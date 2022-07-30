F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen target pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Sebastian Vettel’s Retirement

Ferrari have the upper hand heading into Saturday in Budapest with Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in practice one and two at the Hungaroring on Friday.

Lando Norris was the surprise name who split the Scuderia drivers in second practice with an impressive P2 performance, while Championship leader Max Verstappen – who has a 63-point lead heading into the final race before the summer break – finished fourth in FP2.

Mercedes will be scratching their heads as another few experiements during practice failed to positively impact performance – George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were eighth and 11th respecitvely, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel (a day after announcing his retirement) all quicker than the Silver Arrows.

Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).

Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix with times and standings throughout the day.