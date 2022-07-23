F1 qualifying LIVE: Charles Leclerc on pole for the French GP with Verstappen second and Hamilton fourth

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, after finishing ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Saturday’s qualifying session. The Monegasque’s teammate Carlos Sainz ran P9 in qualifying but a grid penalty for taking on new control electronics already meant he’ll start from almost the back of the grid.

Even so, Ferrari found a good use for him in Q3 as he allowed Leclerc to race in his slipstream, helping secure another pole. Lewis Hamilton will start in the second row after claiming fourth, with a tremendous drive by Lando Norris seeing him into P5 ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

Leclerc said on Friday: “Max seems particularly quick on the high fuel. So I don’t know how much fuel they were running. That is a bit of a question mark. It was a good Friday. We still have to work on the car a little bit. It is very difficult to understand because it feels like Red Bull is doing something different to us on Fridays. But focusing on ourselves, the feeling is good. We just need to put everything together and the pace is in the car. If we do the perfect weekend, we will be fighting for the win.”

Sunday’s race starts at 2pm BST and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent.

Follow all the qualifying live reaction, times and standings throughout the day.