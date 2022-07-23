F1 qualifying LIVE: Charles Leclerc on pole for the French GP with Verstappen second and Hamilton fourth

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, after finishing ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Saturday’s qualifying session. The Monegasque’s teammate Carlos Sainz ran P9 in qualifying but a grid penalty for taking on new control electronics already meant he’ll start from almost the back of the grid.
Even so, Ferrari found a good use for him in Q3 as he allowed Leclerc to race in his slipstream, helping secure another pole. Lewis Hamilton will start in the second row after claiming fourth, with a tremendous drive by Lando Norris seeing him into P5 ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.
Leclerc said on Friday: “Max seems particularly quick on the high fuel. So I don’t know how much fuel they were running. That is a bit of a question mark. It was a good Friday. We still have to work on the car a little bit. It is very difficult to understand because it feels like Red Bull is doing something different to us on Fridays. But focusing on ourselves, the feeling is good. We just need to put everything together and the pace is in the car. If we do the perfect weekend, we will be fighting for the win.”
Sunday’s race starts at 2pm BST and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent.
Teamwork makes the dreamwork for Ferrari but Mercedes once again fall short
After three practice sessions of back and forth and toing and froing, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc produced a lap when it mattered most in qualifying to take pole position at the French Grand Prix, ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
The Monegasque, 100 miles or so along from the principality, took the 16th pole of his career with the aid of teammate Carlos Sainz’s tow in the middle sector around Circuit Paul Ricard, posting a time three-tenths quicker than world champion and Championship leader Verstappen. And after a first half of the season characterised by questionable Ferrari strategy calls – and a stubbornness not to consistently favour one driver over the other – Sainz’s back-of-the-grid penalty made teamwork the dreamwork under the blazing French sun.
“He did the perfect job and the perfect tow which helped me a lot, I gained two-tenths on that straight,” Leclerc said. “It was a great job from Carlos… without him it would have been much closer so a huge thanks to him and I hope he can get into the fight. The car feels good but let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”
Lewis Hamilton, on his 300th Grand Prix weekend, maximised the most out of an upgraded Mercedes which is nonetheless still falling short of the top-two, qualifying on the second row in fourth with George Russell two spots further back in sixth; the two Silver Arrows are split by Lando Norris, courtesy of a terrific lap by the Brit in his McLaren.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, couldn’t hide his disappointment, with Hamilton nearly a second behind pole-sitter Leclerc as another weekend looks set to pass the Constructors Champions by: “It’s just not good enough. We’re a little bit on the back foot and when it doesn’t come together, free styling [with setup] starts. The overall package is just not quick enough.”
Lewis Hamilton:
I’m really happy with my qualifying session. Last lap was great but still nine-tenths off. I don’t know why the gap has got bigger, a different league in that respect. We’re right up there.
“I was thinking we’d be two or three tenths off but we’ve been a second off. I was happy with my lap but they’re in their own place. But we’re still there.”
Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard
As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during grand prix No 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last-chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.
First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and South Africa returning to the calendar next year, France is bound to come a cropper to F1’s exponential global boom particularly with Monaco remaining, for the time being, a campaign staple 109 miles down the coastline.
Yet this race has long been earmarked – alongside Silverstone three weeks ago – as a key weekend for Mercedes, with the Constructors’ Champions still seeking top-notch performance as they pursue a first win of 2022. If there is even an inkling of the Silver Arrows reviving their season before serious attention turns to next year, it has to come this weekend at a flat, high-speed track.
Kieran Jackson looks ahead to Sunday’s French Grand Prix:
Alpine considering F1 loan for Oscar Piastri to keep Fernando Alonso in seat next season
Alpine would be willing to loan Australian reserve Oscar Piastri to race for another Formula One team so long as they can get him back, principal Laurent Rossi said on Saturday.
Rossi also told reporters at the French Grand Prix that Renault-owned Alpine were working on scenarios for both Piastri and twice world champion Fernando Alonso to drive next season.
He said the scenarios were “very plausible, very sensible and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers”.
Alonso, now 40 but still a fearsome competitor, wants to continue with Alpine who have Frenchman Esteban Ocon under a longer-term contract.
“I’d be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back,” said Rossi when pressed on 2021 Formula Two champion Piastri’s future.
“We’ve invested heavily in Oscar, we believe in him — that’s why he’s our reserve driver — he’s a very promising talent, we’d love to fulfil this talent in the team.
“So a loan like many other drivers starting in another team to learn the tricks and then coming back to us would be a good scenario.”
More details on Alpine’s plan:
Jamie Chadwick claims seventh Grand Prix win in a row in W Series
Britain’s Jamie Chadwick took her seventh successive race win in the all-female W Series at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to put a third title firmly in her sights.
Chadwick, now 70 points clear of compatriot Abbi Pulling in the standings, has won all five races this year after ending 2021 with two wins. There are five remaining.
The 24-year-old started third on the grid on Saturday, after being demoted from pole position, but was back in front by turn four of the opening lap and stayed ahead despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team harboured high hopes for the 12th round of the campaign here in the scorching south of France heat.
A new floor, coupled with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt, even led some within Mercedes to believe Hamilton could end both his, and the team’s, barren run by securing his 104th triumph in his landmark race.
George Russell:
“As a team we’re a bit further away than we hoped. I just made a mistake on my last lap, not the end of the world. I think the gap is more concerining than the finishing order.
“We’re the only team on the grid who close the gap to the top two on a Sunday but can’t do it on a Saturday. Hopefully me and Lewis can close the gap to Checo. We should pass the McLaren pretty comfortably!”
Kieran Jackson23 July 2022 16:33
Toto Wolff:
“We knew once the new tyres were on that we were going to be there. But it’s just not good enough.
“We’re a little bit on the back foot, when it doesn’t come together free styling starts. The overall package is just not quick enough.”
“Hamilton has extracted more than the car has at the moment.”
Kieran Jackson23 July 2022 16:20
Christian Horner:
Ferrari had the advantage today but it’s all about tomorrow. To have both cars up there, 2 vs 1, always an interesting strategic dynamic.
“Sergio turned up today, great to see him back on the pace. Both drivers, 2nd and 3rd, we can do something from there.
“It’s going to be hot, maybe a little windy, a fascinating battle. What it’s all going to be about is how the front tyres survive round here, that’ll be the big factors for tomorrow.”
“These cars can follow closer. Of course it’s a challenge, racing closely is possible. Strategy can also play a decisive role.”
