F1 practice LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest ahead of qualifying as Sergio Perez tops times

Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.
Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.
Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session took place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately looked for improvements, and failed to find them. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session and it was the same again in FP3 on Saturday, as Perez topped the times ahead of Leclerc, setting up an intriguing fight for pole. Follow live updates from qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:
Lewis Hamilton finished twelfth and more than a second and a half behind pacesetter Sergio Perez in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
As Perez, who is bidding to become the first driver to win twice on Baku’s tight streets, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.070 seconds to clinch top spot, Hamilton continued to struggle in his unruly Mercedes machine.
The seven-time world champion trailed team-mate George Russell by two tenths, with the younger Briton finishing eighth in the order.
“Did you turn the engine down,” a bemused Hamilton, 1.675 sec off the pace, asked.
His race engineer Peter Bonnington replied: “Affirm, Lewis. We are limited on mileage on that one.”
In the closing stages, Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by nine points, was on a lap primed to take him to the top of the charts only to be thwarted by the traffic.
“Unbelievable,” screamed the Dutchman. “Cars everywhere,” he added with a few expletives.
Verstappen finished third, 0.279 sec behind his team-mate with Carlos Sainz fourth.
Red Bull and Ferrari remain the teams to beat with Lando Norris fifth, 1.2 sec back. Norris’ struggling McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was an encouraging sixth.
The final action before qualifying was delayed by 15 minutes after the barriers at the opening corner were repaired following a crash in the earlier Formula Two sprint race.
Some of the best images from FP3:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP3 top 10
- Perez
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Gasly
- Russell
- Ocon
- Vettel
Lewis Hamilton 12th, Valtteri Bottas down in 19th. There is very little separating the top four, once again, with the McLaren’s in fifth and sixth but more than a second off the pace.
Qualifying has been bumped back to 3.15pm BST (6.15pm in Baku) after a delay to the start of FP3 pushed the day’s schedule back a little.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez fastest as FP3 ends!
So Sergio Perez finishes the session first, ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz and then Norris in fifth. Ricciardoa, Gasly, Russell, Ocon and Vettel round out the top 10, with Hamilton labouring to 12th spot.
Qualifying coming up in an hour and half, ish.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez leads the way
The final few minutes of this session, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has jumped to the top of the time sheet 0.070 quicker than Leclerc. Plenty of flying laps still going, though…
Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Yellow flag in sector 1 as Valtteri Bottas runs off the track on turn 3. That will scupper a few flying laps, with around 11 minutes to go of this final practice session.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Leclerc leads FP3 times, Verstappen second
It feels like F1’s natural order is restored as Leclerc goes top and Max Verstappen slips into second place in the timings, with Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in tow. About 20 minutes to go and most of the cars are in the garage preparing for one final stint before qualifying. Gasly, Russell, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Vettel and Ocon fill out today’s top 10, with Norris only 11th.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez back to the top
No sooner had those words left my keyboard, Leclerc bounced to the top of the time sheet and moments later Perez climbed above him with a 1:44.416. Pierre Gasly has meanwhile gone faster than both Mercedes.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz tops early FP3 time sheet
Charles Leclerc was quickest yesterday but it is his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz who is quickest so far today, ahead of Leclerc and then Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – Max Verstappen is yet to log a time in this session. George Russell is fourth on the leaderboard just ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
