs’ win at Aston Villa last weekend. Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue and Japhet Tanganga is the other long-term absentee.

Brighton will be without midfielder Steven Alzate who misses the game through illness and defender Shane Duffy who is out through injury.

Adam Webster returned as a substitute last weekend and is pushing for a first start in two months.

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham vs Brighton in the Premier League. Antonio Conte’s men have hit a rich vein of form which has seen them win six of their last seven league games. That run has propelled them into the top four and they will move six points clear of fifth placed Arsenal if they defeat Brighton this afternoon.

Spurs have scored 14 goals over their last four matches including four against Aston Villa last time out. They also have good memories of facing Graham Potter’s Seagulls as – due to a rearranged schedule – they defeated Brighton 2-0 away from home only a month ago.

Brighton ended a run of seven games without a win when they saw off Arsenal 2-1 last Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu both found the back of the net and will be hoping to replicate that form as they make the journey back to north London again this weekend.