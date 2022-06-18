F1 qualifying LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix latest updates and times

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard
Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend continues with free practice session three and qualifying tonight in Montreal.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Charles Leclerc in FP2. Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to Leclerc’s car prior to FP2 – going over the threshold of two – meaning Leclerc faces a grid penalty for Sunday’s race and will need to qualify near the top of the leaderboard to limit the damage.
Mercedes struggled once again as they looked to maximise the performance of the W13 with George Russell ending FP2 in seventh and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton down in 13th. Mercedes abandoned a redesigned floor concept they ran on Hamilton’s car in FP1 with the 37-year-old describing the car as “undriveable” over the team radio.
Elsewhere, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains angry with the FIA’s decision to introduce a new F1 technical directive designed to reduce injuries caused by intense porpoising. “You can understand safety being the FIA’s main concern, but to drop a technical directive in before a race weekend without consultation feels like the wrong way to go about things,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a very dangerous thing to allow the FIA to set your ride height going into a weekend. It seems a very complicated way to go about an issue which doesn’t affect all teams.”
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Red flag! 🛑
Perez has caused a red flag and is out of the qualifying session!
There are eight minutes to go.
Qualifying 2
Sergio Perez is into the barriers too! He’s hit the wall in between turns three and four a lot harder than Albon and has to persuade the car back onto the track.
Albon has recovered and has headed to the pits.
Qualifying 2
Lewis Hamilton first wet lap is a decent 1:33.060, but he’s pipped immediately by teammate George Russell.
Alex Albon has crashed at Turn Six. He’s into the barriers and the yellow flag is out!
Qualifying 2
Lewis Hamilton radios back to the garage to tell them that it’s nearly time to crossover to inters. He’s given instructions to get a lap time in first.
Qualifying 2
A few teams have switched to intermediate tyres as the track has dried out a touch. There’s still a mix of tyres though with some teams choosing to stick to the wets.
The Red Bulls, Ferraris and Mercedes have all stuck to wet tyres. Fernando Alonso is on the intermediates, as is Kevin Magnussen.
Vettel not happy over elimination
Sebastian Vettel is told over the radio that he’s been eliminated and isn’t best pleased.
“How is that possible?” he said over the radio, “It was so different to this morning, there was no grip.”
Q1 top five
It was a decent Q1 for Ferrari but Max Verstappen and Red Bull take the top spot. Fernando Alonso is right on his tail though in the Alpine.
1 Max VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull Racing) 1:32.219
2 Fernando ALONSO (Alpine) +0.058
3 Carlos SAINZ (Ferrari) +0.562
4 Kevin MAGNUSSEN (Haas F1 Team) +0.738
5 Charles LECLERC (Ferrari) +0.789
Qualifying 1 chequered flag
A huge shock for Aston Martin as both drivers are eliminated! Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel are out along with Yuki Tsunoda, Nicholas Latifi and Pierre Gasly.
Qualifying 1
Sebastian Vettel records a 1:35.162 to move up to P15 and drop Sergio Perez back into the elimination zone with less than three minutes to go.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are a few hundreths of a second away from Carlos Sainz who is out in front.
Qualifying 1
Fernando Alonso breaks the 1:34 mark and holds the top of the leaderboard for half a second until Carlos Sainz completes a rapid 1:32.781 for Ferrari.
Five minutes to go in Q1 and still lots of fluctuations in times. Sergio Perez is down in the elimination zone.
