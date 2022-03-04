F1 news LIVE: Russian Nikita Mazepin set for Haas sack and Max Verstappen Red Bull contract fallout

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to be sacked by his team, Haas (Getty Images)

F1’s only Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, has been barred from the British Grand Prix this year and although he has been allowed to remain involved with Haas by the FIA – competing under a neutral flag – he is set to be sacked by his team regardless.

In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.

Big news on Thursday came with reigning champion Max Verstappen signing a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until 2028. He still had two years to run on his existing deal, but the new paycheck bumps him up to around £40m a year – roughly on par with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes – ahead of the 2022 season, which starts in Bahrain later this month.

Aiming to retain the drivers’ championship this year will be Hamilton and new team-mate George Russell, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff making clear he blames Red Bull and the FIA for the failings of former race director Michael Masi last season.

