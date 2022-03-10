F1 testing LIVE: Bahrain latest news and updates as Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes without sidepods sparks controversy

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

F1 testing in Bahrain is here and we’re a week out from the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. There’s been plenty of news and build-up to Bahrain testing with Nikita Mazepin giving a press conference where he has slammed Haas for sacking him ahead of the 2022 season, saying “I didn’t deserve it”.

But attention now turns to the track and any advancements on the findings from Barcelona, we’re a week out from the Bahrain Grand Prix, so time is running out for teams with the new rules and regulations.

The start of three days of Bahrain testing on Thursday comes amid reports that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to fine-tune his preparation in the Mercedes. But look out for Ferrari, who made great strides with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last time out and the porpoising effect looks to create havoc once more. Follow all the latest F1 news, time sheets, technological advancements and more below: