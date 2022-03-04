F1 news LIVE: Russian Nikita Mazepin set for Haas sack and Max Verstappen Red Bull contract fallout

F1’s only Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, has been barred from the British Grand Prix this year and although he has been allowed to remain involved with Haas by the FIA – competing under a neutral flag – he is set to be sacked by his team regardless.
In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.
Big news on Thursday came with reigning champion Max Verstappen signing a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until 2028. He still had two years to run on his existing deal, but the new paycheck bumps him up to around £40m a year – roughly on par with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes – ahead of the 2022 season, which starts in Bahrain later this month.
Aiming to retain the drivers’ championship this year will be Hamilton and new team-mate George Russell, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff making clear he blames Red Bull and the FIA for the failings of former race director Michael Masi last season.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
Stefano Domenicali highlights where Netflix series must keep benefitting F1
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the Netflix series Drive to Survive has had a great impact for F1 in terms of attracting a new market and new audience – but insisted that future version have to keep adding “value” to the sport, otherwise a renegotiation would be required.
“There is no doubt that Drive to Survive has had an incredible effect, mainly on the new audiences, and also in other new markets like US for sure,” Domenicali told Wall Street analysts ahead of the season four launch.
“And this will continue, and I can anticipate to you that you have to stay tuned to the new series, because I’ve just had the possibility to see it, and it will be fantastic, with the right tone. And as you can imagine, with what has happened last year, there will be a lot of action. So that’s good.
“I think that it’s important for us to be with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends, up to the moment where we believe that we’ll make sure that it’s a differentiating factor.
“If it’s becoming just a different way to speak about F1 without adding, or giving to the F1 platform any added value, maybe I think it’s better to renegotiate and see with Netflix and with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future.
“But for sure, this platform has been a vital part on the growth of awareness, mainly with the young generation and with newcomers of F1. And for that we need to thank that vision, and the process and the quality, that has been really very, very good.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 13:00
Valtteri Bottas ‘enjoying working with smaller team’ at Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas says he notices a difference between former team Mercedes and his new environment at Alfa Romeo, but he’s enjoying getting to grips with working at a smaller team.
Now he’s readying himself for a new set of objectives and expectations after helping Hamilton fight for the title last season and points out he’s still in an “adaptation phase” as Alfa Romeo, like the other teams, get used to the new car and new rules in place for this season.
“I would say you definitely feel the difference. First of all, the size of the team is quite a bit smaller, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, and at least so far I’ve been enjoying it,” he told assembled media.
“There’s so many new people, new things to get used to and learn.
“And still I would say I’m in the adaptation phase of actually getting properly to know the team and how everything works, but that’s part of learning.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 12:45
Michael Masi was ‘turned’ by Red Bull in F1 season finale, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has suggested that former FIA race director Michael Masi was “turned” by Red Bull in last year’s Formula 1 Season finale, which saw Max Verstappen win the drivers’ championship after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on a controversial final lap.
Mercedes’ Hamilton had led for much of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and was on course for a record eighth title, but a decision made in part by Masi ensured the race did not finish behind a safety car, allowing Red Bull driver Verstappen to get past his rival, win the race and secure a maiden championship trophy.
In the documentary, Wolff says: “[Red Bull sporting director] Jonathan Wheatley has done his job; he’s turned Michael Masi, the race director.
“Not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 12:30
Alpine pair working in harmony with ‘no secrets’ between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon says he and Fernando Alonso work extremely well together and are always offering each other potential improvements, as the Alpine racers look for another improved season in 2022.
Alpine Renault came fifth last year in the constructor standings, while Alonso just cracked the top 10 and Ocon finished one behind in 11th in the driver standings.
“We complement each other,” Ocon told Canal Sports Club. “We don’t give each other advice, we work together.
“If I try a setup on the car and it works, there will be no secrets. It will be on the table, we will discuss it. If we have a question for each other, we tell the truth.
“We’re not fighting for the championship together. If that happens, it might be closer.
“For the moment, it’s not the case. It’s great to work with a double World Champion. For me, to be with him in this team is a great opportunity.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 12:15
FIA publish code of conduct for Russian and Belarusian drivers
Now they have updated their code of conduct this morning in relation to those affected, issuing a “driver commitment” document to be signed which bans any flags, symbols or shows of support for the nations involved.
- The display of Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags are banned in public and across all social media platforms, including those countrys’ autombile federations
- Russian/Belarusian flags, emblems, symbols, and words linked to the two countries are banned from display on uniforms, cars, clothing, accessories, equipment or other personal items
- The playing or singing of the Russian/Belarusian national anthem at any event or area controlled by the FIA is banned
- No comments, actions or conduct which could be construed as support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine are allowed
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 12:00
Antonio Giovinazzi could replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas
We’ve already covered the likely impending departure of Nikita Mazepin from Haas, with reports in Germany suggesting the “separation” is likely to occur soon.
But while initial reports stated reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi would be filling the void as Mick Schumacher’s team-mate, German outlet Bild now claim instead that Antonio Giovinazzi could instead be in the frame to replace the Russian.
He was with Alfa Romeo last year but lost his seat and was set to this year combine Ferrari reserve duties with racing in Formula E, but now a quickfire return to F1 may be on the cards.
Guenther Steiner, the Haas team principal, did recently suggest that Fittipaldi would have “first call” on stepping up for 2022.
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 11:45
Red Bull have ‘ruined a few great drivers’, McLaren chief claims
Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren, has accused Red Bull of being “a bit brutal” on young drivers and “ruining a few” that had the potential to succeed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen secured his first F1 world title in 2021 having progressed through the ranks at Red Bull, following the achievements and career path of four-time drivers’ championship winner Sebastian Vettel.
While Daniel Ricciardo would also be counted as a success of Red Bull’s driver development program, helmed by Helmut Marko, Brown believes that the team has been detrimental to a number of promising young drivers.
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward is now a highly-competitive youngster in IndyCar with McLaren, and Brown thinks that O’Ward warranted greater opportunities than those afforded him by Christian Horner and his team.
“[Pato O’Ward] definitely slipped through the cracks,” Brown said to The Race.
“I think Red Bull, while he was there, they only gave him about three races [in junior categories]. But if you look at Red Bull’s history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands.
“I think they’ve ruined a few that I think had it, but weren’t given enough opportunity.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 11:30
Aston Martin face fight to keep Sebastian Vettel after 2022
Sebastian Vettel departed Ferrari for Aston Martin after the 2020 season, but only managed to finish 12th in the driver standings last season and the team know they have to offer more to keep him around.
Vettel won four championships with Red Bull earlier in his career and team principal Mike Krack knows Aston Martin need to offer a faster car if they want to keep the German around beyond a second season.
“It’s clear that a guy like Sebastian, a four-time World Champion, he doesn’t want to be 15th or 12th or P8, that’s clear,” Krack told assembled media.
“It’s our task to deliver a performing car or, say, a performing structure because I think Sebastian is a clever guy. He will not be focusing just on this year’s car or whatever but focusing more on what is happening and if he sees the potential.
“So if we can manage to offer this to him, I think we have a chance to keep him for longer. To be honest with you, I have not spoken with him about it – this is something that will have to come.
“But all in all, it is our task to deliver the right package, then Sebastian will stay and other drivers will like to join.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 11:21
Toto Wolff blames Red Bull and FIA for Michael Masi mistakes last Abu Dhabi
Toto Wolff has laid the blame for ex-race director Michael Masi’s mistakes in the 2021 season firmly at the door of the FIA and Red Bull, insisting that the relationship between Mercedes’ rival team and Masi was a problem for some time and that the governing body should have put distance between them.
Ultimately, the Mercedes chief feels that Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley had undue influence on the race director, who has been replaced for the new season, which Max Verstappen ultimately benefitted from.
“He’s [Wheatley] turned Michael Masi the race director, not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot,” Wolff said in a Sky F1 documentary.
“I haven’t spoken to [Masi] and I don’t want to speak to him ever again. His decisions were wrong and I’m sure that he regrets them
“The FIA should have seen much earlier that there was a problem. There was a problem with the structure. There was a problem of personalities.”
Wolff also acknowledged that he felt sorry for Verstappen, as the manner of his win last season meant the focus and the fall-out was on the controversy rather than the champion.
“I feel for Max. He merits the World Championship, but there’s only talk about Abu Dhabi.”
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 11:00
Drive to Survive review: F1 fans will be gripped by a series still way ahead of the pack
Speaking of Drive to Survive, our Sports Feature Writer Vithushan Ehantharajah has taken a look at what to expect from season four and, fair to say, it is an absolute sledgehammer of high-impact viewing:
“Barely a minute into season four of Drive to Survive and we’re all in. A compilation of crashes, expletives, explosions and wry smiles from some of the most recognisable faces on the planet, grimaces and sharp-tongued utterances from some of the richest people. The retelling of one of the most remarkable campaigns in all of sport has not even begun, and yet already the compulsion is to tell it to shut up and take our money.
“On Friday, 11 March, Netflix will throw open the doors of Formula One’s 2021 season with the expectation that it will break the records set by the previous three. To have bared real-time witness to the rollercoaster that culminated in Max Verstappen’s maiden title in remarkable fashion was to have watched something very special. And throughout a year where the narrative turned just as sharply as the cars on the track, the anticipation of the newest offering of Drive to Survive was almost too great to comprehend.”
Read Vithushan’s full five-star preview here:
Karl Matchett4 March 2022 10:45