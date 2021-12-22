F1 news LIVE: Red Bull hope for title boost over George Russell impact on Lewis Hamilton

World champion Verstappen reflects on ‘insane, intense, and crazy’ season
The F1 title race might be over, but there is more intrigue and rumblings ahead of next season with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s future still not entirely clear.
The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender – or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.
During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.
Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers.
The cheapest driver to fund this season was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, whose crashes cost only €280,000 – 15 times less than Schumacher. The bosses at French team Alpine will surely be grateful to their man for that. Follow all the latest F1 news below.
Netflix cameras missed Hamilton-Verstappen moment
Before their press conference, journalist Tom Clarkson said Hamilton entered the room and gave Verstappen a fist bump and asked how he was doing. Clarkson remarked it was the perfect shot between the title rivals instead of a staged handshake.
However, it didn’t pan out how Clarkson imagined it. He told the F1 Nation podcast: “I thought ‘brilliant, that’s the shot, I don’t need to worry about this cheesy handshake thing anymore’. We had a Netflix camera in there. We had the two cameras we have in the press conference room anyway. There was even a photographer in there as well.
“So the press conference happens and they have a good natter. And then at the end, I said to the Netflix guy ‘ah, you must have enjoyed the fist-bump’. And he goes ‘oh, I missed it, mate, I missed it’.
“So nobody knows about this fist-bump except for me and the people in [there], about three others in the room!”
Lawrence Ostlere22 December 2021 12:31
Wolff compares title decider to ‘hand of God’
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has compared Lewis Hamilton missing out on the Formula One world title to Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ – but denied claims the driver was “cheated” out of a record-breaking eighth championship.
Mercedes and Wolff were left furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following a late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Wolff called the actions of race director Michael Masi “unacceptable” while Mercedes boss and Wolff’s wife Susie has also claimed that Hamilton was “robbed” of the championship.
In an interview with BILD, Wolff went on to compare Verstappen’s dramatic title win to Maradona’s infamous first goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, as well as England’s winner against Germany in the 1966 World Cup final that caused debate over whether it crossed the line.
“It is definitely on a par with the ‘Hand of God’ by Diego Maradona or the Wembley goal from 1966,” Wolff said.
Lawrence Ostlere22 December 2021 12:00
Rosberg backs Hamilton to stay in F1
Hamilton’s former teammate, Nico Rosberg, has backed the British driver to line up on the grid for the 2022 season.
“It was heart-breaking for him, absolutely, because up until four laps from the end he was almost certain to be world champion,” Rosberg told Sky Sports. “Then with this change of procedure or whatever you want to call it, suddenly he lost the world championship. It was tough, it was extremely tough.
“But of course I do count on him being back on the grid next year and fighting to get back that world championship that kind of got taken away from him in a way.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 11:48
New FIA president dismisses Bernie Ecclestone involvement
New FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem has rejected suggestions Bernie Ecclestone is playing a part in his team despite his wife appointed in a senior position in his administration.
Fabiana Ecclestone was elected as vice-president for sport for South America.
Sulayem said when asked about her appointment: “It’s nothing to do with me.”
“This is history for the FIA, to have the first ever female nominated in all our history,” said Sulayem, quoted by Motorsport.com. “We are not talking about commissions, we are talking about the vice-president [of sport].
“So when I approached them, I approached them not because of her name, I approached them because of her credibility. And the choice was made on merit.
“She has been involved in mobility in the club of Brazil and she has been involved in the F1 of Brazil. So she has the sport and mobility side and she has been in two of the Commissions, so her experience is there.
“Bernie said ‘you have to convince her, it’s nothing to do with me’. So that was where his help stopped, actually.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 11:36
Hamilton says F1 has ‘different feel’ amid retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport.
Hamilton, 36, signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes before the start of this season and his deal with the team runs until the end of 2023.
But when the seven-time champion discussed his future in the sport in an interview with Town & Country magazine in November, he expressed doubts over whether he still had the same levels of motivation now he is in the final years of his F1 career.
“When I was younger, all I could think about was training and winning and being the best I could be,” Hamilton said. “Now, I have a different feel.”
Lawrence Ostlere22 December 2021 11:25
Sebastian Vettel left with ‘strange impression’ after F1 title finale
The F1 title race finale has left a “strange impression” on Sebastian Vettel.
With Max Verstappen usurping Lewis Hamilton in the final lap to clinch a maiden title, the former world champion admitted he felt bad for the Briton, and claims “both drivers deserved the title”.
“The whole thing left quite a strange impression,” the German told Blick. “The field behind the Safety Car should have been sorted much earlier. I made the suggestion on the radio after the first lap.
“I had only seen that on the last lap the Dutch fans jumped up. Then I knew: Max is in front. And Lewis had no chance with his tyres.
“Well, both deserved the title. It’s a shame for Hamilton, because he had a really strong second half of the season. Now I just congratulate both drivers.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 11:13
F1 news: Latifi reveals death threats
The Williams driver lost control of his car and hit the wall at the Yas Marina Circuit, triggering a safety car with five laps of the race remaining.
Hamilton was on course to win a record-breaking eighth F1 championship but Latifi’s crash changed the course of history, allowing Verstappen to switch onto a fresh set of soft tyres and catch up with Hamilton before overtaking him in the dramatic last-lap shootout.
Latifi later apologised for the innocuous crash, which the Canadian said was caused by dirt on his tyres, as well as the role he played in influencing the outcome of the championship battle.
But in a further post on social media on Tuesday, released more than a week after the end of the F1 season, Latifi revealed the extent of the “hate, abuse and death threats” he was sent online in the aftermath of the race. The 26-year-old also said some of “those closest” to him had received abuse as well.
Lawrence Ostlere22 December 2021 11:02
Wolff admits he ‘overstepped’ during F1 finale
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he “overstepped” during his rant at race director Michael Masi at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Their conversations have been criticised alongside Masi’s decision to allow some cars to unlap themselves and others not. The discussions have led to F1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn to call for a ban and Wolff has supported the idea.
“I agree with Ross,” Wolff told Motorsport.com. “But I equally blame Ross and myself because we have been part of the decision making to broadcast more of the channels for the purpose of transparency and entertainment for the fans.
“There is so much going on on the intercom that giving fans a little bit of an overview of all the little dramas that happen, like is the car breaking down, are we having some kind of strategy discussions, was meant well. But I think we overshot.
“I need to take myself by the nose, and Christian. We were given the opportunity to talk to the race director directly, and because we fight so fiercely for the interests of our teams all of us overstepped.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 10:50
Valtteri Bottas recalls how 2018 made him ‘a lot tougher’
Valtteri Bottas has recalled how 2018 helped him become a tougher person and driver, having failed to win a race for Mercedes – the only season during a five-year spell with the team he failed to manage that.
“2018, being very honest, it was not my favourite car,” Bottas said in a YouTube video on the Mercedes channel.
“I struggled a bit that season. Obviously I had some strong races and I remember very well in Baku I was leading with one lap to go and had a puncture on the main straight. I should have won that race. There were many other unlucky events as well that year.
“I think overall I was pretty quick but never nailed the whole race weekend and never had a win that year. But plenty of podiums, so still good success in a way and as a team we secured the title in Brazil. As a team, [it was] a really successful season.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 10:36
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enjoy warm moment off camera before Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a moment of mutual respect before their battle in Abu Dhabi to decide the F1 world title, but it was not caught on camera, Tom Clarkson has revealed.
“There was a funny moment on the weekend where, prior to having Max and Lewis together on Thursday, there was a big discussion about ‘do we go for the cheesy handshake shot’,” Clarkson said on the F1 Nation podcast.
“Which I think you [F1 Nation co-host Damon Hill] and [Michael] Schumacher did a few times, didn’t you? So it’s ‘are we going to go for the cheesy handshake shot because that’s what all the newspapers will want?’
“Anyway, Max arrives early, sits down and we are just having a chat. About three minutes later, Lewis walks in, walks straight over, fist-bumps him and goes ‘how you doin’, man?’ and they have a bit of a chat.
“I thought ‘brilliant, that’s the shot, I don’t need to worry about this cheesy handshake thing anymore’.
“And we had a Netflix camera in there. We had the two cameras we have in the press conference room anyway. There was even a photographer in there as well.”
Jack Rathborn22 December 2021 10:25