F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix lap times and results

Zhou Guanyu slams into fence after suffering terrifying upside-down crash at British GP
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria.
Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.
Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win – in what would have been his first of the season – before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.
Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.
Hamilton will start in P10
He’s currently in P8, but the bottom-two are yet to set a time so it’ll be P10!
Hamilton’s engineer tells him over team radio he was on course for P2/P3 too, so a big blow to Mercedes!
All down to George Russell now – two minutes until the session restarts!
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 17:03
Q3: RED FLAG!
Lewis Hamilton has crashed! Red flag with five minutes 29 minutes to go…
“I’m so sorry guys to damage the car!”
Ah and he was looking so good in Q2… but he’s lost it!
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:56
Q3: 7 minutes to go!
After the first flying laps, Verstappen a tenth ahead of Leclerc on the front row – Sainz 3rd, Perez 4th, Russell 5th, Hamilton 8th (though he pulled off in his lap)
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:54
Q3 is underway!
Who will be on pole for tomorrow’s sprint? 12 minutes to find out…
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:50
Could Lewis Hamilton get his first pole of the season?
The Mercedes man hasn’t been top dog in qualifying since Saudi Arabia last year…
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:50
Q2: DONE
Lando Norris is, expectedly, out of qualifying and will be 15th on the grid for the sprint tomorrow! McLaren’s very much struggling in Spielberg…
Here’s 10-15 who won’t take their places in Q3: Gasly, Albon, Bottas, Tsunoda, Norris.
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:43
Q2: 2 minutes to go!
Norris really struggling and is exsasperated over team radio…
All the cars are out on track for their final flying laps…
Current bottom-five: Perez (!), Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Norris
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:39
Q2: 10 minutes to go!
Lewis Hamilton goes fastest on the timesheets, 0.030 seconds ahead of Verstappen!
Currently in the bottom-five: Tsunoda, Magnussen, Alonso, Bottas, Schumacher.
Lando Norris, meanwhile, is struggling to keep control of his McLaren
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:32
Q2 is now underway!
15 minutes of running this time – who will get into the top-10 and into the last part of the session?
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:27
Q1: DONE
Woah, Daniel Ricciardo is out! By 0.024 seconds! Pierre Gasly sneaks through to Q2…
The Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are also out, in 17th and 20th respectively! They’re really struggling at the moment. Also out are Zhou Guanyu and Nicholas Latifi.
OUT: Ricciardo, Stroll, Zhou, Latifi, Vettel
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 16:21