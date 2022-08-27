F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole position of the season at Belgian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo reacts to ‘bittersweet’ McLaren exit
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.
The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.
In practice on Friday, Sainz was fastest in FP1 with Verstappen quickest in second practice. However, Verstappen and Leclerc are among six drivers who have taken power unit penalties for this weekend, meaning they will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).
Daniel Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from F1 after McLaren split
Daniel Ricciardo admits he could step away from Formula in 2023 “if it made sense” as the Australian looks for a race seat next year.
The 33-year-old’s departure from McLaren at the end of this season was announced on Wednesday, with the team paying out £8.5m to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early.
The popular Australian, who started his F1 career with HRT back in 2011, will depart after the final nine races of this season having achieved a memorable win at Monza last year – but no podiums for McLaren other than that.
By the end of this year, Ricciardo will have raced for 11-and-a-half consecutive seasons in Formula 1 and speaking in the drivers’ press conference before F1’s post-summer break return in Belgium this weekend, Ricciardo did not rule out taking a one-year sabbatical to assess his long-term options but did eliminate the idea of competing in any other motorsport series, such as IndyCar.
Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly hasn’t yet spoken to any team, including Red Bull, about his future in the Formula 1 after signing an extension to his deal at AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.
The Frenchman has impressed at Red Bull’s sister team since mid-2019 and has been linked with seats at other teams, such as Alpine.
However, the 26-year-old emphasised now was not the right moment to assess his long-term future but did admit he was excited to have the next step in his control.
Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026 as power unit supplier
Audi will join Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit supplier, following an announcement on Friday morning.
New F1 power unit regulations for 2026 – featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels – have been designed to make entry into the sport more attractive for newcomers and the German manufacturer are the first confirmed new entry for four years’ time.
Audi say they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”, with the company expected to take a controlling interest in Swiss-backed Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo) and enter as a full manufacturer.
Hamilton confident of ending dry spell without victory
Lewis Hamilton has raised the prospect of ending the leanest spell of his Formula One career by winning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The second half of the season starts in Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, kicking off a run of nine races in a dozen weeks. Hamilton is 112 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen following a poor start to the season for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team.
But the British driver headed into the summer shutdown off the back of five consecutive podiums – including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the most recent rounds in France and Hungary.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen – 258 points
2. Charles Leclerc – 178 points
3. Sergio Perez – 173 points
4. George Russell – 158 points
5. Carlos Sainz – 156 points
6. Lewis Hamilton – 146 points
7. Lando Norris – 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon – 58 points
9. Valtteri Bottas – 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso – 41 points
11. Kevin Magnussen – 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly – 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel – 16 points
15. Mick Schumacher – 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou – 5 points
18. Lance Stroll – 4 points
19. Alex Albon – 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi – 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points
What is the race schedule?
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Friday timings
Final times after second practice:
1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 45.507secs, 2 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.369, 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:46.589, 4 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:46.635, 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:46.649, 6 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:46.893, 7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:46.975, 8 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.042, 9 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:47.255, 10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:47.34.
11 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:47.520, 12 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:47.617, 13 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:47.658, 14 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:47.782, 15 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:47.867, 16 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:47.944, 17 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:48.208, 18 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:48.419, 19 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:48.612, 20 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:49.941.
Friday timings
Final times after first practice:
1 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1min 46.538secs, 2 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.607, 3 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:46.755, 4 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.396, 5 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:47.437, 6 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:47.835, 7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:48.081, 8 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:48.310, 9 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:48.420, 10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:48.474.
11 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:48.485, 12 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:48.672, 13 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:49.470, 14 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:49.664, 15 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:49.813, 16 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:50.315, 17 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:50.982, 18 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:51.259, 19 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:52.065, 20 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing No Time Set.
Full report on Friday practice as window opens for Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has been handed the best chance of winning his first race of the season after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were dealt grid penalties for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who has been an unstoppable force this year, and Leclerc – the Ferrari driver whose title challenge has faltered through faults by man and machine – are among six drivers to be punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts as Formula One returns to action following its summer shutdown.
McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher of Haas will also be penalised.
Depending on how the penalties unravel, Verstappen and Leclerc will start somewhere in the final quarter of the 20-man grid for Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa-Francorchamps.
After losing out so controversially to Verstappen in last year’s contentious title decider in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes machinery, endured a turbulent start to the season.
But the 37-year-old headed into the recent one-month break with renewed vigour following five consecutive podiums, including two back-to-back runner-up finishes in France and Hungary at the end of July.
Norris hot on Sainz’s wheels
McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third in the second session ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Ferrari’s Friday afternoon pacesetter Carlos Sainz.
Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was seventh behind Hamilton with the Briton’s Mercedes team mate George Russell eighth.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo, on his way out of McLaren at the end of the season, was ninth with Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10 for Red Bull.
