F1 news LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix build-up as Lewis Hamilton ‘astonished’ at possible Michael Masi return

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP
The Spanish Grand Prix is this weekend with the F1 title race hotting up between Max Verstappen and leader Charles Leclerc, with the world champion snatching victory last time out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Mercedes continue to struggle through the season, with the porpoising effect still not solved, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell frustrated and team boss Toto Wolff left to appease both that better times will come this summer.
Elsewhere in the two-week break between Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been featuring on talk shows to discuss climate change. He said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not. There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”
Kevin Magnussen: ‘I used to think a world championship would be my key to happiness’
When Kevin Magnussen first entered Formula 1 back in 2014, realising a dream he’d held practically since birth, his overriding emotion wasn’t always elation but often fear, writes Tom Kershaw in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with the Dane.
It wasn’t the inherent physical danger of driving at breakneck speeds but the sense of dread that seemed to shadow him at the wheel, that a single mistake might cost him everything he’d worked towards.
It is one of life’s great contradictions that sometimes the only way to liberate yourself of those fears is for them to come to fruition. At the end of 2020, after four consecutive seasons with Haas, the team’s principal, Guenther Steiner, told Magnussen that his contract wasn’t being renewed.
“I would put too much pressure on myself when I was young, I think,” Magnussen says. “F1 meant too much to me. Succeeding meant too much to me and it stopped me from being able to perform to the best of my ability. I’d say it held me back quite a few years. I was scared of losing my drive all the time and I would think about it a lot, like what would happen to me, it’s not like I had much to fall back on. The fear distracted me. I don’t carry that now.”
How much do F1 drivers earn? 2022 salaries revealed
The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory.
After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities.
It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from his post, Verstappen made the crucial pass on the final-lap shootout to win the title after Hamilton had clawed back his lead by winning the previous three races.
F1 Drivers’ Championship standings after the Miami Grand Prix
Here’s the latest F1 drivers’ standings as Charles Leclerc still leads the way despite Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami.
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 85
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 66
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 59
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 53
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 36
7. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 35
8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 30
9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 24
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 15
11. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – 11
12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – 10
13. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – 6
14. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 4
15. Alexander Albon (Williams) – 3
16. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – 2
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 2
18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) – 1
19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 0
20. Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) – 0
21. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – 0
When and where is the next Formula One race?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the sixth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Max Verstappen secured his third win of the season at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, holding off Charles Leclerc and narrowing the Monegasque driver’s advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings to 19 points.
Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated by just six points in the Constructors’ Championship.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes continue to strive for solutions to their performance issues after making a degree of progress, while McLaren had a tough weekend, failing to score a point in Florida.
‘We’re on it’: Mario Andretti determined to secure F1 team by 2024
Former world champion Mario Andretti has confirmed he is working on plans to bring a new team to the Formula One grid from 2024, but there is a “process they must respect” amid warnings from current teams.
Andretti, the 1978 world champion, and his son Michael, also a former F1 driver and a champion in IndyCar, have been linked with bringing an American team to the grid after were reported to be in interested in purchasing Sauber last year.
George Russell a ‘different calibre’ of teammate for Lewis Hamilton
Since replacing Valtteri Bottas, Russell has picked up 59 points in the opening five races of the season to sit fourth in the drivers’ standings – two places and 23 points better off than Hamilton.
It’s an unexpected turn of events, with Russell consistently placing between third and fifth in each race this term, compared to Hamilton’s more erratic third to 13th, as the Mercedes pair struggle to get to grips with the new car and the problems being encountered.
Schumacher says Russell is a higher-class teammate who has plenty to offer, both on and off the track.
“Russell is now a different calibre for Lewis than Bottas was and, above all, he is a consistent calibre,” he told Motorsport.
Lewis Hamilton ‘astonished’ that Michael Masi could make F1 return
Lewis Hamilton has been left ‘astonished’ that sacked F1 race director Michael Masi could make a shock return to the sport.
Masi hit the headlines when his controversial safety car ruling in the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix essentially handed the title to Max Verstappen at the expense of Hamilton.
He was promptly sacked in what more or less amounted to an admission that he had made the wrong call – something that Hamilton’s Mercedes team saw as a small win – but new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has opened the possibility of a route back into the sport for Masi.
“Michael is there and we might use him. We are open to everything,” said Ben Sulayem in his first interview since taking the top role in F1’s governing body six months ago.
According to Sportsmail, Hamilton and his nearest advisers were ‘astonished’ to read the comments and spoke about the situation via urgent phone messages after the story broke. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also furious and made his strong opposition to Masi’s rehabilitation known internally.
A source reported to Sportsmail that the FIA aren’t looking for a fight however and that Ben Sulayem is simply trying to wrestle control of F1 back towards the governing body and away from the teams.
The source said: “Over the last few years the FIA has been marginalised and Ben Sulayem wants to return it to its old role. He doesn’t want anything himself, financially or in any other way. He maybe feels that Toto has got a little ahead of himself. It’s not up to Toto to run Formula One.”
Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc ‘could go all the way’, admits Christian Horner
Team principal for Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, feels the race for the F1 championship will be another year-long struggle between the early top two – though had hoped for a pressure-free year of Max Verstappen retaining his title.
After the scintillating and controversial nature of his win over Lewis Hamilton last year, Verstappen and Red Bull would have been confident of another strong campaign, while also hoping the likes of Mercedes fell away while getting to grips with the new car designs and regulations.
That has certainly happened – but in their place, Ferrari have emerged as credible challengers and Charles Leclerc has claimed two victories already this season. Combined with Verstappen failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia, it means the reigning champion trails Leclerc in the standings after five races by 19 points, with Horner expecting that battle to go on all year long.
“Look, there is a long, long way to go and it is so tight with Ferrari. There has been some great racing,” he said. “You can see there is a great respect between Charles and Max, they are enjoying racing each other, you can see that.
“I was rather hoping we weren’t set for another competitive year like last year but it looks like this one could well go all the way as well.”
Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s Ferrari
Charles Leclerc’s bad luck in Monaco struck again after crashing Niki Lauda’s classic Ferrari Formula 1 car on the streets of his hometown.
Leclerc was involved in the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, where he took out the 1974 Ferrari 312 B3, a car made famous by Lauda at the time.
The rear of the car stepped away from Leclerc after entering La Rascasse, leaving him to collide into the barriers.
Afterwards the 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco.
He tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 cars…”
