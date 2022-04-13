F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’

Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or three” problems for the new Red Bull car by acknowledging he had a “terrible race” in Melbourne, where he couldn’t find the pace to keep up with the leaders and ended up failing to complete the day for the second time in three races this season. He has also been warned about going “over the limit” by team advisor Helmut Marko, who wants more calmness from the driver. With Ferrari going clear at the top thanks to another Charles Leclerc win, there’s also talk over Carlos Sainz being reduced to a support driver for the team.
F1 latest news: On this day in 2014, Domenicali resigns from Ferrari
Stefano Domenicali resigned as team principal of Ferrari on this day in 2014 following a poor start to the Formula One season.
The Italian fell on his sword with the team he led struggling to compete with its rivals amid changes to regulations governing the sport.
Domenicali’s exit came in the wake of the Bahrain Grand Prix in which drivers Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen had finished ninth and 10th, respectively.
In announcing his departure, 48-year-old Domenicali said: “There are special moments that come along in everyone‘s professional life when one needs courage to take difficult and very agonising decisions.
“It is time for a significant change. As the boss, I take responsibility, as I have always done, for our current situation.”
Domenicali had joined Ferrari as an administrator in 1991 before becoming team manager in 1996 and then sporting director six years later.
He succeeded Jean Todt at the head of the Formula One team in 2007 and was officially appointed team principal in 2008, winning the constructors’ championship at the end of his first season.
However, the drivers’ title was to elude Ferrari during the remainder of his reign, and indeed since with Raikkonen’s 2007 title representing the most recent success.
Felipe Massa went agonisingly close to depriving Lewis Hamilton of the world title in 2008 and Alonso saw Sebastian Vettel pip him in the final race in both 2010 and 2012.
Alonso also finished second behind the German in 2013, but he was a long way adrift and the Spaniard was widely considered to be out-performing the car he had been given.
Formula 1 warned against calendar changes after Moto GP issues
Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.
The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.
There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.
“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per GP Fans. “Not just for us, but I think it’s already the case in MotoGP or some other events.
“We’ll have to take care about the circuits that we are doing and the way that we are organising the race, because at one stage it will become tricky to be on time for every single event.
“But to be the first, second or third race in the championship, I’m not sure it makes a big difference because before Race 1 we have testing.
“It’s even more challenging for us to do Race 1 in Australia, because very often we are not ready for Race 1.”
An agreement that is currently in place dictates that the F1 calendar cannot feature more than 24 races until 2025. That limit is expected to be met in coming seasons, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said that as many as 30 events could make up the calendar after 2025.
The 2021 MotoGP season consisted of 18 grands prix, with 21 scheduled for this year overall.
Red Bull throwing ‘points down the drain’ with car issues in Formula 1 title fight, says Mark Webber
Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has said his old team are throwing points “down the drain” due to issues with their cars this season.
Although defending champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he failed to finish the other two races of the year so far in Bahrain and Australia. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also had a DNF in Bahrain, before finishing fourth in Saudi Arabia and second in Melbourne.
“We saw after Bahrain when they had the double non-finish there, there was a glimpse then of something not acceptable,” Webber told Channel 4.
“Off the back of a world championship, we need to be coming out of the gate stronger. Of course the speed’s there, they are strong enough – but not strong enough to win the race [in Australia].
“But when you haemorrhage 18 points and maybe the fastest lap and all the rest of it, they are big points down the drain, huge points.”
Toto Wolff says Mercedes are in a ‘better state’ following Australian GP
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team are in a “better state” after the Australian Grand Prix following a disappointing start to the season.
George Russell bagged his first podium for Mercedes in Melbourne and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, meaning the team are second in the constructors’ standings. Carlos Sainz’s retirement in the race for Ferrari, meanwhile, has put Russell second in the drivers’ standings.
“We are leaving Melbourne in a better state than when we arrived – more lessons learned, more data to analyse and more points on the board,” Wolff told the official Formula 1 site on Sunday. “Clearly we haven’t got the pace yet to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull, but we know where we need to seek performance.”
Max Verstappen acknowledges ‘big task’ to beat Charles Leclerc to F1 title after ‘terrible race’
“We are already so far down in the championship that from now onwards basically you first need to be faster than them (Ferrari), which we’re not, and zero problems with the car which we also don’t have,” Verstappen said, as reported by the Express.
“So it’s going to be a big task. It was just a terrible race, just no pace. I couldn’t push because the tyres were just getting destroyed.”
Sebastian Vettel could ‘lose patience’ and question Aston Martin ‘future’ after rough start to 2022 F1 season
Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock says Sebastian Vettel’s patience will run out and he could decide whether his future lies with Aston Martin or in the sport at all.
“I can imagine that Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point because he himself knows how long it takes to get out of such a low,” Glock said. “Therefore, the question arises whether he still wants to do that to himself.
“Now you have to wait for the next races and see how he can motivate himself and what he then decides for his future.”
George Russell warns Mercedes against ‘crazy’ car changes after podium finish at Australian GP
It was Russell’s first top-three finish for the team who he joined ahead of the 2022 season and Mercedes’ second podium of the campaign following Lewis Hamilton grabbing third in the opening race in Bahrain. The season hasn’t gone as the team would have hoped, but Russell says they need to trust the process.
“We’ve got to go about the process analytically,” Russell said per GP Fans. “We can’t do anything crazy. We know we want results and we want performance but if we do anything too drastic, we’re going to go backwards and not forwards.
“We’ve got to trust our team, trust the process and just recognise that it’s going to take time. But we know there is so much potential in the car.”
Charles Leclerc’s Australian GP drive gave Coulthard ‘flashbacks’ to Michael Schumacher
Schumacher won seven world titles for Ferrari and Leclerc was close to equalling the F1 legend’s achievement in the opening three races. Leclerc has had the best opening to a season for Ferrari since Schumacher in 2004, where the German got a perfect 30 points from three races while Leclerc has recorded 71 from 78 available.
“I had a little bit of a shiver actually, a flashback to when Michael was dominant in the Ferrari,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “All my fears came back again! We’ve got to acknowledge he [Leclerc] is a quality driver, a great human being.
“Ferrari has worked hard, and Mattia Binotto, what a cool character he’s been under all the pressure of the lack of performance over the last two years. That [Leclerc’s drive] was dominant. That really was an impressive display.”
Carlos Sainz’s results setting him up for ‘supporting role’ to Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz may have to play a supporting role for his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc due to the 2022 results so far, says Martin Brundle.
Sainz has finished on the podium twice this season but a horror weekend in Australia saw him score no points for his team. Leclerc, meanwhile, has won two races and finished second in the other. The Ferrari man has recorded the best opening haul of points since Michael Schumacher’s start to the 2004 campaign.
Brundle says Sainz may have to help Leclerc to the title if he cannot win a race at the next few events.
“Leclerc has stepped up to a higher plane, delivering speed with consistency and seemingly always a half-a-step ahead of this car, rather than close to the edge of the car’s limit and the occasional heavy shunt as we’ve seen in the past,” he wrote for Sky Sports. “The new regulations suit him and he’s developed confidence and increased self-belief.
“Two pole positions, two wins, a second, and three fastest laps in three races rather confirms that.
“His teammate Carlos Sainz had the weekend from hell, missing out on a solid qualifying lap when his friend Fernando Alonso caused a red flag by crashing due to technical issues, and then with further engine starting dramas not delivering a representative lap.”
Ferrari not planning any car upgrades before Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Ferrari are not looking to make any upgrades on their car ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next weekend, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.
The Scuderia have set the benchmark for the opening three races of the season, winning in Bahrain and Australia and leading both the drivers’ and constructors championships.
And they do not appear to be in a hurry to improve upon their high-performing car ahead of the trip to Italy at the end of the month.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the return of the sprint race. This means there will only be one hour of practice on the Friday followed by qualifying.
