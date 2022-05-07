F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix results and grid positions as Charles Leclerc takes pole

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
Follow live Formula One coverage from qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida, battling for position in Sunday’s race.
FP3 on Saturday saw Max Verstappen narrowly avoid disaster late on as he went for a spin, while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
In FP1 on Friday, Leclerc – who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season – posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit, although Saturday’s times were less encouragin.
Follow live coverage from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Max Verstappen remains upbeat despite only managing third in qualifying.
The reigning world champion said: “Overall I am pretty pleased with qualifying. Literally I did four or five laps yesterday so today I was still trying to learn the track and trying to find a decent balance in the car. To be that competitive in qualifying, I was a bit surprised.
“This is not an easy track to learn. Of course you want to be on pole, but where we came from I think we did a really good job. We have to start making the weekends a little less difficult.
“We have a good chance tomorrow. We have a bit of speed. The car is handling quite well. I’m looking forward to that.”
Carlos Sainz has given his thoughts after clinching second on the grid ahead of the race tomorrow.
Sainz said: “I recovered a bit from a pretty heavy crash yesterday. It wasn’t easy at all to get the confidence back at a difficult circuit like this at Miami but I kept it cool until Q3.
“I managed to pull out a couple of good laps, not quite enough for pole position, but given from where I was coming from I will take it.
“Tomorrow it is going to be an interesting day with everything that is going on this weekend.
“I haven’t done any long runs yet with fuel on the car and tried it so tomorrow will be the first time to have a feel.
“So it will be quite challenging but at the same time I am feeling confident with the car, the car is really good to drive around here so I think we can do a good job.”
Miami Grand Prix qualifying: Leclerc takes pole
Charles Leclerc has given his reaction the Miami Grand Prix qualifying after securing pole position for Ferrari.
He told Sky Sports: “Last weekend wasn’t great for me. I made a mistake in the race, but today went well. We are starting on pole and we need to finish the job tomorrow.
“Red Bull are extremely quick in the straight lines. We are quick in the corners. It will be a tight challenge tomorrow.”
Here are the gaps between the cars at the end of Q3. Very close between the Ferraris and Red Bulls. The rest playing catch-up behind.
- Charles Leclerc (1:28:796)
- Carlos Sainz (+0.190)
- Max Verstappen (+0.195)
- Sergio Perez (+0.240)
- Valtteri Bottas (+0.679)
- Lewis Hamilton (+0.829)
- Pierre Gasly (+0.894)
- Lando Norris (+0.954)
- Yuki Tsunoda (+1.136)
- Lance Stroll (+1.880)
So it’s a one-two for Ferrari! Superb drives from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as they lock out the front row.
The two Red Bulls are behind them as Max Verstappen has to settle for third, with Sergio Perez in fourth.
Valtteri Bottas with a breathtaking fifth in the Alfa Romeo ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Pierre Gasly comes next, followed by Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll.
Max Verstappen after backing off on that final lap: “I f****d it.” Clearly not a reliability issue then.
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Max Verstappen
- Sergio Perez
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Pierre Gasly
- Lando Norris
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Lance Stroll
Charles Leclerc goes on provisional pole as he shaves two tenths off Verstappen.
Sainz goes one-two for Ferrari!
Verstappen has backed off here! He has not posted a flying lap.
1 minute remaining: This is also the first Q3 of the season where Lewis Hamilton is competing without Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Can the seven-time champion produce something special to put his Silver Arrow high up on the grid? We are heading towards the chequered flag here.
2 minutes remaining: So the cars are back out on the track and are being led by the leader of the championship in Charles Leclerc. What can the Monegasque driver conjure up here?
All set for a grand finale in qualifying here.
