F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix final practice session results as Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as qualifying takes place this afternoon.
Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.
Earlier on Saturday, Leclerc completed a hat-trick of fastest laps by finishing top of the timesheets again in FP3, while Mercedes confirmed their increase in pace with another strong session for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows have significantly decreased the intensity of the porpoising they have been suffering so far this season, and could well change for pole position in qualifying,
Championship leader Leclerc goes into qualifying as favourite to secure pole, but Red Bull’s long run pace has been impressive, and Mercedes cannot be ruled out after their step forward.
Hamilton ‘super happy’ with Mercedes progress in Spain
Lewis Hamilton says he is “super happy” with the progress his Mercedes team appear to have made in the run up to the Spanish Grand Prix.
In the two practice sessions which took place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Friday, Mercedes seemed to take a significant step forward, ending the day second and third fastest behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with an enormous reduction in the intensity of porpoising. In saturday’s final practice sesion, George Russel was third fastest and Hamilton fourth.
“It is positive,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “I am super happy with the progress. We’re not the quickest yet but I think we’re on our way. It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing. We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:52
De Vries admits F1 dream after ‘nervous’ first outing with Williams
Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries says his goal is still to join Formula 1 in the near future, after enjoying a successful first practice runout with the Williams team in Barcelona ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The 27-year-old is one of the most highly-rated drivers in motorsport outside of F1, having won the 2019 Formula 2 championship before securing the Formula E crown at the end of 2021, and has served as a reserve and development driver for the Mercedes team alongside Stoffel Vandoorne since last season.
“I would be lying if I said Formula 1 isn’t my goal, it is the pinaccle of our sport. I’m enjoying what I’m doing in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship. Time will tell really, the most important thing is to do my job on track and earn my opportunities.”
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:42
Russell fears ‘health consequences’ of porpoising in F1
George Russell fears Formula One drivers could be exposed to long-term head trauma if the sport’s ‘porpoising’ phenomenon is not resolved.
The British driver compared the new-for-2022 sensation – when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed – to football’s dementia problem.
“When you are travelling at 200mph on the straight, and you are smashing up and down on the ground, for sure you wouldn’t choose to have it that way,” said Russell, 24.
“The cars are extremely rigid and they are not meant to be a comfortable ride. You could compare it to the footballers of the 60s, 70s and 80s when they had the massively heavy footballs.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:32
Mercedes confirm improved pace in FP3
Charles Leclerc once again stole the headlines in FP3, but the main take away from that practice session should be that Mercedes appear to have confimed their pace improvement with another solid running.
Both Silver Arrows cars have regularly been around a second off the pace in qualifying so far this season, but both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been within touching distance of championship leader Leclerc in FP2 and FP3 after Mercedes brought a raft of upgrades to Spain.
Both men now seem capable of challenging for a front row start in Barcelona when qualifying begins at 3pm.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:22
Haas confident Schumacher will make qualifying
Haas are confident that Mick Schumacher will be able to participate in this afternoon’s qualifying after he suffered a significant right rear brake fire in that practice session.
The German’s car was engulfed in flames after catching fire on entry to the high speed Turn 9, and mechanics were covering the heavily damaged rear in damp rags after extinguishing the blaze, which caused the carbon fibre on the wheel rim to melt.
The team is changing Schumacher’s gearbox as a precuation, but is confident that he will compete in qualifying, which begins at 3pm.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:14
Full Saturday practice leaderboard as Charles Leclerc leads again
Charles Leclerc has been fastest in all three practice sessions ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, and you can see just how far every other driver was behind him at the end of FP3 here:
1 Charles LECLERC 1:19.772
11 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.138
12 Sebastian VETTEL +1.172
13 Fernando ALONSO +1.209
17 Alexander ALBON +1.800
18 Nicholas LATIFI +2.647
19 Mick SCHUMACHER +5.695
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:09
Saturday practice session ends with Charles Leclerc fastest again for Ferrari
The chequered flag is out and Saturday’s practice session has come to an end, with Charles Leclerc completing a hat-trick for Ferrari as he finishes top of the leaderboard once again, just as he did in both runs on Friday.
The championship leader has an advantage of just under a tenth-of-a-second to current champion Max Verstappen, who is then followed by Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth.
Behind Hamilton is Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz in front of his home crowd, with Sergio Perez in sixth.
Lando Norris, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon round out the top 10.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:03
Half a second splitting top three teams
FP3 will be drawing to a close in a matter of moments, and half a second is seperating the top six drivers from three different teams.
Charles Leclerc tops the standings, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez just under five tenths down on the Ferrari in sixth.
The Mexican made an error in the final sector on his first lap on fresh soft tyres, meaning the gap should theoretically be smaller in qualifying.
We could have a very close battle indeed for pole position between all six of the Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes drivers here.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 13:00
Schumacher looks unlikely to make qualifying
Haas mechanics are still working away on Mick Schumacher’s stricken car, which suffered a heavy right rear brake fire earlier in the session.
Damp rags are being placed all over the detached rear portions of the car, and it would be a surprise if the 23-year-old was able to take part in this afternoon’s qualifying as it stands, to be honest.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 12:51
Russell edges closer to Leclerc
George Russell has just put in a very impressive time which has taken him up to second in the standings.
The 23-year-old is just a tenth-and-a-half behind leader Charles Leclerc, which implies Mercedes could genuinley compete at the front in qualifying later today.
Lewis Hamilton is lower down the order in eighth, currently splitting the two Alfa Romeos.
Dan Austin21 May 2022 12:45