F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s sacking by Haas as three drivers chase empty seat

Nikita Mazepin will not be competing in Formula One this season (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Haas’s decision to sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin last week. Mazepin was cut by the US team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old Mazepin was eligible to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting last week, with the British Grand Prix saying Russian drivers could not represent their country at Silverstone this year. The Russian Grand Prix has also been cut from the F1 calendar.

Wolff said he was “in two minds” over the decision, with sympathy for Mazepin who “merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive”. But he added: “I think as an athlete it is difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”

Meanwhile there are reportedly three drivers chasing Mazepin’s empty seat ahead of the new season, which gets under way in Bahrain later this month. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala, and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri are in the hunt to replace him.

