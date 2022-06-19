F1 race LIVE: Canada Grand Prix latest updates – Max Verstappen holds on to lead from pole

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard
Max Verstappen looks to emphasise his dominance from pole position at today’s Canadian Grand Prix with the testing conditions throwing another interesting wrinkle as he targets a second world championship. The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.
The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit saw Fernando Alonso secure second in qualification for Alpine, Carlos Sainz starts third for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, despite his very public complaints about the state of the Mercedes W13 car, is back near the top of the field, with the seven-time world champion seizing fourth for the Silver Arrows. Special praise should also come for Haas team, who locked out the third row of the grid thanks to Kevin Magnussen in fifth and Mick Schumacher in sixth.
Do not expect Alonso to play it safe from the start today, which makes for a fascinating prospect when lights go out: “The goal is to lead the race in lap one. Turn One, maximum attack. And then after that, they can go and they can fight – but it will be nice, sweet to lead the race.” While Verstappen added: “Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he’s still very fast,” Verstappen said. “So I know he starts very well, you know, so I have to be ready. To be on the front row together with Fernando; I used to look at F1 as a little kid, seeing Fernando being up there and winning his races and championships and putting it on pole. So to be sharing the front row is a nice thing.” Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Magnussen told to stop for repairs
George Russell has managed to pass the damaged Haas of Kevin Magnussen, and the Dane’s race has now been ruined by a black and orange flag.
That is the race stewards’ way of informing the team that its car has damage which needs to be fixed on safety grounds. that means Magnussen will be into the pits for a new wing and will be dropped to the back of the field.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:12
Sainz passes Alonso for second
DRS has been activated by the stewards and Carlos Sainz has made excellent use of it, passing Fernando Alonso on the long straight before the final chicane way before reaching the breaking point.
That puts Sainz in second, over two seconds behind Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton is now all over Alonso’s gearbox too.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:10
Magnussen has damage
Kevin Magnussen got himself a lightening quick start behind Lewis Hamilton and almost overtook the seven-time world champion on entry to Turn 3.
The Dane didn’t quite manage it, though, and has damaged the end plate on the right-hand side of his front wing. He is told he can stay out but may struggle with that.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:08
Perez and Leclerc making progress
Sergio Perez is up to eleventh after passing Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas off the start, while Charles Leclerc is also up two places after overtaking Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi.
Both men will be looking to continue to slice through the field as they try to maintain their title challenges.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:07
Verstappen leads on opening lap
Max Verstappen starts fastest and is under no pressure from Fernando Alonso off the start.
The Spaniard holds onto second ahead of Carlos Sainz as Verstappen pulls away, while Lewis Hamilton has to defend hard to maintain fourth ahead of Kevin Magnussen.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:05
Canadian Grand Prix begins!
Lights out and the Canadian Grand Prix is underway!
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:04
Formation lap begins
Drivers have set off from their grid positions and are out on the formation lap.
Once the mechanics and TV personnel have moved off the grid, we’ll be ready for what could be a scintillating Canadian Grand Prix thanks to its mixed up grid order.
Lights out in just a couple of minutes.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 19:00
Two stop strategy likely for Canadian Grand Prix
We’re now only around five minutes away from the start of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Tyre degradation is expected to be high here with F1 having not raced around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve owing to complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
That means a two-stop startegy is likely for most drivers.
Dan Austin19 June 2022 18:54
Alonso realistic about goals but aiming for fast start
Fernando Alonso is aiming to take the fight to Max Verstappen at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix from second on the grid, but is realistic about where he feels he will finish.
“It depends on the first 50 metres if we can attack Max,” the 40-year-old explained. “If not, we will have to focus on Carlos and the Mercedes behind. I love this! I will try to win for sure. We are out of position and realistically we are fighting for fifth or sixth.”
Dan Austin19 June 2022 18:52
Horner says Red Bull can’t worry about Alonso
Fernando Alonso has made a number of punchy claims about his plans for the start of the race behind Max Verstappen, but Red Bull team principal insists his committe cannot worry too much about the Spaniard.
“We’ve got to focus on getting a good start,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “Fernando is going to be wind up and going for it so we have to get clear of him as soon as we can. You’ve got to get on with your own thing, we can’t worry about Fernando is going to do.”
Dan Austin19 June 2022 18:49