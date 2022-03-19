F1 qualifying LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix updates as Max Verstappen battles Lewis Hamilton today

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Follow live updates from Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying as the drivers battle for the first pole position of the 2022 F1 season.
World champion Max Verstappen has set the pace in the desert topping the timesheets in practice on Friday and again on Saturday. Title rival Lewis Hamilton, who has bemoaned Mercedes’ speed in preseason, finished sixth in final practice in a significant improvement on earlier outings. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second quickest, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. George Russell again finished ahead of new Mercedes teammate Hamilton in fourth, with Carlos Sainz fifth for Ferrari.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed Red Bull are in a league of their own at the moment, and Verstappen will head into qualifying as the favourite to claim the first pole of his championship defence.
Elsewhere, the FIA have finally released the findings of their report into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the result of which saw Verstappen seal his world title back in December.
On the grid 11th will be Ocon 12th Schumacher, 13th Norris, 14th Albon, and 15th Zhou.
What a lap from Gasly who goes from 14th to ninth.
The fastest in that session was Max Verstappen with Carlos Sainz hot on his heels – just over a tenth of a second slower.
McLaren will not be happy if things stay as they are.
Ricciardo is out already and Norris is 12th at the moment.
Joining Norris heading out if the times don’t change is Zhou, Gasly, Albon and Schumacher.
Magnussen has been told he has a hydraulic problem which will be a concern for Haas as he is currently fourth fastest. He has had to go to the garage to see if they can fix it.
Hopefully that time will be enough to see him go through to Q3.
We have five minutes left of Q2 and five more drivers will be cut.
As thing stand the order is Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Alonso, Bottas, Schumacher, Gasly, Zhou, Albon.
We will lose more drivers here so those at the bottom need to find their speed.
Albon, the only Williams driver last in as Latifi was the slowest, has put in his first lap of this session.
He was on track to record his first time but he pitted – will let you know when he is back out on track.
Magnussen is on a hot lap and he has been impressive on his return for Haas.
He has clocked a 1:31 and Schumacher is slightly faster than his teammate.
Here we go again, Williams’ Albon the first one back out on track.
He will be shortly joined by everyone else. A reminder this session is slightly shorter.
It was a shock to see Ricciardo out of the first session.
The driver complained about a problem with under-steering. He went back to the garage to try and fix the problem but when he was back on track it was clear something wasn’t clicking.
It will be frustrating for the McLaren man.
So we have the bottom five drivers who won’t be returning for the second session.
Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Latifi won’t be returning.
While Hulkenberg is out, he has out-qualified teammate Stroll which is hugely impressive as he was given little notice to replace Vettel.
The second session will get under way shortly – Ferrari the fastest so far.
Russell has managed to clock the fifth fastest time, pipping Hamilton by one spot.
Leclerc is top with Sainz closely following his Ferrari teammate.
Ricciardo is now back out on the track and needs to find a fast lap as he is currently in the bottom five.
He clocks a 1:33.11, he was out of the bottom five for a few seconds until Norris – his own teammate – knocked him into 16th. This is the first time Ricciardo has been out-qualified in Bahrain by a teammate.
Of course with the three separate sessions all that matters right now is who is slowest.
The bottom five cars will be eliminated after the opening 20 minutes. At the moment Stroll, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Tsnouda and Latifi are the drivers at the bottom.
But we have over five minutes left so it could all changes.
