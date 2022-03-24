F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel latest for Saudi Arabian GP as talks planned over ‘faked’ Drive to Survive

F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
Following their delighted at finishing third and fourth in last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes are preparing to make changes to their car in an attempt to close the gap in pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. Team principal Toto Wolff has said his engineers will “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they aim to be more competitive for the race victory in Jeddah on Sunday.
Red Bull meanwhile will are scratching their heads after suffering a double retirement in Bahrain. Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the mysterious issue which denied him a podium finish, and later team boss Christian Horner suggested what the issue might be, saying: “It looks suspiciously like the failures are related to each other and it may be an issue with the fuel system.” Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Alpine women become first to drive F1 cars in Saudi Arabia
Alpine have provided two women with the opportunity to drive an F1 car in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s grand prix in Jeddah.
Saudi driver Aseel Al Hamad and Alpine academy prospect Abbi Pulling took part in a demonstration run around the streets of Jeddah in the team’s E20 car.
Alpine have said Al Hamad and Pulling are the first women to drive a F1 car in the country, where the ban on allowing women to drive was only lifted in 2018.
Al Hamad, who previously drove the Alpine E20 ahead of the French Grand Prix in 2018, is Saudi Arabia’s representative on the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission while Pulling is set to compete in this season’s W-Series.
Mercedes could bring upgrades to Saudi Arabia
Mercedes could bring their first upgrades of the season to Saudi Arabia as they try to get Lewis Hamilton’s title challenge back on track.
The Silver Arrows are off the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull and were unable to challenge for victory in Bahrain last weekend, but trackside engineer Andrew Shovlin says the team is aiming for swift improvements.
“There’s a lot to improve which gives us some encouragement. I think we’ll get some easy gains, there’s some low-hanging fruit and what we’re hoping is that we can get those in the next race or two.
“The factory are primed to bring everything they can in the next few days. If we’ve got something useful to bring to Jeddah, we’ll make sure we get it on the car.”
Italian press could harm Ferrari prospects, says Klien
Former Red Bull driver Christian Klien believes that the Italians press’s coverage of Ferrari could harm the team’s prospects this season.
The Scuderia took their first victory since 2019 at Bahrain, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz bringing home a 1-2. While Ferrari’s Tifosi fans are known for their passion, the Italian media is also known for its ruthless coverage of the team.
Speaking on ServusTV’s ‘Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7’ programme, Klien said: “[The Ferrari press coverage in Italy] could be problematic. The Italian press in particular likes to write you up and then brutally bring you back down to earth, we have experienced that time and time again.
“Ferrari had two tough years, but then did the only right thing, they took 2021 out early and went full steam ahead with the new car – it’s paying off now.”
Alpine must take responsibility for competitiveness, Alonso says
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says it is up to Alpine to take responsibility for their competitiveness this season, with F1 entering a new era of car design.
The Spaniard returned to the sport in 2021 in the hopes of competing for a third title, but this year’s Alpine didn’t look like it could challenge for race wins over testing or at Bahrain last weekend.
“The rules are meant to have a closer competition and a more fair competition as well with the budget cap, so it’s up to us,” Alonso told Reuters.
“If we are fast, it’s because we did a good job. If we are not fast it’s not because we spend less or these things that happen in the past in Formula 1. The cars now are very new for everybody. During the year, I think it’s going to be a huge progress for everyone and we need to win that race also off track.”
Alpine boss worried by teams sharing wind tunnel data
New Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he is worried that Formula 1 teams who share wind tunnels are pooling their data in order to improve their respective cars.
Red Bull share a wind tunnel with sister team Alpha Tauri in Milton Keynes, while Haas use Ferrari’s at Maranello. Williams also purchase a significant amount of their car parts from Mercedes, meaning all three of F1’s biggest teams have close links with smaller outfits on the grid.
“I still think there are some loopholes where people who share tunnels can exploit,.” said Szafnauer, who joined the French team from Aston Martin earlier this year. “If you’re sharing tunnels and you’re in the same place at the same time and you’re having coffee with other aerodynamicists, there are ways to exploit it.
“I don’t know how to solve it but I think an even playing field within Formula 1 is something that is important.”
Red Bull chief admits Max Verstappen strategy mistake
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted the team made an error with Max Verstappen’s strategy at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Dutchman eventually retired from the race with engine failure but had been tussling with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc around the time of the first two pit stops. To the world champion’s dismay, though, he was told to take it easy on his outlaps by the team and found himself behind Leclerc when the Monegasque returned to the track.
“We underestimated the benefit of the undercut, we have to be honest about that,” Marko said in an interview with the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com.
“Max was told to hold back a bit during his out-laps. But if he had been in front of Leclerc, it could have been a completely different story. So it was all about strategy with us, it was not Max’s fault.”
F1 hits record-breaking viewing figures in United States
Formula 1 earned some impressive viewing figures in the United States for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, with an average of 1.35million people tuning in to the Sakhir race.
That number is the highest broadcaster ESPN has reported since it purchased the rights to show the sport stateside in 2018, surpassing the United States Grand Prix held in Austin, Texas from last autumn which was watched by 1.2million.
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to take place around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in May, taking the number of American races up to two.
Lance Stroll must improve in Saudi Arabia
One driver until a little early season pressure is Canadian Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel’s team-mate at Aston Martin.
The 23-year-old was outqualified by stand-in Nico Hulkenberg in Bahrain, despite the German only competing in three Formula 1 grand prixs since leaving his full-time race seat with Renault at the end of the 2019 campaign.
With his father Lawrence the owner of the team, Stroll is unlikely to ever lose his seat, but will have been embarrassed by his display in comparison with his temporary team-mate at Sakhir and could do with a much stronger weekend to get his season back on track.
Aston Martin’s 2022 F1 car slammed as a ‘disaster’
If Vettel does make it to Jeddah in time, he may well be squabbling at the back of the pack among the likes of Williams and McLaren, with Aston Martin’s new AMR2 struggling for pace in Bahrain last weekend.
The car has been labelled a “disaster” by ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who blames the team’s desire to change too much too quickly for what he believes is a drop towards the back of the grid.
“Apparently the team owner is now also sitting in the meetings and voicing how things should be done,” the German said. “If that’s the case, it gets really, really complicated.”
Magnussen reference will help Schumacher, Steiner says
Having the performances of the experienced Kevin Magnussen as a yardstick will help Mick Schumacher improve as a Formula 1 driver, says Haas team principal Gunther Steiner.
The young German is being partnered by the returning Dane after Nikita Mazepin’s contract with the team was terminated over his close familial links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Magnussen scored the team’s best result since 2018 by finishing fifth at the season opener in Bahrain last Sunday.
A reference is very helpful,” Steiner said, per Motorsport-Total. “If someone does a lap two, three tenths faster and you look at that data, you might find one or two tenths in there, the braking points, the line and so on. So that will help him a lot.”
