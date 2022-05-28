F1 qualifying LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix latest updates as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battle for pole after Pierre Gasly eliminated

Grumpy Hamilton on Lumpy Monaco
The Monaco Grand Prix is here with Formula 1 arriving at its seventh race of the 2022 season following last week’s Spanish Grand Prix. The prestigious race has been the source of much speculation this week, with F1 owner Liberty Media considering how to expand the sport and placing the historic race under threat due to a number of factors, including: a small crowd in comparison to other races, a small fee paid for the privilege of hosting one of the 22 Grand Prix and the relatively difficult potential for overtaking and exciting moves.
But Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has lived in Monaco his entire life, insists taking away the race would be a “bad move”, adding: “Monaco is one of the best tracks out there, in terms of qualifying there are no places I enjoy as much here, and where the driver can make as much difference. In terms of challenge for the drivers it is one of the toughest challenges of the year.”
Leclerc will hope to regain the lead over Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who is six points clear in the drivers’ standings, while Carlos Sainz will also hope to contribute in order to chip away at Red Bull’s 26-point lead in the constructors’ title race. Mercedes continue to experience struggles, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to challenge at the top of races. Follow live updates from FP3 and build-up to qualification this afternoon in Monte-Carlo:
8 mins remaining: The Mercedes’ posts their first times of Q2 as Hamilton goes fifth and Russell seventh. Not a bad start for the 2021 constructors champions given their struggles so far this weekend.
Alonso then goes ahead of Hamilton and behind the top four. The Spaniard clearly getting everything possible out of his Alpine car.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:36
10 mins remaining: Reigning world champion Verstappen is first out at the start of Q2 as he posts a 1.12.55.
Sainz then goes half a second quicker than Verstappen before Perez edges out the Ferrari at the top of the leaderboard.
Going to be some battle for pole between the Ferraris and Red Bulls.
Leclerc goes third behind Perez and Sainz. The ‘second’ drivers for both teams seem to be having the edge so far this weekend.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:34
13 mins remaining: Here we go with Q2 then! Who is going to miss out on the top 10 shootout for this year’s Monaco Grand Prix?
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:32
Lance Stroll left furious after that Q1 exit.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:31
Right, almost ready to go with Q2.
A reminder of the drivers who have already been eliminated in Q1:
17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin
19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:28
The moment the red flag was waved with two minutes remaining in Q1. Did not come at a good time for Pierre Gasly. He has been eliminated.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:26
Eliminated: Albon, Gasly, Stroll, Latifi and Zhou are eliminated after a frantic run at the end of the first session.
Gasly a bit of a shocker there!
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:24
Latifi is out too! But Norris isn’t, he goes fourth. Ricciardo also saves himself as he goes ninth.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:24
As the clock ticks to zero and the chequered flag is waved, Ricciardo, Ocon, Latifi, Tsunoda and Zhou are the cars in the bottom five.
Zhou is already out as he did not make it to the flag. The other four drivers are still out on track.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:23
1 minute remaining: It’s chaos out there as all the cars try to get out on track and complete an out lap before the chequered flag! Think Zhou – who is bottom of the leaderboard – may have missed the boat here as he is at the back of the pack!
Here we go then. Could be a chaotic finale here.
Dylan Terry28 May 2022 15:22