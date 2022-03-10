F1 testing LIVE: Bahrain latest news and updates as Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes without sidepods sparks controversy

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four
F1 testing in Bahrain is here and we’re a week out from the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. There’s been plenty of news and build-up to Bahrain testing with Nikita Mazepin giving a press conference where he has slammed Haas for sacking him ahead of the 2022 season, saying “I didn’t deserve it”.
But attention now turns to the track and any advancements on the findings from Barcelona, we’re a week out from the Bahrain Grand Prix, so time is running out for teams with the new rules and regulations.
The start of three days of Bahrain testing on Thursday comes amid reports that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to fine-tune his preparation in the Mercedes. But look out for Ferrari, who made great strides with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last time out and the porpoising effect looks to create havoc once more. Follow all the latest F1 news, time sheets, technological advancements and more below:
All the details for Drive to Survive season four
Formula 1’s smash hit Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive serves up its fourth season very shortly, and fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at last season’s thrilling battle for the world championship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
The series has become immensely popular since it launched in 2019 saw a 50 percent increase in viewers for the third season released last year.
All the details about the release of season four are available below.
F1’s 2022 regulation change explained
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and encourage more intense wheel-to-wheel racing, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.
In terms of universal visual changes, this year’s cars have small winglets covering the tops of the front tyres, the front and rear wings have been simplified, and intricate bargeboard designs have been outlawed.
Red Bull deny Horner called Mercedes illegal
Reports emerged this morning indicating that Christian Horner had labelled Mercedes’ sidepod-less design illegal in Bahrain.
The quotes were attributed to him by Auto und Motor Sport, but now his Red Bull team have come out with a vehement denial that Horner had made any comment at all.
“Christian Horner has not given any interviews regarding Mercedes’ car,” the statement reads. “Any quotes being attributed to him this morning are incorrect.”
Fittipaldi to drive for Haas this afternoon
Haas’ test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was hoping to be Mick Schumacher’s new full-time team-mate after the sacking of Nikita Mazepin last week, but the Brazilian ultimately lost out to Kevin Magnussen.
The Dane drove for the American outfit for four years before being dropped at the end of 2022, and his return to the paddock has come as a shock to most, including the man himself.
Fittipaldi will still test the Haas in today’s afternoon session, beginning at 12pm, with Haas missing the morning run because of freight delays meaning their parts arrived late in the Middle East.
Big lock up for returning Albon
Alex Albon is driving the new Williams FW44 this morning and just suffered an enormous lock up while taking the left-hander which follows the back straight at the Sakhir circuit.
The car slid along the track on its front left tyre, throwing up a strong puff of smoke and leaving the rubber significantly flat-spotted.
The Thai-British driver is returning to the grid for 2022 after a season spent on the side-lines as Red Bull’s test and reserve driver, and will partner Nicholas Latifi.
Leclerc fastest so far for Ferrari
Laptimes may not be king in testing, but they can give some indication as to which teams have made a success of the regulation change, and which haven’t.
Ferrari notched up the highest number of laps and a few fastest times in the Barcelona shakedown a fortnight ago, and Charles Leclerc is currently fastest of the ten drivers taking part in this morning’s session in Bahrain.
The Ferrari, with its very impressive valley-like sidepod structure, simply looks quick and the timesheets seem to reinforce its speed.
Horner claims new Mercedes is “not legal” in Bahrain testing
Christian Horner claims Mercedes’ new W13 “violates the spirit of the regulations” as F1 testing in Bahrain begins.
The Red Bull Team Principal has not taken long to light the fuse as tensions heighten ahead of the first Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
“The new Mercedes violates the spirit of the regulations,” Horner said via Auto Motor und Sport. “For us, there are some parts that are not legal.”
You can read the full story here:
What is the Bahrain test?
All 10 teams are in Bahrain taking part in the second pre-season test ahead of the start of the 2022 campaign, and are running a four-hour morning session between 7am and 11am UK time.
Laptimes are not the most important aspect of testing. This is primarily an exercise in data gathering on areas including engine wear and aerodynamic performance, while also testing the reliability of the new car.
This is always a crucial period for drivers to acclimatise to their new machinery, never more so than this year, with F1 undergoing a significant regulation change which has revolutionised car design.
F1 testing in Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton run interrupted
Lewis Hamilton’s running has been paused for a moment.
The new Mercedes W13 has been creating all the noise this morning.
But the team bring it in to tape up the cooling gills, which replaced the traditional sidepods.
With the tape flapping away, Hamilton is in for a quick tweak.
