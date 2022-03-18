F1 practice LIVE: Bahrain GP lap times as Max Verstappen tops Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggles

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
The Bahrain Grand Prix is under way and defending champion Max Verstappen looks the driver to beat following the opening Friday practice sessions as Formula One returns for a new season. New rules are regulations are set to shake up the grid in what could be the most unpredictable F1 season in years, but Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP2 after Pierre Gasly led the way in the opening session.
Mercedes continued to struggle, however, with Lewis Hamilton ninth in FP2 and significantly off the pace, even of team-mate George Russell. Mercedes have been unable to solve the problem of ‘porpoising’ and although the team have tended to be behind in pre-season even when on top of the field, it has left Hamilton admitting that the team face even “bigger problems” than they have in previous years. Russell, who was fourth in FP2, said Mercedes have “work to do” ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.
Ferrari continued to impress with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing the day second and third respectively behind Verstappen. The Scuderia have been consistent in pre-season and Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes they will be the “team to beat” this weekend in Bahrain. Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain GP below.
Lewis Hamilton finished a distant ninth in practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as world champion Max Verstappen took top spot.
Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.
And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton will be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.
The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious decider in Abu Dhabi – and six tenths adrift of his new Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
F1 practice – Hamilton: Mercedes facing much ‘bigger problems’ than recent years
Lewis Hamilton to Sky Sports: “We were running different set-ups, but I haven’t looked at George’s car.
“We’ve had small problems in the past. We’re faced with much bigger problems this year. Everything we are doing is not changing that. It’s going to be a long-term fix.”
F1 practice – Russell: ‘Mercedes have work to do’
George Russell to Sky Sports: “I think it’s clear it’s all about lap time and we’re not where we want to be. The pace is not there at the moment. We need to go over the data tonight and see where we our struggling. We’ve got a bit of work to do.
“We were consistently a second slower than where our rivals were. From our side, we’re not happy with where the car is right now. If anyone can work on it, it’s our team.
“We think there’s potential there but we’re struggling to find it. It feels like one step forward and two steps back. There’s nothing drastic we can do overnight. It’s damage limitation.”
F1 practice – Horner pleased with Red Bull performance
Horner adds to Sky Sports: “It’s been a positive day for us really, Both in the warmer conditions earlier today and in that last session. The short run and long run looked decent. But of course fuel loads and engine modes, there’s so many caveats, but we’re pretty satisfied with today’s running.”
Christian Horner, on the FIA report which is now expected to be published tomorrow.
“I haven’t seen the report. In terms of what to expect, I don’t really know to be honest. I’m sure there will have been things they could have done better. Everyone is always learning. But I don’t think it’s going to show anything that we don’t already know. Team managers should retain the ability to speak to race control. Getting team principals off is a good step – but it’s important it’s still broadcast as it’s important to know. Michael [Masi] had a tough job and I feel sorry for him because there’s now a team in place.”
Christian Horner speaking to Sky Sports about Ferrari: “Whenever they’ve been on track in pre-season they’ve looked very impressive. They could well be the car to beat tomorrow. It’s great to see Ferrari back and competitive. They’ve been a giant that has been quiet for a couple of years.”
F1 practice – Talking points
So that wraps up today’s practice, with plenty to discuss ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying.
The performance of Hamilton’s car is undoubtedly the story of the day. Mercedes are struggling to address the problems on his car, as how else would you explain the difference between Russell and Hamilton. The 37-year-old’s car was bouncing all over the place out there, leaving Mercedes with plenty of work to do.
To make matters worse, Verstappen tops the time sheets and even looked to have some pace in reserve. It looks to be a shootout between the defending champion and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who looked strong yet again.
Elsewhere, this was a bad day for McLaren, with Daniel Ricciardo left with just 12 laps today after missing testing last week. He faces a tough weekend at this rate.
F1 practice – Tsunoda in more trouble
Another incident involving Tsunoda! This time he clips his front wing of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll as he tried to make a move down the inside.
Stroll: “Stupid idiot – what the f— is he doing?”
The incident has been noted by the stewards.
F1 practice – Verstappen fastest ahead of the Ferraris 🏁
- 1 Max VERSTAPPEN1:31.936
- 2 Charles LECLERC+0.087
- 3 Carlos SAINZ+0.584
- 4 George RUSSELL+0.593
- 5 Fernando ALONSO+0.941
- 6 Valtteri BOTTAS+1.015
- 7 Sergio PEREZ+1.022
- 8 Mick SCHUMACHER+1.149
- 9 Lewis HAMILTON+1.208
- 10 Kevin MAGNUSSEN+1.247
- 11 Lando NORRIS+1.344
- 12 Esteban OCON+1.424
- 13 PierreGASLY+1.685
- 14 Yuki TSUNODA+1.853
- 15 Guanyu ZHOU+2.017
- 16 Lance STROLL+2.022
- 17 Nico HULKENBERG+2.125
- 18 Daniel RICCIARDO+2.230
- 19 Nicholas LATIFI+2.550
- 20 Alexander ALBON+2.799
F1 practice – 🏁
Max Verstappen leads the Ferrari’s after FP2 – but you would imagine the discussion is going to centre around Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. It’s ninth for Hamilton – around six tenths off George Russell. A tough run for the McLarens, too.
