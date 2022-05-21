F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix final practice session results as Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen

Mercedes are hoping to show signs of progress at the Spanish Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as qualifying takes place this afternoon.

Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.

Earlier on Saturday, Leclerc completed a hat-trick of fastest laps by finishing top of the timesheets again in FP3, while Mercedes confirmed their increase in pace with another strong session for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows have significantly decreased the intensity of the porpoising they have been suffering so far this season, and could well change for pole position in qualifying,

Championship leader Leclerc goes into qualifying as favourite to secure pole, but Red Bull’s long run pace has been impressive, and Mercedes cannot be ruled out after their step forward.