F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s sacking by Haas as three drivers chase empty seat

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Haas’s decision to sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin last week. Mazepin was cut by the US team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old Mazepin was eligible to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting last week, with the British Grand Prix saying Russian drivers could not represent their country at Silverstone this year. The Russian Grand Prix has also been cut from the F1 calendar.
Wolff said he was “in two minds” over the decision, with sympathy for Mazepin who “merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive”. But he added: “I think as an athlete it is difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Meanwhile there are reportedly three drivers chasing Mazepin’s empty seat ahead of the new season, which gets under way in Bahrain later this month. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala, and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri are in the hunt to replace him.
Aston Martin face fight to keep Vettel
Sebastian Vettel departed Ferrari for Aston Martin after the 2020 season, but only managed to finish 12th in the driver standings last season and the team know they have to offer more to keep him around.
Vettel won four championships with Red Bull earlier in his career and team principal Mike Krack knows Aston Martin need to offer a faster car if they want to keep the German around beyond a second season.
“It’s clear that a guy like Sebastian, a four-time World Champion, he doesn’t want to be 15th or 12th or P8, that’s clear,” Krack told assembled media.
“It’s our task to deliver a performing car or, say, a performing structure because I think Sebastian is a clever guy. He will not be focusing just on this year’s car or whatever but focusing more on what is happening and if he sees the potential.
“So if we can manage to offer this to him, I think we have a chance to keep him for longer. To be honest with you, I have not spoken with him about it – this is something that will have to come.
“But all in all, it is our task to deliver the right package, then Sebastian will stay and other drivers will like to join.”
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 12:48
‘New contract shows Red Bull’s faith in Verstappen’
Max Verstappen’s new contract at Red Bull places him among the sport’s top earners with Lewis Hamilton, but Red Bull are delighted to have the deal done – even if it’s a decision well outside their norm.
Helmut Marko, the team’s advisor, pointed out that deal handed out represented not only a different approach within Red Bull but an acknowledgement of the massive potential Verstappen has for the forthcoming years.
“I won’t talk about the numbers, but I can only say that both parties are very satisfied and will remain,” said Marko said to F1 Insider.
“The fact that we rate Max highly is apparent from the duration of the new contract. Normally, Red Bull does not make such long commitments.
“It’s no secret that character at Red Bull is a very important quality, which we value very much.”
If Verstappen sees out the entirety of the deal with no unforeseen absences he will break Michael Schumacher’s records for most seasons with a team and most race starts for a single team.
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 12:32
Drive to Survive, series four review
Speaking of Drive to Survive, our Sports Feature Writer Vithushan Ehantharajah has taken a look at what to expect from season four and, fair to say, it is an absolute sledgehammer of high-impact viewing:
“Barely a minute into season four of Drive to Survive and we’re all in. A compilation of crashes, expletives, explosions and wry smiles from some of the most recognisable faces on the planet, grimaces and sharp-tongued utterances from some of the richest people. The retelling of one of the most remarkable campaigns in all of sport has not even begun, and yet already the compulsion is to tell it to shut up and take our money.
“On Friday, 11 March, Netflix will throw open the doors of Formula One’s 2021 season with the expectation that it will break the records set by the previous three. To have bared real-time witness to the rollercoaster that culminated in Max Verstappen’s maiden title in remarkable fashion was to have watched something very special. And throughout a year where the narrative turned just as sharply as the cars on the track, the anticipation of the newest offering of Drive to Survive was almost too great to comprehend.”
Read Vithushan’s full five-star review here:
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 12:16
F1 latest news
Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren, has accused Red Bull of being “a bit brutal” on young drivers and “ruining a few” that had the potential to succeed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen secured his first F1 world title in 2021 having progressed through the ranks at Red Bull, following the achievements and career path of four-time drivers’ championship winner Sebastian Vettel.
While Daniel Ricciardo would also be counted as a success of Red Bull’s driver development program, helmed by Helmut Marko, Brown believes that the team has been detrimental to a number of promising young drivers.
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward is now a highly-competitive youngster in IndyCar with McLaren, and Brown thinks that O’Ward warranted greater opportunities than those afforded him by Christian Horner and his team.
“[Pato O’Ward] definitely slipped through the cracks,” Brown said to The Race.
“I think Red Bull, while he was there, they only gave him about three races [in junior categories]. But if you look at Red Bull’s history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands.
“I think they’ve ruined a few that I think had it, but weren’t given enough opportunity.”
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 12:01
Hill questions F1’s Masi sacking
Masi’s removal came as part of wider changes made by the FIA after their investigation into the controversial ending to the 2021 F1 season.
The Australian’s role at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was widely criticised for going against precedent, with the race director allowing lapped cars to unlap themselves and set up Max Verstappen for a world title-winning move on rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.
1996 world champion Hill has suggested that Masi could perhaps have remained in post, believing the 44-year-old not to be the problem.
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 11:52
Mercedes will reveal ‘true’ speed in Bahrain
Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has tipped Mercedes to “showcase their true pace” with an improved performance in preseason testing in Bahrain.
The German team had a solid three days in the first round of testing in Barcelona, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell topping the standings on the final day in Spain in the new Mercedes W13 car.
F1 now travels to the Middle East ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with the Sakhir circuit hosting three days of preseason testing from 10 March.
Palmer believes that Hamilton and Russell will take encouragement from their showings in Spain.
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 11:22
Bottas on new chapter at Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas says he notices a difference between former team Mercedes and his new environment at Alfa Romeo, but he’s enjoying getting to grips with working at a smaller team.
Now he’s readying himself for a new set of objectives and expectations after helping Hamilton fight for the title last season and points out he’s still in an “adaptation phase” as Alfa Romeo, like the other teams, get used to the new car and new rules in place for this season.
“I would say you definitely feel the difference. First of all, the size of the team is quite a bit smaller, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, and at least so far I’ve been enjoying it,” he told assembled media.
“There’s so many new people, new things to get used to and learn.
“And still I would say I’m in the adaptation phase of actually getting properly to know the team and how everything works, but that’s part of learning.”
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 11:04
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 10:48
Mercedes reveal some new car secrets
We know by now there are plenty of alternations to some much-changed cars in Formula One this year – now Mercedes are revealing a few secrets behind theirs.
The W13 was launched recently and Hywel Thomas, managing director of Mercedes, and Mike Elliott, technical director, got together to explain what has really changed in the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be driving this year.
“In terms of regulation changes it’s twofold: the shape of the car and with the completely different rules, the aerodynamics – it’s changed front to back,” Elliott detailed.
“The car is shorter than last year by regulation, the whole electrical layout is changed and we’re back to convention springs suspension.
“Lots of detail right the way through the car.”
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 10:35
Ferrari cautious over Barcelona show
Ferrari produced some of the standout early showings in the Barcelona warm-up circuits last week, but team boss Mattia Binotto isn’t placing too much emphasis on the performance of the new F1-75 – largely because he expects Mercedes to bump up their own output soon.
Several teams were still running early versions of what will be the new vehicles, with a second round of testing in Bahrain set to see upgrades unveiled.
Lewis Hamilton had suggested Ferrari might be months ahead in development this year due to decisions taken halfway through last season – but Binotto still expects it to be the other way around.
“I’m pretty sure that [Mercedes] will be two or three months ahead of us by the time we will be in Bahrain,” said Binotto.
“So I think that it’s very difficult today to judge the performance and the relative competitiveness between the teams.
“But what’s important for us was to collect data here, and I think we can be satisfied for the amount of laps we did, collecting data and again, and will be analysed back at Maranello.
“I heard that there will be rumours that our competitors will bring big updates and upgrades. So I’m more concerned myself, I think, than Hamilton on ourselves.”
Lawrence Ostlere7 March 2022 10:22