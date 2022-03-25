F1 practice LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lap time results as Charles Leclerc edges Max Verstappen

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.
After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.
Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:
More to come from Red Bull
Former Formula 1 world champion, Jensen Button, says that there is more to come from Red Bull after Max Verstappen claimed second place in the first practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Verstappen had set the quickest lap on hard tyres but was knocked down to P2 by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was running of soft.
Button believes there is more to come this weekend from Verstappen after he “backed out” of what could have been his fastest lap when on the soft tyres himself.
“We haven’t seen the full potential of the Red Bull yet” he said on Sky Sports F1 adding that he felt Verstappen could have recorded the fastest lap time on soft tyres but backed off during FP1.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:29
Fire breaks out at Jeddah oil depot ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
A fire has erupted at an oil depot in Jeddah ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend scheduled to take place in the Saudi Arabian city.
Yemen’s Houthis rebels said they had launched a series of attacks on the kingdom but Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, though it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days.
A large black smoke cloud could be seen from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Formula 1 released a in a statement saying: “The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened.”
Free practice 2 is expected to go ahead as scheduled later today.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:18
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track changes revealed after driver criticism
The FIA have revealed the changes made to the controversial high-speed speed circuit at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of this weekend’s race following criticism from drivers over the safety of the track.
Last season’s inaugural race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit saw two red flags and a number of high-speed crashes, with drivers highlighting the danger of blind corners and the narrowness of the barriers.
While the track was a hit with many drivers due to its speed and difficulty, George Russell, the representative of the F1 drivers union, said the circuit was “lacking a lot from a safety perspective”.
Formula One returns to Jeddah this weekend for the second race of the season, after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix moved up the 2022 calendar, and Niels Wittich, the FIA’s race director, has confirmed the changes that have been made.
Race organisers said minor tweaks had been made at several corners, including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21, to improve visibility with the barriers moved back by around 1.5 metres to reveal more of the corner upon entry.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:17
Charles Leclerc tops first practice in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton struggles
Five days after winning Formula One’s season opener, Leclerc was back on track and back at the top of the time charts.
Leclerc pipped world champion Max Verstappen by 0.116 seconds, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas third. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in his Mercedes.
Jeddah, 870 miles south west of Bahrain, will play host to the second round of the new campaign.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:06
Max Verstappen may have to re-think Charles Leclerc battles, says Anthony Davidson
Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson says that Max Verstappen may have to alter his approach to battling Charles Leclerc if the pair end up contesting the world drivers’ championship.
The Red Bull driver squabbled for the lead with the Ferrari man at Sakhir last Sunday in a thrilling tussle after the first round of pitstops, successfully making the overtake twice into Turn 1 before being re-passed on entry to Turn 4.
Now, former BAR Honda driver Davidson says that the Dutchman may need an alternative approach.
“Max is going to have to rethink how he races him, I think, going forward from here – it is going to be interesting,” Davidson said. “I think Charles, every time he is with Max now, treats him differently -than when they first battled for race wins in 2019], and that’s what I immediately saw come into play in Bahrain.”
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:57
‘We enjoy our battles’: Max Verstappen discusses rivalry with Charles Leclerc
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says he is enjoying his on-track battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc this season.
In the first race of the season they exchanged the lead five times before Verstappen had to retire with car trouble. That saw Leclerc claim the win, giving Ferrari their first victory since 2019 and putting himself at the top of the driver standings for the first time.
Verstappen has spoken highly about his rival for the 2022 title, saying via the Express: “I never speak about these things with other drivers. I mean, it happens. I’ve lost wins, as well, and it’s not the end of the world, you move on.
“I think Charles is one of the most talented drivers in Formula One and he will win many more races. I think we are just good competitors and we like racing, I think you saw that when we were battling hard and it was all good.”
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:50
Mercedes reveal ‘million-dollar question’ in search of fix to catch Formula 1 rivals
Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison concedes their car was not up to standard for the Bahrain Grand Prix and they are still asking the “million-dollar question” as to why.
The car wasn’t fast for practice or qualifying with issues particularly for Lewis Hamilton’s as his DRS failed. The drivers did manage to qualify fifth and seventh and during the race they climbed spots to end third and fourth.
Despite the good finish both Hamilton and George Russell complained about the difficulty of driving that car and Allison has given insight into how the team are trying to fix it.
“You might ask: Why were we running the biggest wing and if we were running the biggest wing, why didn’t we have the performance in our car that we might have hoped for? Well, that, of course, is the million-dollar question,” he said, per GP Fans.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:42
More to come from these teams in FP2?
What will FP2 look like in an hour and a half’s time. It’s quite dusty out on the track and the wind is picking up, blowing in from the sea.
Will there be improvements from the likes of Mercedes, McLaren and Haas?
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:33
FP1 full times and result
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)1:30.772
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.116
- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +0.312
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.367
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0.545
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +0.733
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.791
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1.254
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.592
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +1.609
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +1.734
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.810
- Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.822
- Guanyu Zhou (Alf Romeo) +1.836
- George Russell (Mercedes) +2.067
- Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) +2.262
- Alexander Albon (Williams) +2.315
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)+2.757
- Mick Schumacher (Haas) +3.657
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) No time
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:28
Lewis Hamilton calls on Mercedes to improve 2022 car ‘as soon as possible’
Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to fix their 2022 car “as soon as possible” after the team’s early struggles with performance and race pace.
Mercedes lasted the entire race, leading to Hamilton taking a surprise podium position, but both he and George Russell admitted afterwards that the car was difficult to drive.
“I don’t currently feel too stressed but I want to get in the fight as soon as possible,” Hamilton told RaceFans ahead of this weekend’s Saudi-Arabian Grand Prix.
Michael Jones25 March 2022 15:25