F1 qualifying LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix updates as Max Verstappen battles Lewis Hamilton today

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Follow live updates from Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying as the drivers battle for the first pole position of the 2022 F1 season.

World champion Max Verstappen has set the pace in the desert topping the timesheets in practice on Friday and again on Saturday. Title rival Lewis Hamilton, who has bemoaned Mercedes’ speed in preseason, finished sixth in final practice in a significant improvement on earlier outings. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second quickest, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. George Russell again finished ahead of new Mercedes teammate Hamilton in fourth, with Carlos Sainz fifth for Ferrari.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed Red Bull are in a league of their own at the moment, and Verstappen will head into qualifying as the favourite to claim the first pole of his championship defence.

Elsewhere, the FIA have finally released the findings of their report into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the result of which saw Verstappen seal his world title back in December.